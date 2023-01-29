central nervous system diseases.pptx

4.
CEREBROVASCULAR
DISEASES
Cerebrovascular disease refers to a group of
conditions that affect blood flow and the blood
vessels in the brain. Problems with blood flow
may occur from blood vessels narrowing (stenosis),
clot formation (thrombosis), artery blockage
(embolism), or blood vessel rupture (hemorrhage)
5.
Types of CBV
• Stroke occurs due to
a decrease in oxygen
to the brain. A bleed
or blockage in the
brain’s blood supply
can cause it
STROKE
•It is a bulge in the wall of an
artery. Aneurysms form when
there’s a weak area in the artery
wall.
•Untreated aneurysms can burst
open, leading to internal
bleeding.
•They can also cause blood
clots that block the flow of
blood in your artery.
ANEURYSMS
• a general term
describing problems with
reasoning, planning,
judgment, memory and
other thought processes
caused by brain damage
from impaired blood flow to
your brain.
• can occur after a stroke
blocks an artery in your brain
VASCULAR
DEMENTIA
6.
Changes that occur in CBV
COGNITIVE
•Characteristically, and apart from focal cognitive
symptoms due to stroke itself (such as aphasia and
hemineglect), the initial symptoms may be hard to
identify.
•These symptoms might include reduced initiative
for usual tasks, slowness, and higher latency to start
an answer/action.
•Patients may accept undertaking actions if externally
motivated and initiated and more time may be
needed.
•Because attention is impaired, patients are easily
distracted even by irrelevant stimuli
• Multi-tasking can be difficult, not only due to
attention shifting difficulties, but also to difficulty in
alternating between different tasks and patients may
have difficulties in making decisions.
PERSONALITY
•. Patients with orbitofrontal syndrome show
impulsiveness, fearlessness, abnormal sexual
behaviour, hyperactivity and disregard for others’
emotions.
• Patients with anterior cingulate syndrome are
apathetic and aboulic, and they become quiet.
• Patients with dorsolateral prefrontal cortex
syndrome tend to be less organised and lack the
ability to plan (the so-called executive
dysfunction).
• However, if the lesion involves the subcortical
circuitry, patients can have combined syndromes.
7.
Changes that occur in CBV
BEHAVIORAL
•Behaviour changes can co-exist or even be the only
initial manifestation, such as more inflexible
behaviour, with reduced tolerance to changes of
routine activities and repetition of the same
mistakes (as patients may not be able to correct
themselves).
•Control of inhibition may be disturbed, loss of
control of emotional expression, as well as socially
inappropriate manifestations (even sexually
inappropriate behaviour),
•although these latter are usually less frequent and
occur in more advanced stages.
• As a result of the symptoms above, patients
reduce their level of social interaction, quit usual
hobbies and sometimes relatives/caregivers
takeover tasks intuitively.
EMOTIONAL
• Patients may be
labelled as
“depressed” although
usually do not
complain of sadness,
and other key aspects
of depression are not
present.
8.
DEVELOPMENTAL DISEASES
● Developmental disorders, sometimes referred to
as childhood disorders, are physical or brain-
based conditions that affect a child’s progress as
they grow and develop necessary life skills.
● These disorders may impact areas such as:
mobility
biological function
cognition (learning)
physical or emotional independence
language
the five senses and perception
social skills
9.
It is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or
posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature,
developing brain, most often before birth.
Signs and symptoms appear during infancy or preschool years.
. In general, cerebral palsy causes impaired movement associated
with exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs
and trunk, unusual posture, involuntary movements, unsteady
walking, or some combination of these.
People with cerebral palsy can have problems swallowing and
commonly have eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't
focus on the same object. They also might have reduced range of
motion at various joints of their bodies due to muscle stiffness
Cerebral Palsy
10.
Types of Cerebral Palsy
•high muscle tone and exaggerated, jerky movements
•caused by damage to the brain’s motor cortex, which controls voluntary
movement. It is also caused by damage to the pyramidal tracts, which help
relay signals to the muscles.
SPASTIC(77%)
• combination of hypotonia (loosened muscles) and hypertonia
(stiffened muscles) which causes muscle tone to fluctuate.
• damage to the brain’s basal ganglia and/or cerebellum
ATHETOID(2%)
•low muscle tone that causes loss of strength and firmness, resulting in floppy
muscles.
•can cause a child to miss developmental milestones such as crawling,
standing, or walking.
HYPOTONIC(2%)
• ataxia and issues with balance, coordination, and voluntary
movement
• experience tremors and a reduction in muscle tone.
ATAXIC(2%)
•The most common mixed cerebral palsy diagnosis is a combination of
spastic and athetoid cerebral palsy, since both of these types are
characterized by issues with involuntary movement
MIXED(15%)
11.
Changes in Cerebral palsy
COGNITIVE
●Since CP affects brain ,person
has difficulty understanding or
processing the information
he/she receives.
PERSONALITY
12.
Changes in Cerebral palsy
PERSONALITY
The aim of this study was to investigate whether or not individuals with
cerebral palsy (CP), without psychiatric problems, have a divergent
personality. Eighteen individuals with CP (11 women, 7 men) were included.
Seventeen had spastic and one dyskinetic CP. The participants completed
the personality inventory NEO-PI-R. The group had a low average value in
the Openness domain scale. In facet scales, the study group was more
fearful, had difficulties coping with stress, tended to keep in the background,
found change difficult, had limited curiosity, and was relaxed in tempo,
more altruistic, more humble, and more unable to get organized. There was
a stereotypical gender result, with low results on Openness to aesthetics
and feelings for males and higher vulnerability for women. The results may
indicate that individuals with CP have a divergent personality compared to
individuals in general
13.
Changes in Cerebral Palsy
BEHAVIORAL
● Problem behaviors
include dependency, being
headstrong, hyperactive,
anxious, or prone to
conflict with their peer
group, or exhibiting
antisocial behaviours
EMOTIONAL
● They are prone to having
anxiety , depression
because of either having
low self esteem or social
discrimination
● Anger issues are common
● Often feel misunderstood
or alone
● May withdraw in extreme
situations
14.
Rehabilitation
Aqua therapy Physiotherapy
Behavioral
Therapy
Conductive
Education
Recreation
therapy
Sensory
Integration
Therapy
Social
Therapy
Hippotherapy
Speech and
language
Therapy
15.
● Provide therapeutic intervention
to treat activity limitations ,
participation restrictions
,environmental barriers by those
with physical impairment
● Optimize physical functioning
● Incorporate functional training ,
manual therapy , assistive
technologies , electrotherapeutic
modalities
The two main therapies :
AQUA THERAPY
● Provides deep ,intense exercise
within a soothing and comforting
environment
● Promotes physical functioning
with aid of water’s restorative
and detoxifying properties
● Water buoyancy makes aerobic
and anaerobic exercises safe and
effective by allowing individual
to ambulate freely in a way that
doesn’t place undue stress on
musculoskeletal system
● Takes place in both heated and
non-heated environment
PHYSIOTHERAPY
17.
● Focuses on designing ways in
which an individual can fully
participate in recreational
activities of their choice.
● Therapists here try to identify
child’s interest level , capabilities,
adaptive approaches when
presented with obstacles in a
task
CONDUCTIVE EDUCATION
● It’s for individuals with
neurological and mobility
impairment
● Individuals specifically and
consciously perform actions
● They are taught to see
themselves as active participants
in their own education
● Encouraged to be problem
solvers and develop self reliant
“ortho-functional” personality
● They are task oriented programs
RECREATION THERAPY
18.
HIPPOTHERAPY
● Form of physical , occupational and
speech therapy that uses
equine(horse) movement to develop
and enhance neurological and physical
functioning by channeling the
movement of the horse
● Built on the concept that the individual
and variable gait , tempo , rhythm
,repetition and cadence of a horse
movement can influence human
neuromuscular development in
humans
● Riders must also plan movements to
maintain balance on the horse and be
able to interact with the animal.
19.
DEGENERATIVE DISEASES
National Cancer Institute
cancer term definition
Area of interest
Types
A disease in which the
function or structure of the
affected tissues or organs
changes for the worse over
time
In neurodegenerative
diseases, cells of the
central nervous system
stop working or die
via neurodegeneration. An
example of this
is Alzheimer's disease.[2]
] The other two common
groups of degenerative
diseases are those that
affect circulatory
system (e.g. coronary
artery disease)
and neoplastic diseases
(e.g. cancers
20.
Few Examples of Degenerative Diseases
ALZHEIMER’S
HUNTINGTON
PARKINSON’S
FRONTOTEMPORAL
DEMENTIA
21.
● Prexisting personality traits may
be accenutated
● Become introverted
● Seem less concerned
● May develop paranoia
● Irritable , explosive
Changes in Degenerative Diseases
COGNITIVE
● In addition to aphasia ,apraxia
and agnosia common
● Seizures seen in 10% Alz. Type
● Non dominant parietal lobe
syndrome
● Primitive reflexes such as gasp
,sucking present
● Myoclonic jerks
● Memory impairment
● Pseudobulbar palsy , dysarthria ,
dysphagia
PERSONALITY
22.
● Depression ,anxiety ,psychosis in
40-50% cases
● MDD in 10-20% cases
● Pathological laughter or crying
● Extreme emotions with no
provocation
Changes in Degenerative Diseases
BEHAVIORAL
● Hallucinations in 20-30%
● Delusions in 30-40% cases
● Difficulty generalizing from
single instance
● Ability to learn compromised
● Lack of judgement
● Poor impulse control
● Sundowner syndrome
EMOTIONAL
23.
Rehabilitation
COGNITIVE TECHNIQUES : aims to enhance the
cognitive functions of a pt with cognitive deficits .
Improves attention & concentration ,information
processing, planning and organisation , memory,
response inhibiton etc.
It’s important to assess the areas of pt’s of cognitie
deficits.
Tasks are introduced on the need of the patient.
24.
1. Attention deficit
Sustained
• Letters of english
alphabet in lower case of
any fixed font size
randomly on a sheet.
Focused
• A passage from a book
can be selected with each
row having average 15
words .
Divided
• A grup of 9 symbols
placed randomly .There
should be 30 symbols in
each row with no space
b/w and total of 50 such
rows. Time taken to
cancel any 2 symbols
each day and errors
committed be recorded.
Letter Cancellation Tasks : Task was to cancel any 2
letters placed randomly in array of letters. Time taken in
sec to complete, errors of omission and commission has to
record for each day
25.
2. Information Processing
Grain Sorting Task(Amita Mishra 1994)
• Pt has to sort grains. The difficulty level of the task can be
increased as pt reach improvement. Grains used should match
the concept of size,color,shape
Card Sorting Task
• Task includes 2 decks of cards with only numbers. Therapist
has to keep a rule and not tell the patient. Pt is instructed to
sort cards into groups .feedback can be provided
26.
3. Planning and organisation
Koh’s Block
design
Planning task of a
real life situation
27.
4. Memory
Elaborate Encoding :
A list of words has to compile.
Start with baseline of 10 words. For
each word presented pt has to
produce an association word. At end
pt has to recall words with help of
association words.
Frequency encoding :
Task was auditory presentation of lists
of common words.
At level 1: a list of 6 words presented
only once. After presentation pt was
asked to report target stimulus and
how many times it was repeated.
At level 2,3, no of words increase.
Spatial Encoding :
Visual presentaion of common
objects.kept infront for 15 sec and
then removed.
Pt asked to name them and their
spatial location.
Temporal Encoding :
Oral presentation of words. List
divided into : beginning , middle
,last words.
After , word is read out from list
and pt has to tell it belonged to
which division.
28.
A traumatic brain injury,
or TBI, can happen when
there is a blow to the
head.
The injury can be
penetrating, such as a
gunshot wound, or a
non-penetrating injury,
such as being struck in
the head in a car accident
TRAUMA DISEASES
Traumatic Brain
Injury
Chronic
Traumatic
Encephalopathy
This is a condition that
happens when someone
has had several blows to
the head over an
extended period This
condition is in the early
stages of research
.Currently, this condition
cannot be diagnosed
until the brain tissue at
autopsy.
Spinal Cord
Injury
Damage to spinal cord
that in turn results in loss
or impairment resulting
in reduced mobility or
feeling
29.
Gross estimates based on severity of
head trauma suggest that virtually all
pt’s with serious head trauma , more
than half of patients with moderate
head trauma and about 10% of patients
with mild head trauma have ongoing
neuropsychiatric sequelae resulting
from head trauma.
After period of posttraumatic amnesia.
There is 6-12 months recovery period
,after which remaining symptoms are
permanent.
30.
● Brain fog , fatigue ,sleep
problems
● Increased impulsivity
● Social struggles
● Symptoms exacerbated by
alcohol use
Changes post Trauma
COGNITIVE
● Decreased speed in information
processing
● Decreased attention
● Increased distractibility
● Deficits in problem solving
● Deficits in sustaining efforts
● Deficits in memory
● Vertigo, difficulty balancing
BEHAVIORAL
32.
Rehabilitation
Real world simulations
Community re-entry ;
independent living
apartment
Arts therapy
Creative process to
improve physical ,
thinking, emotional
well being
Cognitive Therapy
Helps with thinking and
understanding
skills
Pain management
Care that alleviates or
reduces pain
Rehabilitation
For patients and
families ,
behavioral and
psychological
treatment
Occupational
Therapy
Participate in activities
of daily living
33.
Assistive devices
• Wheelchairs, braces
,special computer
equipment for easier
home and work activities
Aquatic therapy
• Exercises performed in
warm water therapeutic
pool
Functional electrical
stimulation
• Uses low level of electrical
current to stimulate
physical or bodily
functions lost through
paralysis
Rehabilitation
Locomotor training
• Pt is suspended in a
harness over a treadmill
while specifically trained
therapists move their legs
to simulate walking
Optokinetic therapy
• Exercises and activities to
increase visual field ad
visual perception
Augumentative aids
• To determine
communication needs and
provide appropriate aids
and techniques
34.
CONVULSIVE DISORDERS
Convulsions are rapid, involuntary muscle contractions that cause uncontrollable
shaking and limb movement. Convulsions are common in epileptic seizures but
can also result from infections, fever, and brain trauma.
Convulsions and seizures are not the same things. Convulsions are common
during seizures. However, not every person experiencing a seizure will have
convulsions.
For example, an absence seizure is when a person remains motionless and
unresponsive during an electrical disturbance in the brain.
35.
Epilepsy
postictal
preictal
Ictal and
interictal
SEIZURE : It’s a transient paroxysmal (a fit , attack or sudden increase or reccurence of
symptoms) pathophysiological disturbance of cerebral function caused by spontaneous
excessive discharge of neurons.
Pt’s are said to have epilepsy if they have a chronic condition characterised by recurrent
seizures.
PHASES :
37.
● Brief , disorganized ,uninhibited
behaviour
● Amnesia during seizure
● Period of resolving during seizure
● Loss of consciousness
● Generalized tonic , clonic
movement of limbs
● Tongue bitting
● incontnence
Changes in Epilepsy PHASE WISE
PREICTAL
● Autonomic sensations(fullness in
stomach , blushing , changes in
respiration)
● Cognitive sensations(déjà vu
,forced thinking ,dreamy states)
● Affective states (fear , panic)
● Automations( lip smacking
,rubbing)
ICTAL(when seizure
occurs)
38.
● Interictal psychosis is more
common than ictal psychosis
● Schizo- like interictal episodes
can occur
● Hallucinations , paranoid
delusions occur
● Thought disorder symptoms
include conceptualization and
circumstaniality
● Episodic violence
Interictal
● Religiosity ,heightened
experience of emotions
● Changes in sexual behavior
● Increased participation in overtly
religious activities , unusual
concern for moral and ethics etc
● Slow ,serious ,ponderous
,pedantic overly replete with
nonessential details
● Often circumstantial
behaviour
personality
Changes in Epilepsy PHASE WISE
39.
Rehabilitation
• Galvanic skin response
biofeedback reported
significant reduction in
seizure frequency.
• EEG biofeedback found
to improve cognitive and
motor functioning
BIO FEEDBACK
• Effective in reducing
depression ,anxiety
• Emphasize influence
of thoughts and their
contents on emotional
state
CBT
• Knowledge
,understanding of
epilepsy
• Coping, compliance
to medication
• Certification
knowledge.
PSYCHO
EDUCATION
40.
a process caused by an agent, often a type of microorganism,
that impairs a person’s health. In many
cases, infectious disease can be spread from person to
person, either directly (e.g., via skin contact) or indirectly
(e.g., via contaminated food or water).
An infectious disease can differ from simple infection, which
is the invasion of and replication in the body by any of
various agents—
including bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoans, and worms—
as well as the reaction of tissues to their presence or to the
toxins that they produce.
When health is not altered, the process is called a subclinical
infection. Thus, a person may be infected but not have an
infectious disease.
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
41.
AIDS(Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome)
Is a retrovirus
related to human
T-cell leukemia
virus
HIV
Sexual intercourse
,transfer of
contaminated
blood ,injectable
needles
Transmission
After infection
with HIV ,AIDS is
estimated to
develop in 8-12
yrs
AIDS
form
Visible years later
Symp
toms
42.
● Psychomotor activity impairment
● Substance use is primary vector
for spread
● Suicide attempts
Changes in AIDS
COGNITIVE
● HIV associated dementia
● Memory impairment
● Subtle changes which go
unnoticed
● HIV encephalopathy
● Delirium can occur
BEHAVIORAL
43.
EMOTIONAL
● 4-40% depressive
● GAD , PTSD ,OCD common
● Adjustment disorder with anxiety
or depressed mood in 5-20%
cases
● Mania
● Suicide ideations
● Psychosis at later stage
Changes in AIDS
44.
HIV encephalopathy
Impaired cognitive function , reduced mental
activity that interferes with everything
AIDS- Mania
Irritability more common than euphoria. Quite
severe in presentation and malignant in
course. More chronic than episodic .
Delusional belief forms where one has
discovered the cure for HIV or has been cured
Development of it is a poor prognostic sign
and 50-75% die within 6 months
Dementia
45.
In order to understand and quantify the effects of brain on intellectual ,
motor , emotional functions . They complement the neurological
examinations which assesses the patient’s CNS.
47.
BEHAVIOR REHABILITATION
● There are 2 contexts in which patients might need strategies to support
positive interaction : when he becomes angry and loses temper ; in
conversations with others
● Existing evidence suggest that both could be managed either with
ANTECEDENT BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES such as
creating verbal scripts and routines (eg. An “escape” routine when he is
angry ; a greeting routine with others)
● Or CONSEQUENCE ORIENTED MANAGEMENT BEHAVIOUR such as
reinforcements of either positive behaviors or low rate of negative
behaviors.
● Individuals esp with TBI, degenerative etc diseases have impaired
reasoning, declarative learning ,behavioral control so PUNISHMENT
MAY LEAD TO FAILURE.
48.
COGNITIVE
REHABILITATION
Aims to achieve optimum physical
,psychological ,social ,vocational well
being(McLellan 1991)
Specifically for cognitive impairment in
brain damage people
Enables to live with, manage, bypass,
reduce or come in terms with deficits
precipitated by injury(wilson 1978)
Involve mixture of approaches aimed at
restoration of function, implementation of
compensatory strategies , environmental
modifications , dealing with emotional
responses
49.
● Making changes in environment
● Adopting new ways to do old
work
● Makes use of devices that help
remembering tasks
● Gadgets that can remind of
schedule activities
● A diary or tape recorder which
contains everyday activities
Cognitive Rehab uses 2 approaches
REMEDIAL(Restorative)
Techniques used here are :
● Drill and practices
● Mnemonics strategies using
visual and verbal mnemonics
● Link methods
● Visual story method
COMPENSATORY
50.
