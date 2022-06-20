Cone Beam imaging cbct market Analysis.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
CBCT refers to a diagnostic method that is utilized for visualizing various parts of the human body. The method is based on X-ray imaging with the images captured through this system forming a cone. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is widely being used in maxillofacial surgery and dentistry due to its benefits over traditional techniques.
