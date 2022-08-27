Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
Healthcare

SaiShree Robotic Surgery Center, Western India Fully Automated Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Center. Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery; Robotic Hip Replacement Surgery, Total Knee Replacement Hospital In Pune

Saishree Hospital.pptx

  1. 1. www.saishreehospital.org
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Established – 2009 Multi-speciality Fully NABH Accredited hospital Dedicated team of physiotherapists whose services are open 24/7 Own pathology lab and digital X-ray facility Have semi-private, private, and deluxe rooms for patients
  3. 3. SERVICES Services : - Robotic joint replacement centre - Spine surgery - Knee and hip and arthroscopy surgeries - Trauma and accident surgery - Shoulder surgery - IVF - Sports medicine - Physiotherapy and rehabilitation
  4. 4. Robotic Joint Replacement A well-aligned knee will be achieved with the assistance of technology in Joint replacement latest being Robotic joint replacement surgery. It does not require pre-operative investigations like CT scan. It provides precision to the surgery which is essential for successful outcome and longevity of the implant. It also provides the fundamental aspects of well-aligned and balanced knees, decreasing the wear and providing longer life to implants. Operating Surgeon & Surgery - Dr. Neeraj Adkar - He is a Joint replacement & Sports injury surgeon.
  5. 5. Spine Surgery • Sai Shree Hospital is regarded as one of the best hospitals for a spine surgery in Pune. • vertebral column is an important and one of the most complex structure that protects the spinal cord. • We at SaiShree believe that a healthy spine is equal to a healthy life. • Some of the most common diseases that affect the spine include : - Spina bifida - Spinal disc herniation (slipped disc) - Spondylolisthesis Operating Surgeon & Surgery - Dr Ketan Deshpande - He is an Orthopedic Spine surgeon with a special interest in the field of MISS (Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) -UBE Specialist
  6. 6. ENDOSCOPIC SPINE SURGERY  Single stitch procedure, done under local anesthesia & conscious sedation.  It is bloodless surgery with no need for blood transfusion.  Hence is both cost and time effective.  And has extremely cosmetic results. UBE - UNILATERAL BIPORATAL ENDOSCOPY  It is a modified Percutaneous Endoscopic assisted Decompression procedure.  The procedure is done under General or Regional anesthesia.
  7. 7. Microscopic Spine Surgery • This technique involves a small incision of approximately 3 to 4 cm and unilateral approach to the pathological spinal level. • This procedure is ideally indicated for patients with chronic multi-level disease or patients undergoing revision surgeries. Minimally Invasive Spinal Fusion • This is 2 step procedure that involves a. Decompression of the Spinal column & b. Stabilization. • Decompression is done just like microscopic Spine surgery using a 3 to 4 cm para-spinal incision and the same incision is used to insert an Interbody fusion device e.g. a PEEK cage, which is then stabilized by using percutaneous screws inserted in the vertebrae.
  8. 8. Knee and Hip and Arthroscopy Surgeries  Arthroscopy or Key hole surgery is a minimally invasive surgery where insides of a joint can be visualized.  Arthroscopy can be done both as a diagnostic tool as well as therapeutic measure to treat the pathology. Specialist in : Hip and Knee Surgeon - Dr. Neeraj Adkar
  9. 9. Trauma and Accident Surgery o Simple fractures in isolation or associated with other vital organ injuries require a team approach for proper prompt management, so that patient can receive the best possible treatment and get back to his routine activities as early as possible. o Our expert trauma team at SaiShree Hospital composed of orthopedic surgeons, General surgeons, Neurosurgeons and Plastic surgeons with a backup of ICU. Operating Surgeon & Surgery - Dr Mangesh Patil - Consultant orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Saishree Hospital for Special Surgery.
  10. 10. Shoulder Surgery  Arthritis is one of the most common causes in elderly people.  Shoulder arthritis causes cartilage of joint to wear out thin & expose the open bone  Muscular shoulder arthritis is very painful & can result in the constraint of normal activities.  Shoulder is third common joint after knee shoulder which requires replacement for treating pain due to arthritis.  Total or Partial shoulder Replacement with prosthetic joint reduces pain and restore independence .  surgeon install artificial ball and joint into shoulder. Specialist in : Shoulder Surgeon - Dr. Sujit Kadrekar - M.B.B.S., Dip. Ortho., D.N.B.. Dr.Sujit Kadrekar is an established expert in the field of Arthroscopy.
  11. 11. IVF • SaiShree Infertility & Test Tube Baby Centre is one of the topmost hospitals in India. • With the help of cutting edge infrastructure and the latest technologies at our IVF treatment Centre in Pune, our dexterous team strives to render the best ever possible treatment for infertility. Specialist in : Infertility & IVF - Dr. Yashwant Mane Specialist in : IVF & Laparoscopic - Dr. Girish Pote
  12. 12. Sports Surgery • SaiShree Sports Medicine Center is an ultimate destination for all the committed sports players. • It is a multidisciplinary sports medicine center including Sports medicine experts like Sports Orthopedics surgeons, Sports Physiotherapists, Sports Nutritionists and Sports Psychologists. • We provide individualized sports specific medicine and exercise programs so that the player can return back to his game, fit and healthy after injury. Sports Medicine Department Team - Dr Kashmira Sabnis - HOD Sports Physiotherapy Department
  13. 13. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre • Physiotherapy focuses on the science of movement and helps people restore, maintain and maximize their physical strength, function, motion and overall well-being by addressing the underlying physical issues. • Primary aim of the physiotherapy team- - Preventing injury and disability - Alleviating Pain - Managing acute and chronic conditions - Improving and maintaining optimal physical performance
  14. 14. Other Treatments General surgery & laparoscopic surgery Maxillofacial surgery Onco surgery Gastrointestinal department Obesity treatment Urology
  15. 15. Thank You!

