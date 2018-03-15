Successfully reported this slideshow.
Audiobooks Free : Secret House | Best Free Audiobooks For First Listen Audiobooks Free : Secret House | Best Free Audioboo...
Secret House A stranger and foreigner arrives at the offices of a small publication in London only to be faced by the “edi...
  Audiobooks Free : Secret House | Best Free Audiobooks For First Listen
  2. 2. Secret House A stranger and foreigner arrives at the offices of a small publication in London only to be faced by the “editor” whose  face is completely swathed in a veil. Nothing is as it seems, and it quickly becomes evident that both are bent on  more than lively gossip about the elite. Blackmail and opportunism is the order of the day. When two men are found  shot to death outside the door of Mr. Farrington the millionaire who just happens to live a few doors from T. B. Smith, the head of the secret police, the connections to blackmail are not long in coming. Were these men shot by the  blackmailer? Who is actually what he seems to be? (Summary by Don W. Jenkins)
