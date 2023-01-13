Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 13, 2023
Jan. 13, 2023
This is a slide that I created for Basic Computer Networking. Here is the topic that I discuss in this slide.
Computer Newtorking
What are IP and IP address?
How does IANA get IP adress?
Types of IP adress?
What is bit and Octate
IPV4 Classes
Range Of IP Adress
Number of networks and host ID

Computer Networking .pptx

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION OF COMPUTER NETWORKING
  2. 2. Table Of Content Computer Newtorking What are IP and IP address? How does IANA get IP adress? Types of IP adress? What is bit and Octate IPV4 Classes Range Of IP Adress Number of networks and host ID
  3. 3. Computer Neworking A computer network is a degital telecommunication network for sharing resources between nodes, Which are computing devices that use a common telecommunication technology.
  4. 4. What is IP and IP address? IP: IP stands for "Internet Protocol," which is the set of rules governing the format of data sent via the internet or local network. In essence, IP addresses are the identifier that allows information to be sent between devices on a network: they contain location information and make devices accessible for communication. IP addres: An IP address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network. IP stands for "Internet Protocol," which is the set of rules governing the format of data sent via the internet or local network.
  5. 5. How does IANA get IP adress?
  6. 6. Types of IP adress?
  7. 7. What is bit and Octate
  8. 8. IPV4 Classes Class A Class B N H H H N H H N Class C N N N H
  9. 9. Range Of IP Adress 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Lowest Possible Values Highest possible Values Class A 0 0 0 0 127 255 255 255 Range: 1.0.0.0 to 126.255.255.255
  10. 10. Range Of IP Adress Lowest Possible Values Highest possible Values Class B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 128 0 0 0 191 255 255 255 Range: 128.0.0.0 to 191.255.255.255
  11. 11. Range Of IP Adress Lowest Possible Values Highest possible Values Class C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 192 223 25 5 25 5 25 5 Range: 192.0.0.0 to 223.255.255.255
  12. 12. Number of networks and host ID N H H H Class A Network ID: 2^7-2 = 126 Host ID: 2^24-2 = 16777214 Class B Network ID: 2^14 = 16384 Host ID: 2^16-2 = 65534 N H H N
  13. 13. Number of networks and host ID N N N H Class C Network ID: 2^21 = 2097152 Host ID: 2^8-2 = 254
  14. 14. THANK YOU

