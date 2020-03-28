01 gibran kalil el amor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Amor Dijo Almitra: H�blanos del Amor.
Y �l levant� la cabeza, mir� a la gente y una quietud descendi� sobre todos. Entonces, dijo con gran voz:
Cuando el amor os llame, seguidlo. Aunque sus caminos sean duros y dif�ciles.
Y cuando sus alas os envuelvan, entregaos. Aunque la espada entre ellas escondida os hiriera. Y cuando os hable, creed en ...
Porque, as� como el amor os corona, as� os crucifica. As� como os agranda, tambi�n os poda. As� como asciende a lo m�s alt...
Como trigo en gavillas �l os une a vosotros mismos. Os desgarra para desnudaros. Os cierne, para libraros de los pliegues ...
Todo esto har� el amor en vosotros para que pod�is conocer los secretos de vuestro coraz�n y convertiros, por ese conocimi...
El amor no da m�s que s� mismo y no toma nada m�s que de s� mismo. El amor no posee ni es pose�do. Porque el amor es todo ...
Cuando am�is no dig�is: "Dios est� en mi coraz�n", sino m�s bien: "Yo estoy en el coraz�n de Dios." Y no pens�is en dirigi...
El amor no tiene otro deseo que el de realizarse. Pero, si am�is y no pod�is evitar tener deseos, que vuestros deseos sean...
Fundirse y ser como el arroyo, que murmura su melod�a a la noche. Saber del dolor del exceso de ternura. Ser herido por nu...
Despertarse al amanecer con un alado coraz�n y dar gracias por otro d�a de amor. Descansar al mediod�a y meditar en el �xt...
Autor: Gibran Khalil Gibran T�tulo: El Profeta Montaje: Salva www.escuelafeliz.org
