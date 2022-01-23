Top 10 Garment stores in Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gandhi Nagar Market in Delhi is a textile market, famous for readymade garments. And is Asia’s biggest readymade garments and textile market. This market has numerous shops and stores offering various types of garments and textiles. Here we present to you a list of some of the best shops in Gandhi Nagar Cloth Wholesale Market Delhi:-

  2. 2. Gandhi Nagar Market in Delhi, is a textile market, famous for readymade garments. Gandhi Nagar is a commercial-cum-residential area in the Eastern region of Delhi. Delhi Gandhi Market is Asia's biggest readymade garments and textile market. This market has numerous shops and stores offering various types of garments and textiles. You can shop for dupattas, shirts, pants, fabrics, and a lot more here. Here we present to you a list of some of the best shops in Gandhi Nagar Cloth Wholesale Market Delhi:-
  3. 3. Shubham Selection, Tagore Gali, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi Shubham Selection in Gandhi Nagar Delhi is a manufacturer and supplier firm of formal shirts for men( all ages). The owner of this enterprise has been in this field of business since the 1990s. They registered their brand, i.e RIVARDO, in year 2o1o. As they have experience of more than 20 years, they are trusted and have successfully catered to the demands of its customer base. They are providing top-notch quality of shirts, compared to the quality, their prices are very reasonable, they offer their goods at wholesale rates. Contact no. - 9811064297, 9811073973, 011-22073973 Address- 10/103, Ram Nagar, Tagore Gali, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi - 110031.
  4. 4. Perfection Fashion Wear, Nehru Gali Perfection fashion wear might be the place which you need to hit for ladies' Indian wear. Perfection Fashion Wear stands in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market, they meet the needs of customers who are looking for casual or fancy wear. Here you can purchase women's ethnic wear, they have a variety of ladies' Indian suits and much more. The prices offered are very minimal, and are one of the best readymade Garment manufacturers in Delhi. Contact no. - 911122074602 Address: 9/6651, Nehru Gali, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi- 110031.
  5. 5. Om Fashion Wears, Gandhi Market- Om Fashion Wears in Gandhi Nagar Bazar, Delhi, was established in 2008, this is a trusted and well-established enterprise in the field of Women's clothing. This is a well-known establishment in this region, and people from all over Delhi like to purchase garments from them. Om Fashion Wears is known to provide goods in these categories: Jeans Manufacturers and wholesalers, Readymade Garment Wholesalers and manufacturers, Ladies Readymade Garment Retailers and Wholesalers, Women's Jeans and top Manufacturers. It is near Jain Mandir. Contact no. - 011 2207 6668 Address: 9/6301, Netaji Gali, Gandhi Nagar, Seelampur, Shahdara, Delhi 110031
  6. 6. Taneja Garments,Gandhi Nagar, Delhi- Taneja Garments in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi came into existence in 2011 and since then, has been a known seller in Gandhi Nagar market. They strive to make for a positive experience through their offerings. This business has a wide range of product offerings and products like- Ankle Length Tight, Hosiery, Skirt, Women Suit, etc. Contact no. - 011 2207 3251 Address: 9/6880, near Mata mandir, Shyam Gali, Taneja market, Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market -110031
  7. 7. Roshni Dupatta- You will be able to find every color or a particular material of dupatta in this store. From net dupattas to cotton dupattas, from bright blues, greens, and reds to pastel colors, and mirror work and beads to even crumpled sherwani dupattas, it’d be an understatement to say that you’ll be spoilt for choice. Roshni Dupatta is right on the main road, so you’ll reach there without any problem. And the price range is very affordable. You can even try to bargain and see if you can get an extra discount. Contact no. - 9810833563 Address: 9/1231, Kali Charan Market, Near Pusta Mandir, Subhash Road, Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market -110031
  8. 8. Vardhaman Garments- Vardhaman Garments has the largest collection of golden blouses you’ll come across. Though most of the blouses seemed a bit too gaudy, you can still find some plain gold blouses with pretty cuts and Doris on the back. If you don't like bling much, you’ll love the pastel blouses with colorful Gujarati handiwork. They are one of the best readymade Garment manufacturers in Delhi. Thankfully, this store’s more than happy to retail single pieces too. Get in touch- Contact no. - 9811065194
  9. 9. Mahabir Garments Iskcon Mahabir Garments Iskon manages a variety of products from jeans, shirts to school dresses, they have a variety of goods to offer and work to keep their supply in a recent and rich state. Get in touch- Contact no. : +911122075621 Address: 9/7111, Dua Market, Gurunanak Gali , Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market - 110031
  10. 10. Manisha Textiles- Another great store right on the main road, Manisha Textiles presents a selection of goods asked by its clients and deals in drapery. Manisha Textiles in Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market was established in the year 2002, and they are suits & shirts Retailer. The majority of shops are expected to practice civil treatment of their clients. They have a vast variety of fabrics and custom- tailored garments one wishes to get. You can get in touch with the owners through the following phone number- Contact no. : +919818332458 Address: 9, Badan Singh Place, Main Rd, Nr Gali No-18, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi - 110031
  11. 11. Vimal Nath Textiles, Nehru Gali Vimal Nath Textiles deals in almost all types of fabrics and ready-made ladies' wear. Vimal Fabrics serves visitors who come here while shopping and would be ready to buy something. You can contact them by giving a call on the following mobile number or by visiting the store. The nearest metro station is seelampur metro station, Delhi. Contact no. : +919811015988 Address: 9/6519, Nehru Gali, Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market — 110031.
  12. 12. J M Knits- J M knits have been in this line of business for more than 15 years. JM Knits is a known name in the clothing and knitted fabric industry. you can get all your fabric-related needs satisfied here. They started from a small store with a big goal to achieve, and now customers can find many things from imported knitted fabrics, hosiery fabrics to many other types of fabrics at JM Knits. JM Knits is one of the Best shop in Gandhi Nagar Delhi. To get in touch with J M knits, here’s the information- Contact no. : 9999121184 Address: 9/6519, Nehru Gali, Lal Batti Chowk, Gandhi Nagar Delhi Market - 110031
  13. 13. Delhi’s Gandhi Market has a lot of shops, and the goods produced are local by mostly middle-income groups. The garment market in India has a lot of competition right now because international brands capture a large portion of the market. One must shop locally, to encourage products made in India.
