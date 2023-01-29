central nervous system diseases.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 29, 2023
  1. 1. Presented by : Sakshi Maheshwari M.Phil Clinical Psychology Trainee 2nd yr Central Nervous System Diseases : CHANGES,ASSESSMENT, REHABILITATION
  2. 2. CATEGORIES OF THE DISEASES CEREBROVASCULAR Stroke , aneurysms ,vascular dementia etc DEVELOPMENTAL Cerebral Palsy DEGENERATIVE Parkinson’s , Alzheimer's , Huntington etc TRAUMA Traumatic brain injury , spinal cord injury etc CONVULSIVE Epilepsy INFECTIOUS AIDS dementia
  3. 3. CONTENTS 01 Brief intro About the diseases 02 Changes Cognitive , personality ,behavioral ,emotional 03 Assessment Psychiatric assessments 04 Rehabilitation psychological
  4. 4. CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASES Cerebrovascular disease refers to a group of conditions that affect blood flow and the blood vessels in the brain. Problems with blood flow may occur from blood vessels narrowing (stenosis), clot formation (thrombosis), artery blockage (embolism), or blood vessel rupture (hemorrhage)
  5. 5. Types of CBV • Stroke occurs due to a decrease in oxygen to the brain. A bleed or blockage in the brain’s blood supply can cause it STROKE •It is a bulge in the wall of an artery. Aneurysms form when there’s a weak area in the artery wall. •Untreated aneurysms can burst open, leading to internal bleeding. •They can also cause blood clots that block the flow of blood in your artery. ANEURYSMS • a general term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow to your brain. • can occur after a stroke blocks an artery in your brain VASCULAR DEMENTIA
  6. 6. Changes that occur in CBV COGNITIVE •Characteristically, and apart from focal cognitive symptoms due to stroke itself (such as aphasia and hemineglect), the initial symptoms may be hard to identify. •These symptoms might include reduced initiative for usual tasks, slowness, and higher latency to start an answer/action. •Patients may accept undertaking actions if externally motivated and initiated and more time may be needed. •Because attention is impaired, patients are easily distracted even by irrelevant stimuli • Multi-tasking can be difficult, not only due to attention shifting difficulties, but also to difficulty in alternating between different tasks and patients may have difficulties in making decisions. PERSONALITY •. Patients with orbitofrontal syndrome show impulsiveness, fearlessness, abnormal sexual behaviour, hyperactivity and disregard for others’ emotions. • Patients with anterior cingulate syndrome are apathetic and aboulic, and they become quiet. • Patients with dorsolateral prefrontal cortex syndrome tend to be less organised and lack the ability to plan (the so-called executive dysfunction). • However, if the lesion involves the subcortical circuitry, patients can have combined syndromes.
  7. 7. Changes that occur in CBV BEHAVIORAL •Behaviour changes can co-exist or even be the only initial manifestation, such as more inflexible behaviour, with reduced tolerance to changes of routine activities and repetition of the same mistakes (as patients may not be able to correct themselves). •Control of inhibition may be disturbed, loss of control of emotional expression, as well as socially inappropriate manifestations (even sexually inappropriate behaviour), •although these latter are usually less frequent and occur in more advanced stages. • As a result of the symptoms above, patients reduce their level of social interaction, quit usual hobbies and sometimes relatives/caregivers takeover tasks intuitively. EMOTIONAL • Patients may be labelled as “depressed” although usually do not complain of sadness, and other key aspects of depression are not present.
  8. 8. DEVELOPMENTAL DISEASES ● Developmental disorders, sometimes referred to as childhood disorders, are physical or brain- based conditions that affect a child’s progress as they grow and develop necessary life skills. ● These disorders may impact areas such as:  mobility  biological function  cognition (learning)  physical or emotional independence  language  the five senses and perception  social skills
  9. 9. It is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth. Signs and symptoms appear during infancy or preschool years. . In general, cerebral palsy causes impaired movement associated with exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, or some combination of these. People with cerebral palsy can have problems swallowing and commonly have eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't focus on the same object. They also might have reduced range of motion at various joints of their bodies due to muscle stiffness Cerebral Palsy
  10. 10. Types of Cerebral Palsy •high muscle tone and exaggerated, jerky movements •caused by damage to the brain’s motor cortex, which controls voluntary movement. It is also caused by damage to the pyramidal tracts, which help relay signals to the muscles. SPASTIC(77%) • combination of hypotonia (loosened muscles) and hypertonia (stiffened muscles) which causes muscle tone to fluctuate. • damage to the brain’s basal ganglia and/or cerebellum ATHETOID(2%) •low muscle tone that causes loss of strength and firmness, resulting in floppy muscles. •can cause a child to miss developmental milestones such as crawling, standing, or walking. HYPOTONIC(2%) • ataxia and issues with balance, coordination, and voluntary movement • experience tremors and a reduction in muscle tone. ATAXIC(2%) •The most common mixed cerebral palsy diagnosis is a combination of spastic and athetoid cerebral palsy, since both of these types are characterized by issues with involuntary movement MIXED(15%)
  11. 11. Changes in Cerebral palsy COGNITIVE ●Since CP affects brain ,person has difficulty understanding or processing the information he/she receives. PERSONALITY
  12. 12. Changes in Cerebral palsy PERSONALITY The aim of this study was to investigate whether or not individuals with cerebral palsy (CP), without psychiatric problems, have a divergent personality. Eighteen individuals with CP (11 women, 7 men) were included. Seventeen had spastic and one dyskinetic CP. The participants completed the personality inventory NEO-PI-R. The group had a low average value in the Openness domain scale. In facet scales, the study group was more fearful, had difficulties coping with stress, tended to keep in the background, found change difficult, had limited curiosity, and was relaxed in tempo, more altruistic, more humble, and more unable to get organized. There was a stereotypical gender result, with low results on Openness to aesthetics and feelings for males and higher vulnerability for women. The results may indicate that individuals with CP have a divergent personality compared to individuals in general
  13. 13. Changes in Cerebral Palsy BEHAVIORAL ● Problem behaviors include dependency, being headstrong, hyperactive, anxious, or prone to conflict with their peer group, or exhibiting antisocial behaviours EMOTIONAL ● They are prone to having anxiety , depression because of either having low self esteem or social discrimination ● Anger issues are common ● Often feel misunderstood or alone ● May withdraw in extreme situations
  14. 14. Rehabilitation Aqua therapy Physiotherapy Behavioral Therapy Conductive Education Recreation therapy Sensory Integration Therapy Social Therapy Hippotherapy Speech and language Therapy
  15. 15. ● Provide therapeutic intervention to treat activity limitations , participation restrictions ,environmental barriers by those with physical impairment ● Optimize physical functioning ● Incorporate functional training , manual therapy , assistive technologies , electrotherapeutic modalities The two main therapies : AQUA THERAPY ● Provides deep ,intense exercise within a soothing and comforting environment ● Promotes physical functioning with aid of water’s restorative and detoxifying properties ● Water buoyancy makes aerobic and anaerobic exercises safe and effective by allowing individual to ambulate freely in a way that doesn’t place undue stress on musculoskeletal system ● Takes place in both heated and non-heated environment PHYSIOTHERAPY
  16. 16. ● Provide therapeutic intervention to treat activity limitations , participation restrictions ,environmental barriers by those with physical impairment ● Optimize physical functioning ● Incorporate functional training , manual therapy , assistive technologies , electrotherapeutic modalities The two main therapies : AQUA THERAPY ● Provides deep ,intense exercise within a soothing and comforting environment ● Promotes physical functioning with aid of water’s restorative and detoxifying properties ● Water buoyancy makes aerobic and anaerobic exercises safe and effective by allowing individual to ambulate freely in a way that doesn’t place undue stress on musculoskeletal system ● Takes place in both heated and non-heated environment PHYSIOTHERAPY
  17. 17. ● Focuses on designing ways in which an individual can fully participate in recreational activities of their choice. ● Therapists here try to identify child’s interest level , capabilities, adaptive approaches when presented with obstacles in a task CONDUCTIVE EDUCATION ● It’s for individuals with neurological and mobility impairment ● Individuals specifically and consciously perform actions ● They are taught to see themselves as active participants in their own education ● Encouraged to be problem solvers and develop self reliant “ortho-functional” personality ● They are task oriented programs RECREATION THERAPY
  18. 18. HIPPOTHERAPY ● Form of physical , occupational and speech therapy that uses equine(horse) movement to develop and enhance neurological and physical functioning by channeling the movement of the horse ● Built on the concept that the individual and variable gait , tempo , rhythm ,repetition and cadence of a horse movement can influence human neuromuscular development in humans ● Riders must also plan movements to maintain balance on the horse and be able to interact with the animal.
  19. 19. DEGENERATIVE DISEASES National Cancer Institute cancer term definition Area of interest Types A disease in which the function or structure of the affected tissues or organs changes for the worse over time In neurodegenerative diseases, cells of the central nervous system stop working or die via neurodegeneration. An example of this is Alzheimer's disease.[2] ] The other two common groups of degenerative diseases are those that affect circulatory system (e.g. coronary artery disease) and neoplastic diseases (e.g. cancers
  20. 20. Few Examples of Degenerative Diseases ALZHEIMER’S HUNTINGTON PARKINSON’S FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA
  21. 21. ● Prexisting personality traits may be accenutated ● Become introverted ● Seem less concerned ● May develop paranoia ● Irritable , explosive Changes in Degenerative Diseases COGNITIVE ● In addition to aphasia ,apraxia and agnosia common ● Seizures seen in 10% Alz. Type ● Non dominant parietal lobe syndrome ● Primitive reflexes such as gasp ,sucking present ● Myoclonic jerks ● Memory impairment ● Pseudobulbar palsy , dysarthria , dysphagia PERSONALITY
  22. 22. ● Depression ,anxiety ,psychosis in 40-50% cases ● MDD in 10-20% cases ● Pathological laughter or crying ● Extreme emotions with no provocation Changes in Degenerative Diseases BEHAVIORAL ● Hallucinations in 20-30% ● Delusions in 30-40% cases ● Difficulty generalizing from single instance ● Ability to learn compromised ● Lack of judgement ● Poor impulse control ● Sundowner syndrome EMOTIONAL
  23. 23. Rehabilitation COGNITIVE TECHNIQUES : aims to enhance the cognitive functions of a pt with cognitive deficits . Improves attention & concentration ,information processing, planning and organisation , memory, response inhibiton etc. It’s important to assess the areas of pt’s of cognitie deficits. Tasks are introduced on the need of the patient.
  24. 24. 1. Attention deficit Sustained • Letters of english alphabet in lower case of any fixed font size randomly on a sheet. Focused • A passage from a book can be selected with each row having average 15 words . Divided • A grup of 9 symbols placed randomly .There should be 30 symbols in each row with no space b/w and total of 50 such rows. Time taken to cancel any 2 symbols each day and errors committed be recorded. Letter Cancellation Tasks : Task was to cancel any 2 letters placed randomly in array of letters. Time taken in sec to complete, errors of omission and commission has to record for each day
  25. 25. 2. Information Processing Grain Sorting Task(Amita Mishra 1994) • Pt has to sort grains. The difficulty level of the task can be increased as pt reach improvement. Grains used should match the concept of size,color,shape Card Sorting Task • Task includes 2 decks of cards with only numbers. Therapist has to keep a rule and not tell the patient. Pt is instructed to sort cards into groups .feedback can be provided
  26. 26. 3. Planning and organisation Koh’s Block design Planning task of a real life situation
  27. 27. 4. Memory Elaborate Encoding : A list of words has to compile. Start with baseline of 10 words. For each word presented pt has to produce an association word. At end pt has to recall words with help of association words. Frequency encoding : Task was auditory presentation of lists of common words. At level 1: a list of 6 words presented only once. After presentation pt was asked to report target stimulus and how many times it was repeated. At level 2,3, no of words increase. Spatial Encoding : Visual presentaion of common objects.kept infront for 15 sec and then removed. Pt asked to name them and their spatial location. Temporal Encoding : Oral presentation of words. List divided into : beginning , middle ,last words. After , word is read out from list and pt has to tell it belonged to which division.
  28. 28. A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, can happen when there is a blow to the head. The injury can be penetrating, such as a gunshot wound, or a non-penetrating injury, such as being struck in the head in a car accident TRAUMA DISEASES Traumatic Brain Injury Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy This is a condition that happens when someone has had several blows to the head over an extended period This condition is in the early stages of research .Currently, this condition cannot be diagnosed until the brain tissue at autopsy. Spinal Cord Injury Damage to spinal cord that in turn results in loss or impairment resulting in reduced mobility or feeling
  29. 29. Gross estimates based on severity of head trauma suggest that virtually all pt’s with serious head trauma , more than half of patients with moderate head trauma and about 10% of patients with mild head trauma have ongoing neuropsychiatric sequelae resulting from head trauma. After period of posttraumatic amnesia. There is 6-12 months recovery period ,after which remaining symptoms are permanent.
  30. 30. ● Brain fog , fatigue ,sleep problems ● Increased impulsivity ● Social struggles ● Symptoms exacerbated by alcohol use Changes post Trauma COGNITIVE ● Decreased speed in information processing ● Decreased attention ● Increased distractibility ● Deficits in problem solving ● Deficits in sustaining efforts ● Deficits in memory ● Vertigo, difficulty balancing BEHAVIORAL
  31. 31. EMOTIONAL ● Emotional lability ● Anxiety increases ● Increased agitation ● Depression Changes post Trauma
  32. 32. Rehabilitation Real world simulations Community re-entry ; independent living apartment Arts therapy Creative process to improve physical , thinking, emotional well being Cognitive Therapy Helps with thinking and understanding skills Pain management Care that alleviates or reduces pain Rehabilitation For patients and families , behavioral and psychological treatment Occupational Therapy Participate in activities of daily living
  33. 33. Assistive devices • Wheelchairs, braces ,special computer equipment for easier home and work activities Aquatic therapy • Exercises performed in warm water therapeutic pool Functional electrical stimulation • Uses low level of electrical current to stimulate physical or bodily functions lost through paralysis Rehabilitation Locomotor training • Pt is suspended in a harness over a treadmill while specifically trained therapists move their legs to simulate walking Optokinetic therapy • Exercises and activities to increase visual field ad visual perception Augumentative aids • To determine communication needs and provide appropriate aids and techniques
  34. 34. CONVULSIVE DISORDERS  Convulsions are rapid, involuntary muscle contractions that cause uncontrollable shaking and limb movement. Convulsions are common in epileptic seizures but can also result from infections, fever, and brain trauma.  Convulsions and seizures are not the same things. Convulsions are common during seizures. However, not every person experiencing a seizure will have convulsions.  For example, an absence seizure is when a person remains motionless and unresponsive during an electrical disturbance in the brain.
  35. 35. Epilepsy postictal preictal Ictal and interictal SEIZURE : It’s a transient paroxysmal (a fit , attack or sudden increase or reccurence of symptoms) pathophysiological disturbance of cerebral function caused by spontaneous excessive discharge of neurons. Pt’s are said to have epilepsy if they have a chronic condition characterised by recurrent seizures. PHASES :
  36. 36. Classification of SEIZURES classification Generalized Absence(Petit mal) Tonic- clonic(Grand mal) Partial None
  37. 37. ● Brief , disorganized ,uninhibited behaviour ● Amnesia during seizure ● Period of resolving during seizure ● Loss of consciousness ● Generalized tonic , clonic movement of limbs ● Tongue bitting ● incontnence Changes in Epilepsy PHASE WISE PREICTAL ● Autonomic sensations(fullness in stomach , blushing , changes in respiration) ● Cognitive sensations(déjà vu ,forced thinking ,dreamy states) ● Affective states (fear , panic) ● Automations( lip smacking ,rubbing) ICTAL(when seizure occurs)
  38. 38. ● Interictal psychosis is more common than ictal psychosis ● Schizo- like interictal episodes can occur ● Hallucinations , paranoid delusions occur ● Thought disorder symptoms include conceptualization and circumstaniality ● Episodic violence Interictal ● Religiosity ,heightened experience of emotions ● Changes in sexual behavior ● Increased participation in overtly religious activities , unusual concern for moral and ethics etc ● Slow ,serious ,ponderous ,pedantic overly replete with nonessential details ● Often circumstantial behaviour personality Changes in Epilepsy PHASE WISE
  39. 39. Rehabilitation • Galvanic skin response biofeedback reported significant reduction in seizure frequency. • EEG biofeedback found to improve cognitive and motor functioning BIO FEEDBACK • Effective in reducing depression ,anxiety • Emphasize influence of thoughts and their contents on emotional state CBT • Knowledge ,understanding of epilepsy • Coping, compliance to medication • Certification knowledge. PSYCHO EDUCATION
  40. 40. a process caused by an agent, often a type of microorganism, that impairs a person’s health. In many cases, infectious disease can be spread from person to person, either directly (e.g., via skin contact) or indirectly (e.g., via contaminated food or water). An infectious disease can differ from simple infection, which is the invasion of and replication in the body by any of various agents— including bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoans, and worms— as well as the reaction of tissues to their presence or to the toxins that they produce. When health is not altered, the process is called a subclinical infection. Thus, a person may be infected but not have an infectious disease. INFECTIOUS DISEASES
  41. 41. AIDS(Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) Is a retrovirus related to human T-cell leukemia virus HIV Sexual intercourse ,transfer of contaminated blood ,injectable needles Transmission After infection with HIV ,AIDS is estimated to develop in 8-12 yrs AIDS form Visible years later Symp toms
  42. 42. ● Psychomotor activity impairment ● Substance use is primary vector for spread ● Suicide attempts Changes in AIDS COGNITIVE ● HIV associated dementia ● Memory impairment ● Subtle changes which go unnoticed ● HIV encephalopathy ● Delirium can occur BEHAVIORAL
  43. 43. EMOTIONAL ● 4-40% depressive ● GAD , PTSD ,OCD common ● Adjustment disorder with anxiety or depressed mood in 5-20% cases ● Mania ● Suicide ideations ● Psychosis at later stage Changes in AIDS
  44. 44. HIV encephalopathy Impaired cognitive function , reduced mental activity that interferes with everything AIDS- Mania Irritability more common than euphoria. Quite severe in presentation and malignant in course. More chronic than episodic . Delusional belief forms where one has discovered the cure for HIV or has been cured Development of it is a poor prognostic sign and 50-75% die within 6 months Dementia
  45. 45. In order to understand and quantify the effects of brain on intellectual , motor , emotional functions . They complement the neurological examinations which assesses the patient’s CNS.
  46. 46. Tests screening cognitive intelligence Advanced cognitive MMSE PGI-BBD Wisconsin Card Sorting BGT WAIS Luria- Nebraska Stroop test MISIC Halstead Reitan MoCA(Montreal Cognitive ass.) SBT Raven’s progressive
  47. 47. BEHAVIOR REHABILITATION ● There are 2 contexts in which patients might need strategies to support positive interaction : when he becomes angry and loses temper ; in conversations with others ● Existing evidence suggest that both could be managed either with ANTECEDENT BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES such as creating verbal scripts and routines (eg. An “escape” routine when he is angry ; a greeting routine with others) ● Or CONSEQUENCE ORIENTED MANAGEMENT BEHAVIOUR such as reinforcements of either positive behaviors or low rate of negative behaviors. ● Individuals esp with TBI, degenerative etc diseases have impaired reasoning, declarative learning ,behavioral control so PUNISHMENT MAY LEAD TO FAILURE.
  48. 48. COGNITIVE REHABILITATION Aims to achieve optimum physical ,psychological ,social ,vocational well being(McLellan 1991) Specifically for cognitive impairment in brain damage people Enables to live with, manage, bypass, reduce or come in terms with deficits precipitated by injury(wilson 1978) Involve mixture of approaches aimed at restoration of function, implementation of compensatory strategies , environmental modifications , dealing with emotional responses
  49. 49. ● Making changes in environment ● Adopting new ways to do old work ● Makes use of devices that help remembering tasks ● Gadgets that can remind of schedule activities ● A diary or tape recorder which contains everyday activities Cognitive Rehab uses 2 approaches REMEDIAL(Restorative) Techniques used here are : ● Drill and practices ● Mnemonics strategies using visual and verbal mnemonics ● Link methods ● Visual story method COMPENSATORY
  50. 50. REFERENCES • https://www.cerebralpalsyguide.com/cerebral-palsy/types/ • https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/8874-traumatic-brain-injury • Heiver, Maria, et al. "Cerebral Palsy and Personality Traits, as Measured by the NEO PI-R-A Preliminary Study." Current Psychology, vol. 35, no. 4, Dec. 2016, • Synopsis of Psychiatry 11th edition , Sadock and Sadock • Behavior Medicine notes!

