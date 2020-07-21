Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. • Descripción. • Hábitat. • Ciclo de Vida. • Dieta. • Amenazas. • Esfuerzos de Conservación. • La Vaquita Marina y el Cambio Climático. Salvador Renteria Murillo. TSU Desarrollo de Negocios Área de Mercadotecnia.
  2. 2. La Vaquita Marina es una especie de cetáceo que pertenece a la familia de las marsopas, llega a medir 150 cm y a pesar 50 kg, en los últimos años su población a disminuido tanto como para considerarla extinta o a punto de.
  3. 3. El Hábitat de la Vaquita se concentra principalmente en zonas endémicas de la parte superior del golfo de California o Mar de Cortes, estas viven el logos profundos o a lo largo de la parte norte del golfo..
  4. 4. Debido al poco conocimiento de la raza y a su estado actual los científicos han investigado más y se estima a que llegan a vivir 20 años, que se reproducen en marzo, llegan a su madures sexual a los 3 años.
  5. 5. Las Vaquitas son depredadoras no selectivas ya que se alimentan tanto de peces como de calamares entre las especies más comunes que se alimentan son corvinas y truchas.
  6. 6. La Vaquita Marina sufre amenazas ante otros depredadores pero su principal amenaza es la pesca ya que normalmente la vaquita marina es confundida con un pez llamado totoaba el cual es muy solicitado en china.
  7. 7. Varios países y organizaciones se han puesto en marcha para elaborar leyes que prohíban su caza y extracción de su hábitat natural, además se elaboraron vedas y apoyos a pescadores para que no se cace más
  8. 8. Debido al cambio climático el ecosistema de esta especie se ha reducido y también a cambiado a otras zonas las cuales no son los lugares que originalmente estaban protegidos esto causó que la caza de esta especie no se detuviera.

