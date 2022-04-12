Disposable POCT Devices Market.pptx

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 32,040.71 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.41% in the above mentioned forecast period.



Point-of-care testing also known as the bedside testing is the type of a medical diagnostic testing. The devices of point-of-care testing are used for getting diagnostic results that are close to the patient or with the patient. Disposable POCT devices are the ones which once used, cannot be used again.