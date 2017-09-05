Chef sajid cv

SAJID HUSSAIN CHEF DE PARTIE Movenpick City Star Jeddah Mobile_00966 530727605 WhatsApp_00966 530727605 Email: chef.sajid7...
  1. 1. SAJID HUSSAIN CHEF DE PARTIE Movenpick City Star Jeddah Mobile_00966 530727605 WhatsApp_00966 530727605 Email: chef.sajid79@gmail.com Skype ID: sajidhunzai786 Career Objective Seeking a progressive and challenging position, in the field of culinary arts with a MNC, where culinary excellence is valued, dedicated to excellence in client/customer relations with over ten years of experience. Educationally well-blended and have built a successful career gaining wide practical experience of F&B Production, HACCP Hygiene, Stores inventory, . I would like to continue my services with a professionally managed organization where my professional experience can be utilize at best possible level. Professional Summary, I have been more than 10 years working experience, currently working with Movenpick City Star Jeddah ,7 years worked with Al-Tamimi Global KSA as Chef De Partie in Cold Kitchen, Banquet, and Hot Kitchen, Chinese Kitchen .2.5 years experience with Serna Hotel Islamabad, Five star Hotel and 6 months experience with Marriott Hotel Professional Experiences Movenpick Hotel & Resorts (KSA) Chef De Partie from Januar-2017-Till now Duties and Responsibilities • In charge of kitchen in the absence of the chef de partie • Meet daily with Executive Chef to communicate daily operational challenges success • Attend daily Food & Beverage line - • Support/Coach/Lead & Motivate kitchen colleagues & managers • Actively share ideas, opinions & suggestions in weekly Sous Chef meeting • Ensure all kitchen colleagues & managers are aware of standards & expectations • Implement HACCP standards in the hotel with the assistance of the chef de partie Ensure all grooming, spot check and temperature control sheets are filled as required • In charge of kitchen in the absence of the Sous Chef • Meet daily with Executive Chef to communicate daily operational challenges success • Attend daily Food & Beverage line - • Support/Coach/Lead & Motivate kitchen colleagues & managers Al Tamami Global Co ( KAUST) 1-Chef de Partie from June 2014 to March 2016 2-Demi Chef De Partie, from -June-2009 to May 2014 Duties and Responsibilities
  2. 2. • Actively share ideas, opinions & suggestions in weekly Sous Chef meeting • Ensure all kitchen colleagues & managers are aware of standards & expectations • Implement HACCP standards in the hotel with the assistance of the chef de partie • Ensure all grooming, spot check and temperature control sheets are filled as require Serena Hotel Islamabad , Pakistan, Commis II, July 2008- to June-2009 Duties and Responsibilities • To learn & prepare foods based on standardized or common recipes, for guest. • Assist in the setup and dismantling of buffets, assist in the plating of foods &r banquet and buffet. • Assist in the putting away of food and non-food deliveries, maintain Toronto Public Health • Procedures and standards of sanitation perform sundry duties as required. • Learns to prepare menu items as illustrated by the cooks and chef while upholding superior standards of food quality. • Learns to coordinate with the Cooks, Chef De Partie or Sous Chef to ensure that food Serena Hotel Islamabad , Pakistan, Commis III, from Dec 2006- to June -2008. Duties and Responsibilities • Procedures and standards of sanitation perform sundry duties as required. • Learn to prepare menu items as illustrated by the cooks and chef while upholding superior standards of food quality. • Learns to coordinate with the Cooks, Chef De Partie or Sous Chef to ensure that food • Production is done in a concise and timely fashion. Marriot hotel Islamabad As a Cook Apprentice, from June 2006 --to Nov --2006 Duties and Responsibilities • To learn & prepare foods based on standardized or common recipes, for guest. • Assist in the setup and dismantling of buffets, assist in the plating of foods &r banquet and buffet. • Assist in the putting away of food and non-food deliveries, maintain Toronto Public Health • Procedures and standards of sanitation perform sundry duties as required. • Learns to prepare menu items as illustrated by the cooks and chef while upholding superior standards of food quality. • Learns to coordinate with the Cooks, Chef De Partie or Sous Chef to ensure that food • Production is done in a concise and timely fashion. • Learns and prepares and maintains fresh, full and complete maison plus for each shift. • Assists in the set up, decoration and dismantling of buffet, food station and barbecue... Academic Qualification Matric from Abbacus School Rawalpindi - 2004-2006
  3. 3. • Basic food Hygiene Training “ • HACCP Training • Fire Fighting Training • First Add Training • ISO 22000-2005 completed Training Certificate and Awards • Appreciation letter from Islamabad Serena hotel • Certificate of appreciation letter from General Manager of Serena Islamabad for hardworking and efforts during critical days and unrest experience throughout the country. • Certificate of chef de cuisine Serena hotel as a services of Commis III • Certificate of appreciation from Ex asst Manager Serena hotel Islamabad for yearly performance and awarded financial • Certificate of appreciation from Ex Chef Mark Wilson Serena hotel • Certificate of appreciation from Ex Chef ,General Manager ,Human resource Manager of (34) Islamic conference Computer and other Skills M.S word, M.S Excel, M.S Power point, • Have a strong Analytical, Leadership and Problem Solving Skill • Good spoken and written English • Assist the kitchen team in setting and maintaining the highest culinary standards • Develop and motivate the kitchen colleague. Languages: • English (R W S) • Urdu (R W S ) • Arabic (Speak) • Punjabi (Speak) Personal Information Father Name : Sana Ullah Khan Date of Birth : 10-09-1985 CNIC : 611017-303606-3 Marital Status : Single Nationality : Pakistani Passport No : MQ6896062 (expiry date: 13 April 2024) Availability of Driving License KSA Light Driving License Available Pakistani Light Driving License Trainings s Hotel Management: from” Hashoo Foundation”
  4. 4. References • Sajid Mukthair Banquet Manager AL-Tamimi Global Co KSA Email:sajidpasha87@yahoo.com Cell #+966531043360 Office Number 0128083990 • Anyait Ullah Khan Sr. Procurement Manager Serena Hotel Islamabad Pakistan +923005119149 Email: Inayat.amin@serena.com.pk

