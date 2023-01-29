Successfully reported this slideshow.
Measle Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Peads Department.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Measle Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Peads Department.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Health & Medicine

Measle is a very dangerous and contagious disease, should be manage carefully.

Measle is a very dangerous and contagious disease, should be manage carefully.

Measle Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Peads Department.pptx

  1. 1. Muhammad Saleem
  2. 2. A 2 Years Old Child is brought to OPD with Complaints of High Grade Fever for last 4 Days. He has Cough and Rhinorrhea for last 4 days. O/E, he is having Rash on Ear and along the Hair Line spreading to Trunk small WHITE LESIONS inside patient mouth. Rest of the Examination is not Specific. What can be the diagnosis?
  3. 3. Measle s
  4. 4. Differential Diagnosis
  5. 5. MEASELS(MORBILLI/RUBEOLA) • Measles virus is a single stranded RNA Virus • Family : Paramyxoviridae • Genus: Morbillivirus • Measles is an acute highly contagious viral disease characterized by final stage of maculopapular rash erupting successively over the neck,face,boday,arms,legs and is accompanied by high grade fever • Highest incidence is in winters
  6. 6. • Mode of transmission is by direct or indirect contact and droplets spray • Unusual below the age of 4-6 months • Period of infectivity 4 days before and 5 days after the appearance of rash
  7. 7. CLINICAL FEATURES • There are 3 clinical stages of measles • Incubation stage • Prodromal stage • Maculopapular rash stage
  8. 8. INCUBATION STAGE • Last approximately 10_12 days • Body temp may increase slightly 9-10 days from the date of infection and then subside for 24 hrs or so • The patient may transmit virus by 9th-10th day after exposure and occasionally as early as 7th day, before the illness can b diagnosed
  9. 9. PRODROMAL STAGE • Last for 3-5 days • Low to moderate grade fever • Cough • Coryza • Conjunctivitis • These symptoms nearly almost precedes the appearance of KOPLIKS spots(whitish spots, presents on buccal mucosa opposite to lower molar,Pathogonomic sign of measles)by 2-3 days
  10. 10. KOPLIK SPOTS
  11. 11. MACULOPAPULAR RASH STAGE • High grade fever (104-105 F) • Rash usually starts as faint macules on the face behind the ears and along the hairlines • Fading of rash proceeds downward in same sequence as it appearance • Post cervical lymphadenopathy and slight splenomegaly may be present • Abdominal pain may be present due to mesenteric lymphadenopathy
  12. 12. DIAGNOSIS • Diagnosis of measles is primarily clinical • Serology is most common method of laboratory diagnosis • Detection of measles virus-specific IgM in a single specimen of serum or oral fluid is considered diagnostic of acute infection • Fourfold increase in measles virus specific IgG antibody levels between acute and convalescent phase serum specimens
  13. 13. COMPLICATIONS • Respiratory system : otitis media,pneumonia • GI complications : post measles gastroeneteritis,gangrene of mouth • Haemorrhagic measles • Thrombocytopenia • Subacute scerolosing panencephalitis(very rare) • Eye :corneal ulcerations, conjunctivitis,optic nerve damage occur rarely • Heart : myocarditis, cardiac failure
  14. 14. TREATMENT • No specific antiviral therapy needed • Good nursing care is essential • Antipyretics for high grade fever • Sedatives • Bed rest • Adequate fluid intake • Relief of cough(humidification of room may relief irritating cough ) • Antibacterial therapy for superadded infection • Vitamin A (reduce morbidity and mortality) 50,000 IU in < 6 months 1 lac IU < 1 year 2 lac IU > 1 year
  15. 15. • Prognosis • Self limited disease lasting 7-10 days often without sequelae • Prevention • Attenuated live measles vaccine : 95% protection against natural disease • Immunity appears to be life long • Should b administered at 6-9 months of age Acc to EPI schedule • MR at 9 Months of age (0.5ml S/C) : left deltoid • MR at 15 Months of age (0.5ml S/C) : Left deltoid
  16. 16. IMNCI CLASSIFICATION

