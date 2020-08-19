Nika leads the optimisation strategy at Refinitiv, as well as the overarching digital strategy between digital and the rest of Refinitiv’s marketing team.



Nika has been with Refinitiv since its inception, having become its own standalone company in October 2018. Previously Refinitiv was the Financial & Risk division of Thomson Reuters, where Nika started out her career overseeing the digital marketing for the risk site.



Key Points:



1. You should consider A/B Testing and personalisation as a key part of your overall marketing strategy.

2. The four W’s framework - Where? (what digital property are you targeting) Who? (what audience are you targeting) Why? (what is the main objective/KPI) What? (what elements within the pages are you looking to change)

3. Your customer funnel should be the foundation for building out the KPI’s you should test.

4. Before launch run one a/b test at a time, coordinate related content, keep variations under control and robust QA processes.

5. After launch update live activities across your site, review your results for personalisation, accommodate other initiatives and never stop testing.