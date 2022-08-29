Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The pulsed dye laser (PDL) refers to a type of aesthetic laser-based medical device that is developed for offering energy delivery at a variable wavelength and duration. This laser variant is usually used for treating lesions prevalent in the patient’s skin, although it has been recently utilized for several other therapeutic procedures such as scars and warts, among other skin conditions.
The pulsed dye laser (PDL) refers to a type of aesthetic laser-based medical device that is developed for offering energy delivery at a variable wavelength and duration. This laser variant is usually used for treating lesions prevalent in the patient’s skin, although it has been recently utilized for several other therapeutic procedures such as scars and warts, among other skin conditions.