Lemon cherry (1)

Lemon Cherry es una propuesta de una empresa pyme

  1. 1. PROYECTO PYME Salom� �lvarez Yepes
  2. 2. Un negocio de bebidas que prepare especialmente, limonadas de coco y limonadas de cereza. Amigo del nuestro planeta Tierra, que contribuya a un sano ambiente, por medio de sus implementos y su preparaci�n. IDEA PYME 10 trabajadores en la empresa
  3. 3. MISI�N Somos una empresa dedicada en la preparaci�n de limonadas de coco y limonadas de cereza, en pro de la protecci�n del medio ambiente, transmitiendo a las personas sabores aut�nticos y refrescantes.
  4. 4. VISI�N Queremos ser una empresa reconocida por brindar a nuestros clientes las mejores limonadas y productos en la ciudad, por una buena calidad y por ser protectores del medio ambiente.
  5. 5. IMPLEMENTACI�N DE NORMA DE CALIDAD La ISO 9001 se aplica a los Sistemas de Gesti�n de Calidad de organizaciones p�blicas y privadas, independientemente de su tama�o o actividad empresarial. Se trata de un m�todo de trabajo excelente para la mejora de la calidad de los productos y servicios, as� como de la satisfacci�n del cliente. LEMON CHERRY, va a a llevar a cabo esta norma por medio de la opini�n de los clientes y empleados. Se har�n peque�as encuentas entregadas al recibir el servicio para todos los clientes y se evaluar� todo aquello que le falta a la empresa por mejorar respecto al servicio y a nuestras limonadas, y tambi�n nuestras mejores cualidades en la empresa llevando siempre el medio ambiente en la mira de todas nuestras decisiones . Con esto se garantizar� la buena calidad para obtener y mantener este certificado que no har� mejor empresa. A los empleados tambi�n se les pedir� opiniones respecto a toda la empresa para recibir diferentes perspectivas desde el campo de trabajo y se implementar�n estrategias de mejora a todas nuestras dificultades. Todo ser� un trabajo en equipo.
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIA Es de gran importancia para Lemon Cherry la implementaci�n de esta norma (ISO 9001), porque se quiere brindar la mejor calidad a nuestros clientes desde un buen servicio y un muy buen producto, garantizando la calidad con las ventajas de ser una empresa competitiva para llegar a ser mejores cada d�a y poder cumplir con nuestra visi�n.

