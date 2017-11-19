This is often attributed to Mother Teresa of Calcutta, as a copy was on her wall, but it was written by Kent M. Keith when...
People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centered; Forgive them anyway.
If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; Be kind anyway.
If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; Succeed anyway.
If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; Be honest and frank anyway.
What you spend years building, someone may destroy overnight; Build anyway.
If you find serenity and happiness, others may be jealous; Be happy anyway.
The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; Do good anyway.
Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; Give the world the best you’ve got anyway. Photo by Francesc...
It was never between you and them anyway. in the final analysis, it is all between you and God; For more PowerPoint shows ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The wiseway lo

16 views

Published on

Life Experiences

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The wiseway lo

  1. 1. This is often attributed to Mother Teresa of Calcutta, as a copy was on her wall, but it was written by Kent M. Keith when he was 19, and first published by the Harvard Student Agencies in 1968. CLICK TO ADVANCE SLIDES ♫ Turn on your speakers! The Wise Way …Paradoxical Commandments
  2. 2. People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centered; Forgive them anyway.
  3. 3. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; Be kind anyway.
  4. 4. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; Succeed anyway.
  5. 5. If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; Be honest and frank anyway.
  6. 6. What you spend years building, someone may destroy overnight; Build anyway.
  7. 7. If you find serenity and happiness, others may be jealous; Be happy anyway.
  8. 8. The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; Do good anyway.
  9. 9. Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; Give the world the best you’ve got anyway. Photo by Francesco Maldovian
  10. 10. It was never between you and them anyway. in the final analysis, it is all between you and God; For more PowerPoint shows visit: www.tommyswindow.com PLEASE PASS THIS MESSAGE ON! You see,

×