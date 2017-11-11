theme of isolation in Robert Frost S.M Saifullah Shamim ID: 152-10-116 Department of English Daffodil International Univer...
  1. 1. theme of isolation in Robert Frost S.M Saifullah Shamim ID: 152-10-116 Department of English Daffodil International University
  2. 2. Robert lee frost(1874-1963)  The most famous poet of 20th century.  Had ups and downs in his life.  Started his poetic career in England in 1912.  Got Pulitzer Prize 4th times.
  3. 3. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry In ‘Tuft of flowers’ the poet gives an idea of his isolation. But he had gone his way, the grass all mown, And I must be, as he had been,-alone,
  4. 4. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry Not only the poet is alone, but also his surroundings as well. He introduces a butterfly which comes by him, "On noiseless wing a bewildered butterfly,"(12) what the butterfly wants and wishes are the main theme of the poem: Seeking with memories grown dim o'ver night Some resting flower of yesterday's delight. (13-14)
  5. 5. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry The butterfly stimulates him to think, see, and observe: "I thought of questions that have no reply, And would have turned to toss the grass to dry;" (19-20) At the very end of the poem, the poet highlights the theme of isolation by referring ambiguously to a person, 'Men work together', I told him from the heart, 'Whether they work together or apart'. (41-42)
  6. 6. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry His(Robert Frost) characters are lonely figures who encounter a strange world where connections, relations, and happiness are too few to be enjoyed. He declares this in "The Road not Taken" in which the road is a symbol for secluded life. Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood ;(1-3)
  7. 7. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry The sense of isolation is increased by the poet who confesses that his life has one line journey without a back line: "I doubted if I should ever come back." (15) At the end of the poem, he says, “I took the one less traveled by And that has made all the difference."
  8. 8. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry Most of his poems deal and have single, secluded and lonely figures who speak via monologues. "Stopping by woods on a Snowy Evening" reveals an example of this. He feels an obligation to seek refuge through isolation, and in this sense, he chooses to end his poem: The woods are lovely, dark and deep But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep. (13-16)
  9. 9. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry One of the outcomes of this isolation is the state of mystery and this is what "Bereft" reveals. The poem is haunted by a mysterious sound of wind that the poet is uncertain from which it has come: "Where had I heard this wind before Change like this to a deeper roar?" (1-2)
  10. 10. Theme of isolation in Robert frost’s poetry The majority of the characters in Frost’s poems are isolated in one way or another. Even the characters that show no sign of depression or loneliness, such as the narrators in The Sound of Trees or Fire and Ice, are still presented as detached from the rest of society, isolated because of their unique perspective. The old-style farmer in Mending Wall not only refuses to pull down the useless barriers but, to make matters worse, insists upon having the last word: “Good fences make good neighbors”.
  11. 11. Other poets’ poetry on isolation and solitude  “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” by William Wordsworth For oft, when on my couch I lie In vacant or in pensive mood, They flash upon that inward eye Which is the bliss of solitude;  “Ode on Solitude” by Alexander Pope Thus let me live, unseen, unknown; Thus unlamented let me die;  “‘Alone’” by Edgar Allan Poe And all I lov’d—I lov’d alone—
  12. 12. Robert Frost’s Poetic style and feature  Uniqueness  Simple appearance  Mystery  Darkness  Isolation
  13. 13. References  Acute Isolation in the Poetry of Robert Frost – Al-Zubaydai, Dr. Kadim Jawad and Muthanna M. Sultan. Al- Fatih Journal- No 40. June 2009.  https://neoenglishsystem.blogspot.com/2010/12/frosts-major-themes-alienation  https://uniassignment.com/Robert-Frosts-Themes-Of-Isolation-English-Literature-Essay
  14. 14. Thank you

