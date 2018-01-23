Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESSEEESSEE Integraatioessee ryhmässäIntegraatioessee ryhmässä HAMK / Saija Karevaara 2018
Essee on ajattelemista kirjoittamalla. Jokainen sana on siemen. – Z. Topelius
Esseen kirjoittaminen on matka –Esseen kirjoittaminen on matka – minne?minne?
Mihin pyrit?Mihin pyrit? Mitä pyrin esseen kirjoitusprosessin avulla itse ymmärtämään, hahmottamaan, käsittelemään ja poh...
Pohdi, mieti, ole joutilasPohdi, mieti, ole joutilas – luovuus vaatii aikaa ja tilaa– luovuus vaatii aikaa ja tilaa
Miten lähdet liikkeelle?Miten lähdet liikkeelle? Ensimmäiseksi: Lue esseen tehtävänanto ja PUREKSI. Ota jokainen tehtävän...
Mitä sitten?Mitä sitten? Selvitä itsellesi, mikä on essee tekstilajina ja mitä tässä tehtävänannossa esseellä tarkoitetaa...
Hyppää rohkeasti aiheeseen!Hyppää rohkeasti aiheeseen!
Visualisoi, esim. mind map ko.Visualisoi, esim. mind map ko. aiheesta, mikäli se sopii sinulleaiheesta, mikäli se sopii si...
Mitä sitten?Mitä sitten? Toiseksi/kolmanneksi: ”oksenna” omat tietosi, käsityksesi ja kokemuksesi asiasta raakatekstiksi,...
Määrittele, pohdi, havainnollistaMäärittele, pohdi, havainnollista Yhdistä oma arki- ja kokemustieto lähteistä nostettuih...
Millaisen esseekokonaisuudenMillaisen esseekokonaisuuden haluat?haluat?
Entä sitten?Entä sitten? Tee jo alussa jonkinlainen alustava RUNKO eli sisällysluettelo esseelle. Tuota tekstiä kirjoitu...
Moduuli 1: integraatioesseeModuuli 1: integraatioessee HAMK hoitotyön koulutusohjelma, moduuli 1 Hoitotyön tieto- ja arvo...
Hoitotyön tieto- ja arvoperustan integraatioessee – what? • Esittele lähteiden avulla • Pohdi, miksi tulee tietää histori...
Kirjoittaminen ryhmässäKirjoittaminen ryhmässä
Moduuli I:n esseen avuksiModuuli I:n esseen avuksi Lukekaa tehtävänanto ja YMMÄRTÄKÄÄ, mitä vaaditaan. Sopikaa ryhmätyön...
Tee kirjoittamisesta prosessiTee kirjoittamisesta prosessi Osallistukaa viestinnän tuntien kirjoituspajoihin Hyödyntäkää...
Viimeistele rakenneViimeistele rakenne Rakenne > kolmijako: 1 Johdanto, 2) käsittelyluvut ja 3) lopetusluku (pohdinta) L...
Viilaa otsikointiViilaa otsikointi Katso sisällysluetteloa ulkopuolisen silmin: Saako sisällysluettelosta käsityksen esse...
Tarkista sisältö ja vakuuttavuusTarkista sisältö ja vakuuttavuus Kuvataanko, määritelläänkö, esitetäänkö, esitelläänkö, ha...
Suuri on taito aloittaa, mutta suurempi on taito lopettaa. - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Kirjan ensimmäinen virke myy kir...
Mieti tarkkaan, miten esseesiMieti tarkkaan, miten esseesi alkaa ja miten se päättyy!alkaa ja miten se päättyy! Aloitus on...
Viimeistele ja tarkista kieliasuViimeistele ja tarkista kieliasu Kieli ja tyyli: sujuvaa asiatekstiä, tyyli ei notkahtele...
Tarkista lähteiden merkintäTarkista lähteiden merkintä HAMK Lähdeviiteopas käytössä! Noudata ohjeita TARKASTI! Tarkista ...
Viimeistele ulkoasuViimeistele ulkoasu Tarkista ulkoasu HAMKin Mallipohjan esimerkin mukaisesti. Olethan lukenut Mallipoh...
Esimerkki kannesta ja sisällysluettelosta (opiskelijoiden nimet poistettu)
Mitä lukija löytää esseestäsi?Mitä lukija löytää esseestäsi? Ei myöskään ole se ja sama, mitä lukija saa koukkuunsa essee...
Saija Karevaara, viestinnän lehtori FM, kirjallisuusterapiaohjaaja, draamapedagogi Hämeen ammattikorkeakoulu, Hyvinvointio...



HAMK hoitotyön koulutusohjelman viestinnän opetuksen aineistoa



  1. 1. ESSEEESSEE Integraatioessee ryhmässäIntegraatioessee ryhmässä HAMK / Saija Karevaara 2018
  2. 2. Essee on ajattelemista kirjoittamalla. Jokainen sana on siemen. – Z. Topelius
  3. 3. Esseen kirjoittaminen on matka –Esseen kirjoittaminen on matka – minne?minne?
  4. 4. Mihin pyrit?Mihin pyrit? Mitä pyrin esseen kirjoitusprosessin avulla itse ymmärtämään, hahmottamaan, käsittelemään ja pohtimaan? Mikä on esseesi keskeinen tavoite lukijan kannalta? Kenelle kirjoitat?
  5. 5. Pohdi, mieti, ole joutilasPohdi, mieti, ole joutilas – luovuus vaatii aikaa ja tilaa– luovuus vaatii aikaa ja tilaa
  6. 6. Miten lähdet liikkeelle?Miten lähdet liikkeelle? Ensimmäiseksi: Lue esseen tehtävänanto ja PUREKSI. Ota jokainen tehtävänannon kohta huomioon! Lue erityisesti tehtävänannossa olevat VERBIT > Mitä pitää esitellä, kuvata, käsitellä, havainnollistaa, määritellä, pohtia…?
  7. 7. Mitä sitten?Mitä sitten? Selvitä itsellesi, mikä on essee tekstilajina ja mitä tässä tehtävänannossa esseellä tarkoitetaan ja mitä siltä vaaditaan. Tunne omat luku- ja kirjoitustaitosi vahvuudet ja mahdolliset karikot. Yhdistä jo lukiessasi mielessäsi teoria-, asiantuntija- ja tutkimustietoa OMAAN KOKEMUSMAAILMAASI > tee muistiinpanoja.
  8. 8. Hyppää rohkeasti aiheeseen!Hyppää rohkeasti aiheeseen!
  9. 9. Visualisoi, esim. mind map ko.Visualisoi, esim. mind map ko. aiheesta, mikäli se sopii sinulleaiheesta, mikäli se sopii sinulle jäsentämisen välineeksi.jäsentämisen välineeksi. Toiseksi:
  10. 10. Mitä sitten?Mitä sitten? Toiseksi/kolmanneksi: ”oksenna” omat tietosi, käsityksesi ja kokemuksesi asiasta raakatekstiksi, kuvioksi, listoiksi… Kolmanneksi/neljänneksi: Etsi luotettavaa lähdemateriaalia JA LUE REFEROIVASTI! Anna palaa eli tuota tekstiä jumittumatta sanojen valintaan tai kieliseikkoihin. Valitse lähteet ja muista lähdekritiikki!
  11. 11. Määrittele, pohdi, havainnollistaMäärittele, pohdi, havainnollista Yhdistä oma arki- ja kokemustieto lähteistä nostettuihin tietoihin. Määrittele (asiantuntija-/faktaperustein) Havainnollista (esim. arkiesimerkein) Pohdi (oma kokemusmaailma, arvomaailma, merkitys, tärkeys, tarkoitus)
  12. 12. Millaisen esseekokonaisuudenMillaisen esseekokonaisuuden haluat?haluat?
  13. 13. Entä sitten?Entä sitten? Tee jo alussa jonkinlainen alustava RUNKO eli sisällysluettelo esseelle. Tuota tekstiä kirjoitusprosessia ajatellen järjestyksessä I Käsittelyluvut (esim. luvut 2, 2.1, 2.2, 3 jne.) II Loppuluku (pohdinta tms.) III Johdanto > voit halutessasi kirjoittaa raakaversion jo alkuvaiheessa Kirjoita siitä, mikä helpoiten aukeaa. Anna palaa raakatekstiä! Ota silti lukija huomioon: mitä hänen tulee ymmärtää.
  14. 14. Moduuli 1: integraatioesseeModuuli 1: integraatioessee HAMK hoitotyön koulutusohjelma, moduuli 1 Hoitotyön tieto- ja arvoperusta
  15. 15. Hoitotyön tieto- ja arvoperustan integraatioessee – what? • Esittele lähteiden avulla • Pohdi, miksi tulee tietää historiaa, miten muuttunut, mikä näkyy edelleen • Määrittele lähteiden avulla • Anna esimerkkejä • Määrittele lähteiden avulla • Havainnollista (esimerkit) • Pohdi merkitystä
  16. 16. Kirjoittaminen ryhmässäKirjoittaminen ryhmässä
  17. 17. Moduuli I:n esseen avuksiModuuli I:n esseen avuksi Lukekaa tehtävänanto ja YMMÄRTÄKÄÄ, mitä vaaditaan. Sopikaa ryhmätyön pelisäännöistä, mahdollisesta osien jakamisesta ja aikataulusta sekä jäsenten rooleista. Tutustukaa Moodlen esseemateriaaliin ja esimerkkiesseisiin. Hakekaa luotettavia lähteitä, lue referoivasti. Tutustu Viestinnän työpaja -Moodlen kirjahyllyyn Raportin rakenne ja hyödynnä ohjeita ja esimerkkejä. Tuota tekstiä, merkitse lähteet jo tässä vaiheessa jotenkin (lähde, mahdollinen snro).
  18. 18. Tee kirjoittamisesta prosessiTee kirjoittamisesta prosessi Osallistukaa viestinnän tuntien kirjoituspajoihin Hyödyntäkää prosessikirjoittamisen tapaa. Verkkotyöskentelyalustat mukaan. Luetuta muilla. Yhteistyötä! Parikommentointi.
  19. 19. Viimeistele rakenneViimeistele rakenne Rakenne > kolmijako: 1 Johdanto, 2) käsittelyluvut ja 3) lopetusluku (pohdinta) Lukujen pituus ja temaattinen yhteys Punainen lanka läpi tekstin Johdanto < Mitä siinä tulee olla? Lukujen aloitus: Miten lukija pääsee matkaan? Ei yksinäisiä alalukuja (kuten 2.1 mutta ei 2.2 lainkaan) Metatekstiä/esittelytekstiä päälukujen otsikoiden alla ennen ensimmäistä alaotsikkoa Kappaleiden pituus ja temaattinen yhteys
  20. 20. Viilaa otsikointiViilaa otsikointi Katso sisällysluetteloa ulkopuolisen silmin: Saako sisällysluettelosta käsityksen esseen sisällöstä (aihe, teema, osa-alueet, näkökulmat). Ovatko otsikot kiinnostavia/selkeitä/informatiivisia/ ytimekkäitä/persoonallisia? Vastaavatko otsikot sisältöjä?
  21. 21. Tarkista sisältö ja vakuuttavuusTarkista sisältö ja vakuuttavuus Kuvataanko, määritelläänkö, esitetäänkö, esitelläänkö, havainnollistetaanko, pohditaanko tekstissänne?
  22. 22. Suuri on taito aloittaa, mutta suurempi on taito lopettaa. - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Kirjan ensimmäinen virke myy kirjan. Kirjan viimeinen virke myy seuraavan kirjan. - Mickey Spillane
  23. 23. Mieti tarkkaan, miten esseesiMieti tarkkaan, miten esseesi alkaa ja miten se päättyy!alkaa ja miten se päättyy! Aloitus on KOUKKU, joka vetää lukijan mukaansa. Lopetus jää parhaiten mieleen. Ei siis ole se ja sama, mitkä ovat esseen ensimmäiset ja mitkä esseen viimeiset sanat.
  24. 24. Viimeistele ja tarkista kieliasuViimeistele ja tarkista kieliasu Kieli ja tyyli: sujuvaa asiatekstiä, tyyli ei notkahtele Kielenhuoltoasema-Moodle käyttöön > tarkistakaa tekstin kieliasu Virkerakenne, yhdyssanat sekä yhdys- ja ajatusviivojen oikea käyttö näissä, pienet ja isot alkukirjaimet, välimerkit, ei kapulakieltä, innostava tyyli Lue tekstiä ääneen. Sanoisitko esimerkiksi noin koukeroisesti kaverille? Kuulostaako teksti omaltasi? Toistatko itseäsi?
  25. 25. Tarkista lähteiden merkintäTarkista lähteiden merkintä HAMK Lähdeviiteopas käytössä! Noudata ohjeita TARKASTI! Tarkista tekstiviitteiden muoto sekä kattamisalue. Käytä sekä tekijä- että asiakeskeistä viittaamista. Tarkista viitteiden ja lähdeluettelon vastaavuus: Jokainen viitattu lähde löytyy oikein merkittynä lähdeluettelosta. Lähdeluettelossa ei ole yhtään lähdettä, johon ei viitata tekstissä. Tekstiviite vastaa ko. lähteen alkua lähdeluettelossa. Lähdeluettelo on lähteen alun mukaan aakkosjärjestyksessä.
  26. 26. Viimeistele ulkoasuViimeistele ulkoasu Tarkista ulkoasu HAMKin Mallipohjan esimerkin mukaisesti. Olethan lukenut Mallipohjassa olevat ohjeet! Käytä niitä hyväksesi. Otsikot, kappalejaon merkintä, rivivälit, perustekstin tasapalsta, fontti, kuvien/kuvioiden/taulukoiden numerointi ja otsikointi, sisällysluettelon muoto
  27. 27. Esimerkki kannesta ja sisällysluettelosta (opiskelijoiden nimet poistettu)
  28. 28. Mitä lukija löytää esseestäsi?Mitä lukija löytää esseestäsi? Ei myöskään ole se ja sama, mitä lukija saa koukkuunsa esseessä onkimalla. Essee on matka myös lukijalle!
  29. 29. Saija Karevaara, viestinnän lehtori FM, kirjallisuusterapiaohjaaja, draamapedagogi Hämeen ammattikorkeakoulu, Hyvinvointiosaamisen yksikkö LinkedIn Saija Karevaara https://www.linkedin.com/in/saija-karevaara-91aa8878/ Open Badge Passport Saija Karevaara https://openbadgepassport.com/app/user/profile/11737

