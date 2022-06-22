Erythromelalgia Treatment Market.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Erythromelalgia, also called Mitchell disease or Gerhardt disease, refers to a rare disease characterized by intense, burning pain of feet and hands, increased skin temperature and severe redness (erythema) that may be episodic in nature. It generally occurs in people who have high blood pressure, Systemic lupus erythematosus, venous insufficiency and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.
