02 gibran kalil gibran - el matrimonio

Published on

Presentación "El Matrimonio" del libro El Profeta. Autor Gibran Khalil Gibran. Para verla con PowerPoint y música, Descargarla.

  1. 1. Entonces, Almitra habl� otra vez: �Qu� nos dir�is sobre el Matrimonio, Maestro? Y �l respondi�, diciendo:
  2. 2. Nacisteis juntos y juntos permanecer�is para siempre. Estar�is juntos cuando las alas blancas de la muerte esparzan vuestros d�as. S�; estar�is juntos aun en la memoria silenciosa de Dios. Pero dejad que haya espacios en vuestra cercan�a.
  3. 3. Y dejad que los vientos del cielo dancen entre vosotros. Amaos el uno al otro, pero no hag�is del amor una atadura. Que sea, m�s bien, un mar movible entre las costas de vuestras almas.
  4. 4. Llenaos uno al otro vuestras copas, pero no beb�is de una sola copa. Daos el uno al otro de vuestro pan, pero no com�is del mismo trozo.
  5. 5. Cantad y bailad juntos y estar alegres, pero que cada uno de vosotros sea independiente.
  6. 6. Las cuerdas de un la�d est�n solas, aunque tiemblen con la misma m�sica.
  7. 7. Dad vuestro coraz�n, pero no para que vuestro compa�ero lo tenga. Porque s�lo la mano de la Vida puede contener los corazones.
  8. 8. Y estar juntos, pero no demasiado juntos. Porque los pilares del templo est�n aparte. Y, ni el roble crece bajo la sombra del cipr�s ni el cipr�s bajo la del roble.
  9. 9. Autor: Gibran Khalil Gibran T�tulo: El Profeta Montaje: Salva www.escuelafeliz.org

×