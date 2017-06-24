RSA: Rawalakot Statistical Association Pooncn AJK

RAWALAKOT STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION POONCH AJK (RSA) Office: D-63 Housing Scheme Rawalakot Poonch AJK Contact: 0334-5439066 ...
MISSION The mission of the RSA is to lead Azad Jammu Kashmir to value and make intelligent use of statistical thinking and...
INTRODUCTION There are a lot of statisticians in Rawalakot and Poonch region. Many of them are more qualified and intellig...
(RSA). Sajid Ali Khan, Adnan Shazib, Fahim Sarwar and Fahim Yasin were present on this occasion. All of the members agreed...
OBJECTIVES OF RAWALAKOT STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION POONCH (RSA) 1. To conduct the workshops and training sessions of statisti...
Director: Dr. Sardar Iftikhar Akbar Head of Department of Statistics Boys Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell N...
Supervisory Committee Sajid Ali Khan Principal Green Hills Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 03345439...
Facebook Committee Adnan shazaib Lecturer Boys Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0334-5764308 Imran K...
Whatsapp committee Rashid Shahbir M.Phil. Scholar Arid Agriclture University Rawalpindi Cell Number: 0345-5956753 Shahid A...
Foreign committee Anwar Ul Haq United Kingdom Cell Number: 0044-7711112994 E.mail: anwaarlhq@yahoo.com Saqib Saleem Flate ...
Rawalakot Statistical Association Poonch AJK (RSA) Male Members: Sr. No Name Education 01 Sajid Ali Kan M.Sc, M.Phil Stati...
16 Nafees Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 17 Zulfiqar Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 18 Rizwan Hafeez M.Sc Statistics 19 Arshad Rasheed M.Sc ...
37 Israr Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 38 Nafees Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 39 Zahid Hanif M.Sc Statistics 40 Wajid Farooq M.Sc Statist...
Female Members: Sr. No Name Education 01 Laila Anees M.Sc Statistics 02 Saba Jamil M.Sc Statistics 03 Rida Javeid M.Sc Sta...
19 Asia Fazal M.Sc Statistics 20 Fozia Kanwal M.Sc Statistics 21 Syeda Saba Gardezi M.Sc Statistics 22 Nosheen Rafique M.S...
39 Rizwana Ashraf M.Sc Statistics 40 Maryam Mir M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 41 Shagufta Shaeen M.Sc Statistics 42 Sehrish Khad...
59 Nazia Naeem M.Sc Statistics 60 Farah Syed M.Sc Statistics 61 Farzana Babar M.Sc Statistics 62 Mehwish M.Sc Statistics 6...
79 Negarish M.Sc Statistics 80 Sumaira M.Sc Statistics 81 Urooj Babar M.Sc Statistics 82 Bisma Naseem M.Sc Statistics 83 A...
101 Najma Sharif M.Sc Statistics 102 Urooj Tahir M.Sc Statistics 103 Asma Azam M.Sc Statistics 104 Nazreen M.Sc Statistics...
MEMBERSHIP FORM Name Father’s Name Mobile E.mail Gender Male Female Permanent Address Present Address Education Areas of I...
RSA: Rawalakot Statistical Association Pooncn AJK

RSA: Rawalakot Statistical Association Pooncn AJK

  1. 1. RAWALAKOT STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION POONCH AJK (RSA) Office: D-63 Housing Scheme Rawalakot Poonch AJK Contact: 0334-5439066 0345-8327783 E-mail: sajid.ali680@gmail.com fahimyasin485@gmail.com
  2. 2. MISSION The mission of the RSA is to lead Azad Jammu Kashmir to value and make intelligent use of statistical thinking and good statistical practice.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION There are a lot of statisticians in Rawalakot and Poonch region. Many of them are more qualified and intelligent in statistical domain, and have made contributions in different fields. Some of them are now P.hd and many of them are Master of Philosophy (M.Phil). Remaining male and female statisticians are doing their own jobs or private business. Some of them are still unemployed and in active. One of them tells us that he forgot the rules and theories of statistics even its complete definition, as he could not remain in touch with the subject and there had been no mutual activity of statisticians. Besides, the main problem is there no vacancy in government sector for Poonch division. All these issues needed to be resolved. So discussion about a Statistical society had been in progress for the past few months. In a ceremony of receiving Gold medal by Muhammad Fahim Yasin from the University of AJK Muzaffarabad headed by Iftikhar Akbar HOD Statistics in Boys Postgraduate College Rawalakot (PGC) at Hill Top Hotel Rawalakot on 22 December 2016, it was decided to launch an association of statisticians. It was named as Rawalakot Statistical Association Poonch
  4. 4. (RSA). Sajid Ali Khan, Adnan Shazib, Fahim Sarwar and Fahim Yasin were present on this occasion. All of the members agreed on this important need of the age and hence, RSA was launched. Data was collected by Muhammad Fahim Yasin and Rashid Shabir, then Facebook page and Whatsapp group were launched. Sajid Ali Khan made a contact with other statisticians and took their views. Hence, the objectives and goals set by the team after detailed discussion with the members. In addition, an advisory Committee selected after long discussion with all the members.
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES OF RAWALAKOT STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION POONCH (RSA) 1. To conduct the workshops and training sessions of statistical packages like; SPSS, MINITAB, R, MATLAB, STATA, EVIEWS etc. 2. To conduct the statistical conferences and seminars in their community. 3. To promote and raise mass research work awareness and research publications. 4. To get jobs in intermediate colleges and other departments of AJK. 5. To help and conduct counseling sessions and workshops to assist statistical division, population census department in AJK. 6. To develop online business for statisticians. 7. To develop “Journal of Rawalakot Statistical Association (RSA)”.
  6. 6. Director: Dr. Sardar Iftikhar Akbar Head of Department of Statistics Boys Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 03335698662
  7. 7. Supervisory Committee Sajid Ali Khan Principal Green Hills Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 03345439066 E.mail: sajid.ali680@gmail.com Muhammad Fahim Yasin Lecturer Green Hills Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 03458327783 E.mail: fahimyasin485@gmail.com Sayyad Khurshid C.M.H Sialkot Pakistan Cell Number: 0346-5202320 E.mail: sayyadkhurshid8@gmail.com Kiran Ashiq Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0313-5137826 E.mail: maanisrar@gmail.com Laila Anees Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0311-9763152 E.mail: klaila308@gmail.com
  8. 8. Facebook Committee Adnan shazaib Lecturer Boys Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0334-5764308 Imran Khadim Lecturer Iqra Community School Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0346-5071816 Abid Hussain Principal Islamia Model College Kharick Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0331-9818351 E.mail: abidhussain.0584@gmail.com Rida javed Lecturer Read Foundation School Soon Topa Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0343-5379873 E.mail: rida20481@gmail.com Negarish Basharat M.Sc Student Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0322-9250147 Nabeela Muzafar Police Department Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0341-8915430
  9. 9. Whatsapp committee Rashid Shahbir M.Phil. Scholar Arid Agriclture University Rawalpindi Cell Number: 0345-5956753 Shahid Aslam Lecturer Fatima Tuz Zahra Girls Degree College Paniola Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0333-5497339 E.mail: shahidaslam339@gmail.com Amir Anvaiz M.Sc. Student at Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0333-2455360 Snooba Amir Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0331-8836843 E.mail: snobaaamir131@gmail.com Alia Aziz Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0334-9569278 Humaira Maroof M.Sc. Student at Postgraduate College Rawalakot Poonch AJK Cell Number: 0347-5497137
  10. 10. Foreign committee Anwar Ul Haq United Kingdom Cell Number: 0044-7711112994 E.mail: anwaarlhq@yahoo.com Saqib Saleem Flate No. 5 Newton Park Port Elizabeth Suth Africa Cell Number: 0027-624479540 E.mail: saqibrkt@gmail.com Nazia Niaz 688 Brighton Road Purley Crodon CR8 2BB London Cell Number: 0044-7401879999 E.mail: nadianiaz_khan@yahoo.com Nayab Dawood 08 Stafford Street Manchester OL9 7BB United Kingdom Cell Number: 0044-7447427944 E.mail: nayabimran89@gmail.com
  11. 11. Rawalakot Statistical Association Poonch AJK (RSA) Male Members: Sr. No Name Education 01 Sajid Ali Kan M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 02 Muhammad Fahim Yasin M.Sc Statistics (Gold Medalist) 03 Adnan Shazib M.Sc Statistics (Gold Medalist) 05 Sayyad Khurshid M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 06 Rashid Shabir M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 07 Abid Hussain M.Sc Statistics 08 Shahid Aslam M.Sc Statistics 09 Fahim Ayub M.Sc Statistics 10 Imran Khadim M.Sc Statistics 11 Tanveer Gelani M.Sc Statistics 12 Muhammad Babar M.Sc Statistics 13 Nasir Muzaffar M.Sc Statistics 14 Naveed Aslam M.Sc Statistics 15 Marawat Hussain M.Sc Statistics
  12. 12. 16 Nafees Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 17 Zulfiqar Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 18 Rizwan Hafeez M.Sc Statistics 19 Arshad Rasheed M.Sc Statistics 20 Sajid Khan M.Sc Statistics 21 Abdul Basit M.Sc Statistics 22 Atif Arif M.Sc Statistics 23 Nakash Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 24 Fahim Sarwar M.Sc Statistics 25 Shakeel Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 26 Anjum Nazir M.Sc Statistics 27 Zahid Hanif M.Sc Statistics 29 Adnan Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 30 Numan Ibrahim M.Sc Statistics 31 Afzal Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 32 Aftab Ahmad M.Sc Statistics 33 Abdul Khaliq M.Sc Statistics 34 Usman Aftab M.Sc Statistics 35 Taimoor Zulfiqar M.Sc Statistics 36 Amir Anwaiz M.Sc Statistics
  13. 13. 37 Israr Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 38 Nafees Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 39 Zahid Hanif M.Sc Statistics 40 Wajid Farooq M.Sc Statistics 41 Saqib Saleem M.Sc Statistics 42 Anwar Ul Haq M.Sc Statistics 43 Yasir Sadiq M.Sc Statistics 44 Zahid Raouf M.Sc Statistics 45 Amjad Mahmood M.Sc Statistics 46 Wajid Farooq M.Sc Statistics 47 Irfan Ahmed M.Sc Statistics 48 Sayyad Anwar M.Sc Statistics 49 Tahir Mughal M.Sc Statistics 50 Amir Abbas M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics
  14. 14. Female Members: Sr. No Name Education 01 Laila Anees M.Sc Statistics 02 Saba Jamil M.Sc Statistics 03 Rida Javeid M.Sc Statistics 04 Shaista Shouket M.Sc Statistics 05 Shamsa Kanwal M.Sc Statistics 06 Syeda Shireen M.Sc Statistics 07 Tabish Naeem M.Sc Statistics 08 Beenish Khurshid M.Sc Statistics 09 Snooba Gul M.Sc Statistics 10 Sehrish Javied M.Sc Statistics 11 Farah Javid M.Sc Statistics 12 Amina Ashraf M.Sc Statistics 13 Sugra Kabir M.Sc Statistics 14 Kiran M.Sc Statistics 15 Zobia Javid M.Sc Statistics 16 Rehana Kosar M.Sc Statistics 17 Sanam Bashir M.Sc Statistics 18 Shagufta Sabil M.Sc Statistics
  15. 15. 19 Asia Fazal M.Sc Statistics 20 Fozia Kanwal M.Sc Statistics 21 Syeda Saba Gardezi M.Sc Statistics 22 Nosheen Rafique M.Sc Statistics 23 Mehwish Fida M.Sc Statistics 24 Nida Khalid M.Sc Statistics 25 Amina Kanwal M.Sc Statistics 26 Hina Afridi M.Sc Statistics 27 Sajida Khanum M.Sc Statistics 28 Alia Aziz M.Sc Statistics 29 Nighet Rashid M.Sc Statistics 30 Syeda Arjumand Javied M.Sc Statistics 31 Madia Urooj M.Sc Statistics 32 Sanam Bashir M.Sc Statistics 33 Lubna Habib M.Sc Statistics 34 Safeena Karim M.Sc Statistics 35 Saima Sadique M.Sc Statistics 36 Uzma Sarwar M.Sc Statistics 37 Nozia Akhter M.Sc Statistics 38 Sumaira Zafar M.Sc Statistics
  16. 16. 39 Rizwana Ashraf M.Sc Statistics 40 Maryam Mir M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 41 Shagufta Shaeen M.Sc Statistics 42 Sehrish Khadim M.Sc Statistics 43 Saima Sageer M.Sc Statistics 44 Saima Aslam M.Sc Statistics 45 Rabia M.Sc Statistics 46 Uzma M.Sc Statistics 47 Bushra Ashfaq M.Sc Statistics 48 Nadia Arif M.Sc Statistics 49 Tahira Bashir M.Sc Statistics 50 Rizwana Akhter M.Sc Statistics 51 Anum Fazil M.Sc Statistics 52 Sana Farooq M.Sc Statistics 53 Bisma M.Sc Statistics 54 Sundas Saleem M.Sc Statistics 55 Shazia Sarwar M.Sc Statistics 56 Shamaila Siddique M.Sc Statistics (Gold Medalist) 57 Anam Aghraz M.Sc Statistics 58 Nida M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics
  17. 17. 59 Nazia Naeem M.Sc Statistics 60 Farah Syed M.Sc Statistics 61 Farzana Babar M.Sc Statistics 62 Mehwish M.Sc Statistics 63 Uroosa Zahoor M.Sc Statistics 64 Mussarat M.Sc Statistics 65 Kashaf Zulfiqar M.Sc Statistics 66 Zara Saleem M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 67 Noreen Rashid M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 68 Humaira M.Sc Statistics 69 Ambreen M.Sc Statistics 70 Maria M.Sc Statistics 71 Amina Syed M.Sc Statistics 72 Sehrish Khadam M.Sc Statistics 73 Bushra Ashfaq M.Sc Statistics 74 Saima Aslam M.Sc Statistics 75 Uzma Nazir M.Sc Statistics 76 Adibaa M.Sc Statistics 77 Nabila Mazaffar M.Sc Statistics 78 Najma M.Sc Statistics
  18. 18. 79 Negarish M.Sc Statistics 80 Sumaira M.Sc Statistics 81 Urooj Babar M.Sc Statistics 82 Bisma Naseem M.Sc Statistics 83 Anum Fazil M.Sc Statistics 84 Arooj Afzal M.Sc Statistics 85 Shagufta Sadiq M.Sc Statistics 86 Zoobia Said M.Sc Statistics 89 Sonia Liaqat M.Sc Statistics 90 Rabia Altaf M.Sc Statistics 91 Ghazala Saqi M.Sc Statistics 92 Nazia Hizar M.Sc Statistics 93 Lubna Ashraf M.Sc Statistics 94 Nazia Niaz M.Sc Statistics 95 Areeb M.Sc Statistics 96 Maryamm Meer M.Sc,M.Phil Statistics 97 Bushra Zubair M.Sc Statistics 98 Sadaf Ayaz M.Sc Statistics 99 Maryum Maqbool M.Sc Statistics 100 Maryam Sharoom M.Sc Statistics
  19. 19. 101 Najma Sharif M.Sc Statistics 102 Urooj Tahir M.Sc Statistics 103 Asma Azam M.Sc Statistics 104 Nazreen M.Sc Statistics 105 Summaya Aziz M.Sc Statistics 106 Amina Hanif M.Sc Statistics 107 Areeba Azeem M.Sc Statistics 108 Rabia Rizwan M.Sc Statistics 109 Maria M.Sc Statistics 110 Farhat M.Sc, M.Phil Statistics 111 Shazia Sadiq M.Sc Statistics 112 Zujaja Abrar M.Sc Statistics 113 Zubada M.Sc Statistics
  20. 20. MEMBERSHIP FORM Name Father’s Name Mobile E.mail Gender Male Female Permanent Address Present Address Education Areas of Interest Occupation Working Place Submitted to: sajid.ali680@gmail.com fahimyasin485@gmail.com PHOTO

