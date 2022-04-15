Guar Gum Market.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Guar gum is also known as gellan gum which is a natural polymer that is obtained from the guar seed. It has various applications because it can be utilized as a powdered product to stabilize, emulsify and thicken the texture of certain food and industrial applications. Guar gum has numerous considerable applications including the capability to reach high viscosity. It is non-toxic in nature, low in calories, and rich in fibres.
