Dr. Jeremy Weisz How to Design Your Dream Business on One Sheet of Paper
You’d like to have more time doing what you want (i.e. vacation, family etc.) and less time strapped to your businessYou w...
I will share the methodology that we use with our Rise25 members and Inner Circle to grow your service Business using the ...
http://rise25.com/Data We will fill out this exercise later so Download this now...
What is your #1 challenge in your business right now?
Here are some of the biggest challenges we see: ● You need to get more clients, more leads ● You aren’t sure what to focus...
What would you do if these challenges were solved?
18% 200% 500% You will learn... How to use our proprietary “Dream Product Ladder” template to increase revenues, convert m...
Even if you feel like you don’t have any time, or if you’re not sure what to focus on next
By the end of this training, you will know: ● How to get a quick infusion of cash by uncovering the “untapped revenue” sit...
Agenda 1. Who I am 2. The 2 Biggest Challenges Service Businesses Experience 3. How to Use the “Starbucks & Disney Model” ...
This Script will give you exactly what we use to get specific feedback on profitable offerings your market wants you to cr...
Started out making 9K per year working 3 jobs while attending Chiropractic school After graduating, I started my own chiro...
Today Multiple Revenue Streams: Chiropractic Job Finder - #1 Chiropractic jobs site Host, INspired INsider podcast Owner, ...
Let’s look at 2 major challenges professional service businesses experience
You have trouble getting clients to say “yes” to your service 1
The ‘Downward Spiral’ Clients balk at your prices or don’t want to sign on. You can’t get enough clients so you don’t have...
Key point: If you want to avoid the ‘Downward Spiral’ and you want your business to grow, you need to figure out how to ge...
And the second major challenge professional services businesses experience...
You feel like you have no time to get it all done 2
Generate leads Convert those leads into buyers Fulfillment New ideas Networking, attending events Admin work, paperwork, e...
We walk in your shoes and are in the trenches...
So what is the solution to these two challenges?
Create a Product Ladder in your business (Spoiler Alert: You must include a 1 to many program)
Why does your business need a product ladder?
A product ladder creates a natural process for your clients to deepen their involvement with you. When a client goes throu...
Let’s look at some examples of product ladders
DISNEY FREE $30 $100 - $200 $8,000- 10,000 $15,000
SPORTS FREE $30 - $200 $200 - $4000 $15,000 +
TONY ROBBINS
Remember he is just One person just like you and me
Tony Robbins has created an amazing example of a product ladder...
TONY ROBBINS Blog posts Videos etc. FREE
TONY ROBBINS Blog posts Videos etc. FREE
TONY ROBBINS Blog posts Videos etc. Books Audio Books FREE $10-15
TONY ROBBINS DVD programs Events Blog posts Videos etc. Books Audio Books FREE $10-15 $300-5000
TONY ROBBINS DVD programs Events Blog posts Videos etc. Books Audio Books Personal & Group Coaching FREE $10-15 $300-5000 ...
TONY ROBBINS More Access to Tony Private Events DVD programs Events Blog posts Videos etc. Books Audio Books Personal & Gr...
Let’s look at common product ladder mistakes
“Big Bag o’ Money” $ $ Most Professional Service Product Ladders
Most Professional Service Product Ladders “Big Bag o’ Money”
Most Professional Service Product Ladders $
Add a higher end offer MISSING! Most Professional Service Product Ladders $
$75 resume review 45-min session Most Professional Service Product Ladders
Most Professional Service Product Ladders $75 resume review 45-min session
Next… we’re going to complete your Current and Dream Product Ladders. http://rise25.com/Data
Now … Let’s look at an example first so you understand how you can fill out your Product Ladder.
*Example: “Dream Product Ladder” Service + Price Price= $19 Price= $1999 Price= $199 Price= $36,000 OR $3500/mo Price= $19...
Now, fill out your Current product ladder...
Exercise #1: Fill Out Your “Current Product Ladder” Fill in the product/service & price you charge now Price= $ Price= $ P...
Time to fill out your Dream product ladder...
Exercise #2: Fill Out Your “Dream Product Ladder” Fill in the product/service & price you charge now Price= $ Price= $ Pri...
Given how you monetize your business now, what are some options for adding new revenue streams on rungs of your product la...
10 Income Streams You Can Add to Your Service-Based Business Today
10 Income Streams You Can Add Today to Scale Up: 1. Group coaching 2. Group training 3. Webinars 4. Live events 5. Digital...
2 Big Questions: “How do I know which of these new products or services people will buy from me?” “I’m too busy as it is. ...
The answer lies in the Modern Approach
Traditional approach to creating products and services: Try to Sell 2Spend months creating product or service 1 4 Disappoi...
What if we were to flip this approach?
Modern approach to creating products and services: Group Coaching Sell 2Validate Idea 1 Create 3 Magnify 4
Modern approach to creating products and services: Group Coaching Sell 2Validate Idea 1 Create 3 Magnify 4 Group Coaching ...
We didn’t invent this idea...
We didn’t invent this idea ...
Let’s look at a few real world examples...
Case Study: Live Event Mark Storage Installation
The “old school” way to grow a service based business: ● Serving clients one-to-one ● Hustle to get clients ● Hunt for ref...
Case Study: Mark Installation 100,000’s $ $
Case Study: Mark Installation 100,000’s $ $
4 The Rise25 way to build out Mark’s Product Ladder Email his Connections 1
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses Sell lower priced high value item 2 Email his Connections 1 The Rise25 way to build o...
Installation 100,000’s $ $ Case Study: Mark Repair $10K-25K $
Installation 100,000’s $ $ Case Study: Mark Repair $10K-25K $
Big Strategy Call Breakthrough: New $25,000 order I got huge ROI off our initial conversation. My email blast on the rack ...
Installation $100,000’s $ $ Case Study: Mark Repair $10K-25K $ Missing
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses Sell lower priced high value item 2 Email his Connections 1 Create a “One to many” of...
30 Days after our Rise25 retreat, Mark created a 1 day event which produced $180K+ in new client business He generated ano...
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses Lower Priced Offering 2 Email his Connections 1 3 High $$ One-on-One Work 2 Series of...
$ $ Case Study: Mark Repair work Digital Course or Industry Newsletter High $$ One-on-One Work Group Coaching & Live Event
Case Study: Live Event Adrienne, Facebook Ad Expert AdrienneRichardson.com
The “old school” way to grow an agency business: ● Attend all the networking mixers ● Meet as many people as possible ● Fo...
$ $ Case Study: Adrienne Agency
$ $ Case Study: Adrienne Live, 2-day event $ Agency
$ $ Case Study: Adrienne Live, 2-day event $ Agency Videos, Online course, Ebook
2 Days $65,000+ in revenue Can repackage videos in a new product ($50K) Can sell attendees to full service ($25-50K) Case ...
4 Email her Contacts with application 1 Case Study: Live Event Adrienne’s Process
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses Phone feedback 21 Email her Contacts with application Case Study: Live Event Adrienne...
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses 21 Made an offer based on feedback she received 3Email her Contacts with application ...
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses 21 Made an offer based on feedback she received 3Email her Contacts with application ...
Speaking gigs 7 More Digital Courses High $$ One-on-One Work 2 Video course/ DVDs 1 Group Coaching 3 More Digital Courses ...
$ $ Case Study: Adrienne Group Coaching Blog Posts High $$ One-on-One Work Digital Courses Agency
Case Study: Scalable, White Glove Service Tim, Consultant
The “old school” way to grow a consulting business: ● Always traveling, always on the road ● Hustle to get clients ● Bill ...
Came to our retreat, ready to launch an online course on how to recruit, hire & train an executive assistant. Wanted feedb...
$ $ Case Study: Tim Consulting
$ $ Consulting Online course Case Study #3: Tim
First … Get feedback from potential customers before investing tons of Time and $
Tim totally changed his business idea from an online course to a systematized service 4 other attendees bought it on the s...
$ $ Consulting White glove service $ Online course Case Study: Tim
$ $ Consulting White glove service $ Online course Case Study: Tim Continuity program $97/mo
So… you’re probably wondering “will this work for me?”
“What do you do next?”
Start having conversations with your target market about what you can create to help them...
Key Factors: Warning: People may want to throw money at you. BUT: do not try to “sell” too quickly. When you put together ...
Action: Message (email, Facebook, Linkedin) at least 5 current or past clients today to get feedback on a lower level offe...
The Value of Getting Feedback - Doubled Price of the Program!
“How do you figure out what people will buy from you and what you should create?”
As a thank you for participating on this webinar... 2 things
Bonus “Ultimate Feedback Phone Template” to get real world feedback on your offer and pricing Ultimate Feedback Phone Temp...
This phone template took me thousands of hours and many times saying the wrong thing and not knowing what I was doing. Thi...
Now, you have two choices: The long road … 6 years of slowly trudging along Or The Fast Lane approach with roadmap
Introducing…
The Rise25 Revenue Booster program is a virtual program designed to get you new clients FAST and generate revenue quickly....
What is included in the Rise25 Revenue Booster program? Our process to create a quick infusion of cash in your business us...
Identify fast-cash revenue opportunities Strategize positioning, pricing & your offers Strategize how you can implement th...
Let’s look at some results people have gotten with our program in less than 7 days with us...
The Value of Getting Feedback - Doubled Price of the Program!
Big Strategy Call Breakthrough: New $25,000 order I got huge ROI off our initial conversation. My email blast on the rack ...
Bonus “Ultimate Feedback Email Template” with 3-word subject line that got 95% response rate Ultimate Email Template
Investment
What is one client worth to you?
$2000 Total Full Retail Cost : Revenue Booster Program $1000 Strategy Call to Uncover Untapped Revenue $1000 Valued at lea...
We were told to charge no lower than $1000 but… We just want to get it in your hands so this is the lowest it will ever be...
$997 $97 Limited Offer - for Data.com Go to www.Rise25.com/DataBooster Revenue Booster (Lifetime Access) One-on-One Strate...
$97 Special for Data.com webinar Go to... www.Rise25.com/DataBooster/
TWO “No-Risk” Money-Back Guarantees
If you buy Revenue Booster and don’t agree that it’s worth every penny I said it was, I will refund your money.  Try the w...
If you do go through the program and haven’t made or uncovered at least $1,000 within 60 days, We will work with you to ge...
www.Rise25.com/DataBooster Special for the audience
www.Rise25.com/DataBooster Type Questions in the Chat
Questions? http://rise25.com/DataBooster
