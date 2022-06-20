Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 20, 2022
Software Testing and Quality Assurance Services.pptx

Jun. 20, 2022
Software

Software Testing and Quality Assurance Services.pptx

  1. 1. https://www.vtestcorp.com/
  2. 2. VTEST is an independent Software Testing Company in Pune serving the product and services teams globally. We are a professional team of software testers that are passionate about quality and love to test. We develop an intense understanding of the applications under test and include software testing services strategies that deliver quantifiable results.
  3. 3. Vtest Corp is a company for Software Testing Services in India providing marketing strategy, web design, and business consulting services. The team worked with them for various projects involving end-to-end testings to guarantee the quality of their mobile and web platforms.
  4. 4. Vtest Corp is a team of software testers that are passionate about quality and love to test. We develop an in-depth understanding of the applications under test and include software testing strategies that deliver quantifiable results. We provide the best software testing and quality assurance services with total guaranteed satisfaction.
  5. 5. Outsourcing Software Testing Services in US provides a lot of benefits, like saving time on setting up a QA team and reducing the product’s time to market. Sometimes well-established companies with an in- house QA team also hire a Software Testing Company to get a quality product.
  6. 6. We have expertise in advisory and transformation, quality engineering, digital assurance and quality assurance. We have a secure and full- fledged lab with on-demand testing with no minimum contract. We have a very dedicated team serving with complete transparency and seamless integration. In brief, we assist in constructing incredible software.
  7. 7. 16192 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 https://www.vtestcorp.com/ HELLO@VTESTCORP.COM
  8. 8. • https://www.vtestcorp.com/

