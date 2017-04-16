Session  ID:   Prepared  by:     Oracle  and  Java  together  for   simplicity  and  performance 467   Salim ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   health  care  organizaNons ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Take  Away Claim   •  Problem ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Contract  EvaluaDon Claim   Co...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Contract  EvaluaDon  conDnued • ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon Each  SQL  is...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued… These ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued… Claim ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued…
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   We  tried  SQL  tuning •  With  ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Scaling  was  diﬃcult… •  SQL  t...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   What  was  our  problem UI   R...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Our  approach Contract  Cache ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Comparison 0   5   10   15...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Resource  Intensity In-­‐memory ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Resource  Intensity In-­‐memory ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed Claim ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  (cont...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  (Clai...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  conDn...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  ﬁnd  rate  for ...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  SQL  Way HCPCS/...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  rewriden HCPCS/...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   ContenDons •  Read  by  othe...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Network  and  Memory Data  mov...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Why  it  is  a  beder  idea •  T...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   What  did  we  lose •  Developme...
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Conclusion •  SeparaDng  data  a...
Please  Complete  Your     Session  EvaluaNon     Evaluate  this  session  in  your  COLLABORATE ...
Q&A
April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   We  Are  Hiring  !! Experience  ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oracle and Java together for simplicity and performance

94 views

Published on

Success of an application depends on its performance and its cost of maintenance. Interestingly both of these factors are largely influenced by the simplicity of the algorithm and it is also important to choose the right application layer for executing this algorithm. Often accessing and processing “data” plays the pivotal role in an application’s performance. So we can say that writing simpler data access and process algorithm we can make an application faster and scalable. Needless to say that the application should also be free from contention and locks at runtime.

Here is an architecture to apply these principals in a traditional system built with Oracle and Java.
Lets talk about accessing data – Oracle provides one of the fastest way to access data. So as a principle we will always depend on Oracle technology for accessing data. We will use simple SQL, well-designed table, pinpointed index and partition to access this data in a very fast manner. We will not write complicated SQL which may give inefficient and complex plan which will always be slower. We will segregate data from processing so that complexity of processing doesn’t make data access complex. A complex data access is a very slow process.
Lets talk about processing data – Java (or a comparative Language) is a very fast processing engine because they entirely work in memory. It can be multi-threaded to use all cores of the server. It provides functional and object oriented paradigm to write complicated algorithm in a simple way. In-memory (soft) data structures can be built to suit the exact need of your algorithm so that finding data will be fast. This will be harder to achieve in a hard data structure like database index. So as a principle we will push execution of algorithm into Java.
Lets talk about contention and locks – Adopt immutability to protect the application from locks. Find a natural boundary/partition of data, which can be processed independently from each other. The more granular this partition is the faster your application will be. With immutable code, an in-memory process can be largely free from any contentions and locks. Whereas data access can not be as contention free because logically granular data may be sharing the same disk location and hence bottlenecked due to things like hot blocks, segment contention etc. So to build a contention free application we will prefer Java (or a comparative language) over a complicated SQL.

A real life application built on these principles yielded 10 times better performance as compared to a system built using complicated SQL.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
94
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Oracle and Java together for simplicity and performance

  1. 1. Session  ID:   Prepared  by:     Oracle  and  Java  together  for   simplicity  and  performance 467   Salim  Sayed,  Advisory  Board  Company   @salim_sayed19  
  2. 2. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   health  care  organizaNons  in   our  membership   4,000+   in  documented  ROI  each  year   $2  billion+   health  care  leaders  in  our  network   250,000+   AT THE CORE For 35+ years, our research has been the health care industry’s guiding light, bringing members closer to best practice performance.   WHERE WE RUN THE DEEPEST In three critical areas, we run even deeper, providing you with the technology and consulting solutions needed to hardwire best practices. Drive Health System GROWTH Attract and retain the patients you aspire to serve by offering the care network, access, and experience they need. Reduce CARE VARIATION Improve quality and outcomes and lower costs by eliminating unwarranted deviation from the best standard of care. Optimize the REVENUE CYCLE Sustain the financial stability necessary to serve your community by making sure you are paid efficiently for services rendered. RESEARCH Platform Every major player in your health care organization gets a direct line to the industry’s most‑needed insights and most-successful ideas.
  3. 3. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Take  Away Claim   •  Problem  Statement •  Comparison  between  new  and  old  system •  Case  Study  about  the  new  system •  Other  Beneﬁts •  QA
  4. 4. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Contract  EvaluaDon Claim   Contract   ExplanaNon  of   Beneﬁts  
  5. 5. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Contract  EvaluaDon  conDnued •  Top  US  Hospitals  are  our  members •  115K  claims  processed  in  1  hour  for  a  large  members. •  Nightly  Batch  processing  to  be  ﬁnished  in  8hrs. •  Rule  execuDon  (aka  calculaDon  engine)  take  40%  of  Dme   of  the  processing  window.
  6. 6. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon Each  SQL  is  complicated   involving  several  table  joins   where  condiNons  and  funcNons  
  7. 7. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued… These  complicated  SQLs   mix  data  access  with   logical  evaluaNon   Mixing  data  access  with   logic  produces  complex   execuNon  plan   Ineﬃcient   execuNon  plan  is   the  major  enemy   of  DB   Complex  execuNon  plan  
  8. 8. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued… Claim  Data   Contract  Data   Insert  into  …   Select  …..  From   <claim  data>  claim,  <contract  data>   contract   Where     Claim.column1  <condiNon>   Contract.column1   ....  <several  condiNons>   …..   ….  Match  <contract  rate>  for  <claim   charge>  records   ….  grouping  operaNon  
  9. 9. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  conDnued…
  10. 10. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   We  tried  SQL  tuning •  With  Clause  :  there  was  one  part  of  the  SQL  which  was   fetching   data   repeatedly   which   was   stopped   by   using   materialized  with  clause. •  StaDsDcs  on  GTT  :  Set  table  and  column  stats. •  FuncDon  based  index  :  was  not  much  eﬀecDve.
  11. 11. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Scaling  was  diﬃcult… •  SQL  tuning  worked  but  we  hit  the  ceiling  soon. •  Major   changes   to   tables   structure,   architecture   of   rule   execuDon  was  not  possible  given  the  Dmeframe •  We  tried  execuDng  more  in  parallel  to  make  use  of  idle   resources.  It  scaled  poorly  for  complex  SQL  statements.
  12. 12. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   What  was  our  problem UI   Reports   ETL   Rule  Engine   Database,  being  the  center  of   all  our  applicaNons,  quickly   became  the  bohleneck     We  decided  to  move  CPU  intensive  operaDons  (rules   engine)  out  of  the  database OpNmizer  occasionally  takes  an     ineﬃcient  execuNon  plan   causing  processes  to  run  for   hours.  
  13. 13. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Our  approach Contract  Cache   Claim   Rule  Engine  (Java)   Memory   Olen  Nmes  we  can  write  a  more   eﬃcient  algorithm  than  the  OpNmizer   can  produce  based  on  our  knowledge  of   data  relaNonship.   Simple  SQL   Simple  SQL   •  Simple  SQL  scales  far  beher  than  a  complex  …even  if  the   later  has  the  best  execuNon  plan  possible.     •  A  simple  SQL  always  produces  stable  plan.  Its  execuNon  is   very  predictable.   Cache  frequently  used  data  to  reduce  network   lag  and  repeated  SQL.   In-­‐memory  access  is  free   of  contenNon  
  14. 14. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Comparison 0   5   10   15   20   25   30   35   40   16  Threads  32  Threads  50  Threads  75  Threads   In-­‐Memory  with  simple   SQL  (minutes)   Complex  SQL  (minutes)   Oracle    server  has  24  CPUs.   Java  Server  has  6  CPUs.   Performance    Plateaued  aler  50   threads  due  to  lack  of  resources.   The  SQL  porNon  ran  10x  faster   resulNng  the  applicaNon    ran  2x   faster.  
  15. 15. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Resource  Intensity In-­‐memory  (50  threads)   Complex  SQL  (50  threads)   24  CPUs   CPU  demand  is  higher   than  capacity   JVM  runs  with  2GB  memory  and   consumes  average  3  CPUs.  
  16. 16. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Resource  Intensity In-­‐memory  (75  threads)   Complex  SQL  (75  threads)   CPU  demand  is   higher  than  capacity  
  17. 17. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed Claim  Data   Contract  Data   Read  claim  data   related  to  contract.   Apply  rate  matching   algorithm   JVM  with  mulNple  threads   SQL   SQL  
  18. 18. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  (contract) Contract  Data   SQL   Cache  on   JVM   •  Number  of  Dmes  SQL  ﬁred  is  reduced. •  Number  of  tables  joined  to  execute  ‘rate  matching   operaDon’  is  hugely  reduced. •  Join  happened  between  well  related  tables. Cache  
  19. 19. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  (Claims) Claim  Data   SQL   Contract   Rules   •  Claims  are  broadly  ﬁltered  based  on  contract. •  Number  of  tables  joined  to  execute  ‘rate  matching   operaDon’  is  hugely  reduced. •  Join  happened  between  well  related  tables. Apply  against  rules   Contract  ﬁlter  
  20. 20. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rule  ExecuDon  Simpliﬁed  conDnued Complexity  moved  into  Java  based  code.
  21. 21. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  ﬁnd  rate  for  a  charge HCPCS/ CPT4   Mod1   Mod2   100   M1   M2   200   M1   300   M2   400   HCPCS/ CPT4   Mod1   Mod2   Rate($)   100   M1   M2   50   100   75   200   100   200   M2   125   300   M2   70   400   M1   30   400   M1   M2   20   Claim-­‐charge   Contract-­‐Rate   For  a  charge  record,     Find  a  rate  which  exactly   matches  HCPCS  and   Modiﬁers.       If  not  found  then  ﬁnd  a   rate  which  matches   HCPCS  and  one  of   modiﬁers.     If  not  found  then  ﬁnd  a   rate  with  matches  HCPCS   with  no  modiﬁers.     If  not  found  then  you   can’t  ﬁnd  rate  so  move  on   to  next  rule.  
  22. 22. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  SQL  Way HCPCS/CPT4   Mod1   Mod2   100   M1   M2   HCPCS/CPT4   Mod1   Mod2   Rate($)   100   M1   M2   50   100   75   100   M1   100   100   M2   125   100   M3   70   200   10   HCPCS/ CPT4   Mod1   Mod2   Rate   (possible)   Survive   100   M1   M2   50   Y   100   75   N   100   M1   100   N   100   M2   125   N   SQL  ﬁrst  makes  a  wide  match  on   HCPCS.  Then  for  each  matching   row  it  evaluates  all  other   matching  rows  to  make  sure  that   none  of  them  got  a  beher  match.       It  loops  a  lot  many  Nmes.      
  23. 23. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Rate  Lookup  –  rewriden HCPCS/CPT4  +  mod   Rate($)   100-­‐M1-­‐M2   50   100   75   100-­‐M1   100   100-­‐M2   125   100-­‐M3   70   200   10   In-­‐memory  cached  map   deﬁning  all  combinaNons   of  HCPCS,  Mods  and  Rate   For  each  <claim>      For  each  <claim  charge>          rate  =  coalesce(    rateMap.lookUp(hcpcs+  coalesce(mods,mod1,mod2)),                                                    rateMap.lookUp(hcpcs)    )      End;   End;   ContenNons  are  possible  in  in-­‐ memory  operaNon  as  well.  You   can  avoid  that  by  making  your   threads  independent  by  not   sharing  any  data  -­‐  immutable   data  ,  funcNons  side  eﬀect  free   and.  
  24. 24. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   ContenDons •  Read  by  other  session   •  Direct  Path  Read  temp   •  In-­‐memory  processing  is   almost  contenNon  free   •  SQL  *Net  message  to   client   SQL  Based   In-­‐Memory  
  25. 25. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Network  and  Memory Data  moved  to  JVM  =  1M  claims            =  10  GB  of  data  (10KB  per  claim)     Network  Speed  1  GB/s    =  10  s  to  transfer  the  data.   With  other  over  head  (type  conversion,  loading  and   unforeseen  issues  etc.)  =  200  s     Total  (read  +  write)                =  400  s  (under  10  minutes)     Memory  in  JVM  =  10  G  
  26. 26. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Why  it  is  a  beder  idea •  TesDng  at  the  unit  level  is  easier  vs.  PL/SQL •  Full  control  over  the  algorithm,  i.e.  you  won’t  need  to   worry  why  the  CBO  took  an  unexpected  path. •  In  memory  data  structure  is  far  more  ﬂexible  than  an   database  index.  No  cost  is  incurred  if  not  used. •  Leave  database  for  data  centric  operaDon  like  reports.
  27. 27. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   What  did  we  lose •  Development  Dme  was  longer. •  More  data  needed  to  be  transferred  from  database  to   JVM.  We  contained  it  through  caching. •  Inherent  risks  associated  with  a  rewrite  –  not  all  of  the   funcDonality  is  documented.
  28. 28. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   Conclusion •  SeparaDng  data  access  from  processing  makes  the   algorithm  much  simpler  &  more  testable. •  Simple/Eﬃcient  execuDon  of  SQL  outweighs  the  cost  of   transferring  data  from  DB  to  JVM. •   A  simple  SQL  is  the  one  which  involves  few,  related   tables  and  targeted  indexes.  You  can’t  achieve  this   without  a  good  database  design.
  29. 29. Please  Complete  Your     Session  EvaluaNon     Evaluate  this  session  in  your  COLLABORATE  app.   Pull  up  this  session  and  tap  "Session  EvaluaVon"     to  complete  the  survey.   Session  ID:     467    
  30. 30. Q&A
  31. 31. April  2-­‐6,  2017  in  Las  Vegas,  NV  USA          #C17LV   We  Are  Hiring  !! Experience  in   •  JVM  based  languages  like  Java,  Scala. •  SQL,  PLSQL •  Big  data  technologies  like  Spark,  Hive,  MR  etc. •  Test  driven  development. Please  contact  sayeds@advisory.com

×