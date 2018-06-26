Free PDF I Am Catherine Jane Review

Book Title:

I am Catherine Jane is one woman s brave, determined, and often-painful journey of healing and redemption. Raped by a U.S. Navy sailor in Yokosuka, Jane Fisher, an Australian expatriate and mother of three, found herself fighting for justice in a society where the stigma of being a rape victim is seen as shameful and is often perceived as the victim s fault. Jane s confronting story reveals the personal struggles behind her single-minded search for the rapist and her unwavering resolve to get a fair judgment through the courts. "If you ever wondered why so many victims choose not to report rape or why so many people prefer to put the blame for crime on its victims, then you should read this book. Catherine s story will stop you in your tracks as you ponder how this could happen to an innocent person." - Michael O Connell APM, Commissioner for Victims Rights."

