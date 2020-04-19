Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plot Line Challenge by: Saimond C. Bibon Manila, Philippines
The Boy and the Old Man
In a small town to Palawan, there was a little boy and his dog named Oslo who lived very happy.They always enjoy playing i...
Before sun rise the little boy was already awake to prepare a breakfast for his father. Only him, his father and Oslo are ...
One morning, while he and his dog is walking in field, an old man approached them asking for some food and water.The boy i...
“Where are you going?” the little boy said.“I’m going to the woods to look for the miracle plant.” The old man replied.“Mi...
The old man continue approaching the wood.The little boy is very curious with that miracle plant. He remembered his father...
After almost an hour of walk, he arrived in a very thick forest with large trees. He cannot see the old man. He was wonder...
Suddenly, his dog barks as if he saw something unusual. His dog is looking at a nearby cave in the forest.“It’s too odd….t...
At the entrance, there a so many bats hanging in the ceiling. He continue walking until he saw something,“Wow! I never saw...
Suddenly, the old man came out.This time, he is no longer wearing an old clothing and ripped jeans as he was seen by the b...
The old man handed him a small bottle. “Take it.This is the medicine that I am referring to. I made it for you. Let you fa...
The boy and his dog left the cave very happy.
The End
