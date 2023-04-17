Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ORGANISATION STRUCTURE.pdf

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
DUCT SHEET CAL-BASEMENT-GUWAHATI AIRPORT.xlsx.pdf
DUCT SHEET CAL-BASEMENT-GUWAHATI AIRPORT.xlsx.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Tall Lessons from 3 Vertical SaaS Plays.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
Man microproject.pptx
SayedRehan3
Share ppt EN 1.pptx
AyzaFatima1
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
You Ship Your Org Design.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
IMPLEMENTATION OF OD.pptx
Shanthini28
Planning.pptx
manishkushwah41
1 of 1 Ad

ORGANISATION STRUCTURE.pdf

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

organisation structure

organisation structure

Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Advertisement

Recommended

DUCT SHEET CAL-BASEMENT-GUWAHATI AIRPORT.xlsx.pdf
SaleemBasha50
3 views
2 slides
COPPER PIPE SIZE.pptx
SaleemBasha50
1 view
1 slide
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.4k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.5k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.3k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Tall Lessons from 3 Vertical SaaS Plays.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
213 views
Man microproject.pptx
SayedRehan3
0 views
Share ppt EN 1.pptx
AyzaFatima1
1 view
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
6 views
You Ship Your Org Design.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
25 views
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
5 views
IMPLEMENTATION OF OD.pptx
Shanthini28
2 views
Planning.pptx
manishkushwah41
1 view
Growth - The Perfect Antidote to Gloom.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
45 views
churnmoney, financial knowledge and tips
ChurnMoney
5 views
BUCKINGHAM Hair.pdf
linaldo santos
4 views
Calendario_2023_mensual_anual_en_documento_a4_multicolor_pastel (1).pdf
JeanetteVergara
1 view
A19_Managerial_Accounting_Assignment.pptx
ssuser07a3ae
3 views
Active Passive voice.pptx
PArthGupta728160
2 views
Product Led Growth_ Basics & How to get started.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
44 views
KFC How it emerged.pptx
BekzodOkhunov
2 views
Request for Startups by Remote First Capital 🏝
Razin Mustafiz
9 views
How to sell your Company, the Right Way_.pdf
SaaSBOOMi
40 views
Unlocking Sales Momentum - The Recession Edition.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
7 views
“Unlocking the Power of Keywords: How to Choose the Right Ones for Your Marke...
litondev1
24 views
Tall Lessons from 3 Vertical SaaS Plays.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
213 views
21 slides
Man microproject.pptx
SayedRehan3
0 views
7 slides
Share ppt EN 1.pptx
AyzaFatima1
1 view
21 slides
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
6 views
4 slides
You Ship Your Org Design.pptx
SaaSBOOMi
25 views
2 slides
Best Perfume
ravirathod353275
5 views
4 slides

Featured (20)

8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
939 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
939 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
Advertisement

ORGANISATION STRUCTURE.pdf

  1. 1. PROJECT DIRECTOR DESIGN DESIGN/ DRAFTING ENGINEER SALES PROJECTS CONTRACTORS POOL (INTERIOR, HVAC, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, FIRE ALARM & FIRE FIGHTING WORKS) ACCOUNTS AUDITOR/ ACCOUNTANT SALES DIRECTOR ORGANISATION STRUCTURE

×