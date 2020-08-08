El evangelio del reino

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reino es un sistema de Gobierno dirigido por un Rey o Reina, que se usó por milenios en el mundo entero.
Reino de Elohim es como lo describe el Padre nuestro: “Un lugar donde se cumple a plenitud la voluntad del Creador del uni...
Como todo sistema de Gobierno, el Reino de Elohim también ha enfrentado la oposición. Dicha oposición evita la Perfección ...
La Buena noticia o evangelio del Reino, es que llegará el día en que no habrá más oposición y la Voluntad del Eterno se cu...
A pesar de ser un Reino Perfecto, el cielo enfrentó oposición en la persona de Luzbel y un grupo numeroso de Ángeles rebel...
La perfección del Reino en el Edén fue efímera debido a la intervención del Satán que logró que los gobernantes de la tier...
Expulsados del Edén, los hombres se multiplicaron y también la maldad. Una nueva rebelión en el cielo trajo gran corrupció...
La nueva generación posdiluviana se corrompió de tal manera que surge el primer humano que se proclama a sí mismo como dio...
El sistema de gobierno implementado entonces en la tierra era por medio de Reyes o faraones que decían ser dioses y la gen...
braham En respuesta a esta nueva oposición que corrompió toda la tierra, el Eterno encontró, eligió y llamó a Abraham y Pa...
braham Cuando Israel fue constituido como nación quedó claro que serían un pueblo Teocrático; sin embargo, tendrían un lid...
braham Israel quiso ser como las demás naciones dirigidas por un rey. Bajo protesta de Samuel y advertencia de lo que eso ...
braham Los reyes de la tierra no se conformaron con sus propios reinos sino que se volvieron conquistadores de otros reino...
braham En pleno auge del imperio más poderoso que ha existido, el Reino de los Cielos se acercó a la tierra por medio de l...
braham El Reino de Elohim se mueve en la tierra por medio de todos aquellos que vivimos en el temor del Eterno y la sujeci...
braham El avance del Reino siempre ha sido difícil pues se enfrentan grandes obstáculos. Además, el imperio opositor arrem...
Un panorama general del Reino de Elohim desde la eternidad pasada y hasta nuestros dias

