In This Together Don’t Knock It Until You Test It: Building Out an Optimization Strategy Nika Sheynberg, Digital Strategy ...
Don’t knock it until you test it: Building out an optimization strategy Nika Sheynberg, Digital Strategy Manager, Refinitiv
Copyright Ikshit Nigam@2019 A What is optimization? A/B testing Personalization Why does it matter B Our approach The 4 W’...
OUR OPTIMIZATION GOALSREFINITIV Founded on October 1, 2018, formerly the Financial & Risk division of Thomson Reuters Top ...
What is optimization
A/B Testing Personalization One audience, multiple experiences Usually an even split between the experiences Test anything...
7 Why does testing matter?
Our Approach
9 4 W’s Framework Where? What digital property are you targeting? What pages within that property are you targeting? Do th...
10 Audiences for consideration BEHAVIOR DEMOGRAPHIC Country Browser Type Campaign/Query Parameters Traffic source Account ...
11 Customer funnel Referral Demand Active Demand Engaged Demand Qualified Demand Opportunity Closed Respond to user behavi...
Our Strategy
13 Some successful Refinitiv tests… CTA Wording Experience C saw a 53% increase in conversion rate Default Embedded Hero f...
14 … but some tests fail, too Changing the layout and placement of the form for gated content did not work More imagery an...
15 Test for personalization, too Eikon for Mobile, showcasing the app: it worked for Android, not from Apple Apple Android...
16 Building optimization strategies Data Catalog Categorize your pages and build out strategies based on those categories ...
Case Study: Homepage Personalization
18 Where We chose the homepage due to its various traffic sources and the various opportunities to showcase content Homepa...
19 Who Geo based targeting Pages Viewed Lead submissions Once we’ve identified the homepage, we looked at the different ty...
20 Why What are the appropriate KPIs and metrics to track and increase depending on the point in the customer journey per ...
21 What Form submission/Product family oriented Geo-targeting Pages viewed Default experience
Key Takeaways
Before launch After launch Just because one experience won or lost, doesn’t mean that you’ve found the best one possible. ...
24 Stakeholders Partners Personalizationmenu Offer a ”personalization menu” that includes the pages that are available for...
Questions? Thank you LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikasheynberg/ Nika.Sheynberg@refinitiv.com
Nika leads the optimisation strategy at Refinitiv, as well as the overarching digital strategy between digital and the rest of Refinitiv’s marketing team.

Nika has been with Refinitiv since its inception, having become its own standalone company in October 2018. Previously Refinitiv was the Financial & Risk division of Thomson Reuters, where Nika started out her career overseeing the digital marketing for the risk site.

Key Points:

1. You should consider A/B Testing and personalisation as a key part of your overall marketing strategy.
2. The four W’s framework - Where? (what digital property are you targeting) Who? (what audience are you targeting) Why? (what is the main objective/KPI) What? (what elements within the pages are you looking to change)
3. Your customer funnel should be the foundation for building out the KPI’s you should test.
4. Before launch run one a/b test at a time, coordinate related content, keep variations under control and robust QA processes.
5. After launch update live activities across your site, review your results for personalisation, accommodate other initiatives and never stop testing.

Don't Knock it Until you Test It: Building out an Optimisation Strategy - Nika Sheynberg

×