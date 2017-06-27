SALOMÉ PEÑA 10mo “A”
MÚSICA
Signos que aumentan el valor de una figura: • Punto, doble puntillo, ligadura de prolongación, calderón. Las figuras tiene...
La música usa diferentes signos y claves para ser entendida.
Las claves más usadas son: -Do. -Fa. -Sol.
Existen dos tipos de música: Vocal. Instrumental.
La música más aceptada es la vocal.
GRACIAS.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Salomé Peña 10mo a

45 views

Published on

Para aprender un poco más sobre la música.

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Salomé Peña 10mo a

  1. 1. SALOMÉ PEÑA 10mo “A”
  2. 2. MÚSICA
  3. 3. Signos que aumentan el valor de una figura: • Punto, doble puntillo, ligadura de prolongación, calderón. Las figuras tiene tres tipos de valores: • Comparativo, relativo, inclusivo.
  4. 4. La música usa diferentes signos y claves para ser entendida.
  5. 5. Las claves más usadas son: -Do. -Fa. -Sol.
  6. 6. Existen dos tipos de música: Vocal. Instrumental.
  7. 7. La música más aceptada es la vocal.
  8. 8. GRACIAS.

×