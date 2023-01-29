Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compartment Syndrom Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Orthopedic Department.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Compartment Syndrom Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Orthopedic Department.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Compartment Syndrom Dr Saleem Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore Orthopedic Department.pptx

  1. 1. Case Scenario A 37-year-old healthy male patient was brought to the emergency department (ED) after a side collision of his motor vehicle with a truck. On arrival, the patient was hemodynamically stable and was found to have an isolated left lower limb injury. Upon examination by the on-call orthopedic specialist, the patient had a deformed left leg and complained of Severe Pain with tenderness. Assessment of the soft tissue revealed relatively soft compartments. Realignment of the left leg and application of an above-knee backslab were performed. Vascular examination revealed palpable and audible dorsalis pedis and posterior tibial arteries. Radiographs demonstrated left tibia and fibula shaft fractures. The patient was not comfortable with routine analgesia,Re-evaluation of the patient revealed significantly swollen and tense compartments. A stretch test was performed and shown to be Positive. What can be most Probable Diagnosis>>>????

