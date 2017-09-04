Toga profile indonesian

CATALYST OF CHANGE 1 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital – Tentang Kami Top Manajemen Toga Capital Strategi Partner Toga Capita...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 3 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital LTD didirikan pada tahun 2015. Markas pusat perusahaan berbasis di lep...
4 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Pada April 2015, Toga Capital menjadi yang pertama di Asia yang menciptakan sebuah pla...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 5 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Penandatangan Kerjasama Toga Capital LTD dengan VISTAinnova Merchant Banker Pada 17...
6 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital percaya bahwa data akan menjadi bentuk baru ‘‘kumpulan sumber daya’’ deng...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 7 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. PEMIMPIN Jim Jaime Edwards Merchant Banker Ketua berpengalaman, Direktur Korporasi,...
8 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Saat ini, Toga Capital Sdn Bhd didirikan oleh Michael Toh yang berfokus pada R&D tekno...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 9 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital 2015 Tinjauan Toga Capital 2015 Upacara Pembukaan di Kuala Lumpur, Mal...
10 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital Wisata Konferensi di Jeju Island, South Korea. Toga Capital Wisata Konfe...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 11 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 12th June 2016 Konferensi di Bali, Indonesia. 17th April 2016 Toga Capital LTD dan...
12 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. VISTAinnova didirikan pada tahun 1986, dan telah menjadi pelopor dalam perusahaan dan...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 13 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Program White Label Program White Label adalah sebuah proyek ketika perusahaan A b...
14 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
CATALYST OF CHANGE 15 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Apanya Data Besar? Data besar, juga dikenal sebagai informasi masa, yang berarti k...
16 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Binary Options – Garis Besar • Binary Options, juga dikenal sebagai Digital Options, ...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 17 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Mengapa Memilih Kami? • Kami berkomitmen menyediakan teknologi transaksi yang ino...
18 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Program Kerjasama White Label Toga Options telah membangun standar sistem pengendalia...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 19 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Options White Label 2016-2018 Visi dan Misi Visi • Menjadi supplier terbesar...
20 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Skema Interface yang Aman dan Professional yang Terhubung ke Segala Sistem Toga Optio...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 21 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Produk andalan kami (http://www.togaoptions.com), broker Binary Options, menyediak...
22 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
CATALYST OF CHANGE 23 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Kekuatan dari Toga Options.com • Satu-satunya di Asia yang menggunakan sistem isi ...
24 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
CATALYST OF CHANGE 25 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Dengan perekonomian pariwisata online yang bernilai 300 miliar dolar, pasar reserv...
26 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Mengapa Memilih TOGAGO Landasan Pembayaran independen Multifungsi Kartu Prabayar Pili...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 27 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Kesempatan Bisnis dari Reservari Hotel Online TogaGo Menurut ‘‘Laporan Monitoring ...
28 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. • Dunia ini telah memasuki “era pariwisata”. • Pariwisata merupakan salah satu indust...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 29 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Konsep Kerjasama TogaGo Membantu wisatawan rekreasi dan bisnis untuk mencari pilih...
30 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Memperluas New Wealth Greatest Massa-pasar dan Pasar Modal All sectors of Communicati...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 31 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital memulai membuat terobosan dalam industri media sosial pada tahun 2016...
32 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Menurut tren pasar media sosial, sebagian besar orang tertarik untuk terbuka, berhara...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 33 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. TogaChat Freemium • Pesan yang aman dan terjamin • Poin Reward • Panduan pengguna ...
34 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Upgrade menjadi Pengguna VIP Premium Users Anda dapat memiliki Aplikasi Pribadi TogaC...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 35 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. TogaChat – Aplikasi Meeting Dan Jejaring Sosial Dengan menggunakan TogaChat, perus...
36 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. BAGAIMANA MEMPEROLEH KEUNTUNGAN YANG LUAR BIASA? MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA Pengemb...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 37 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 10 Besar Perusahaan yang Menguntungkan dari Tahun 2009-2015 MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR...
38 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. CONTOH KASUS YANG SUKSES DENGAN MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA Banyak perusahaan Cina y...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 39 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 10 Besar Saham yang Menguntungkan dalam 20 Tahun terakhir NILAI PASAR TERHADAPAPPL...
40 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Shanghai Stock Exchange IPO di Bursa Efek USA dari pada Mengapa American Stock Exchan...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 41 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 2) Investor Keuangan Internasional dari seluruh dunia Investor dari seluruh dunia ...
42 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Lebih Aktif – Meningkat lebih dari 80% dalam 5 tahun US$101 Feb2016 Lebih Aktif - FAC...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 43 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. OTC MARKETS diatur oleh SEC Securities & Exchange Commission FINRA Financial Indus...
44 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. HARGA SAHAM MEDIA SOSIAL NASDAQ Toga Capital Ltd mempunyai target untuk meraih 1 mily...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 45 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. A Big Data commerce platform targeting 1 billion users by 2020 ~Jim Jaime Edwards ...
46 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Options • Menyelenggarakan kontes binary options pertama kali. • Merilis iklan...
CATALYST OF CHANGE 47 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. White Label Toga Capital memiliki tim profesional White Label yang dapat menyesuai...
48 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Model Publisitas Touring - Toga Roadshow Perusahaan mempublikasikan merk perusahaanny...
  1. 1. CATALYST OF CHANGE 1 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital – Tentang Kami Top Manajemen Toga Capital Strategi Partner Toga Capital - VISTAinnova “Program Label Putih” Apa maksud BIGDATA? Binary Options – Garis Besar Toga Options Toga Go Toga Chat Bisnis Model yang Luar Biasa Contoh Kasus untuk Bisnis Model yang Luar Biasa Mengapa harus American Stock Exchange (AMEX) ? Over-the-Counter Market (OTC Market) Keuntungan menjadi Pengguna Toga Toga Capital – Proyek Penjelajahan Pasar Pengguna Tradisional 03 07 09 12 13 15 17 24 30 36 38 40 43 45 46 Daftar Isi
  2. 2. 2 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
  3. 3. CATALYST OF CHANGE 3 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital LTD didirikan pada tahun 2015. Markas pusat perusahaan berbasis di lepas pantai terbesar di dunia - Kepulauan Cayman. Toga Capital LTD adalah perusahaan yang menekankan pada jaringan inovasi, penelitian dan pengembangan untuk membangun platform online baru dengan data besar yang terpadu tentang keuangan, pariwisata, transaksi, hiburan, teknologi dan pengembangan perangkat lunak. Toga Capital percaya bahwa melalui wawasan kami yang tajam terhadap pasar, skala luas yang meliputi dunia, teknologi yang dikembangkan sendiri, budaya sharing informasi, ketekunan dalam manajemen resiko yang tepat, kami mampu mencapai prestasi yang luar biasa dalam setiap keadaan. Toga Capital menempatkan permintaan pelanggan di atas segalanya dan mejadikannya sebagai landasan bisnis kami. Kami mengabdikan diri dalam menyediakan layanan terbaik dan menanamkan semangat tersebut sebagai budaya umum perusahaan kami. TogaCapital menekankan pada pengembangan pasar Asia, karena itu seluruh anak perusahaan didirikan pada Maret 2015 untuk memperkenalkan model bisnis perusahaan yang sukses di Eropa dan Amerika Utara untuk wilayah Asia Pasifik. Toga Capital berfokus pada investasi di bidang internet yang menuju pada pembangunan inovatif untuk bekerjasama dengan jaringan luas sumber daya manusia sebagai sumber kunci keberhasilan dalam pasar global.
  4. 4. 4 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Pada April 2015, Toga Capital menjadi yang pertama di Asia yang menciptakan sebuah platform yang dikembangkan secara independen dan inovatif dari binary options – Toga Options. Platform binary options tersebut menjadi satu-satunya di Asia yang menyediakan Binary Options Program Agensi White Label. Dengan menjadi mitra bisnis kami, Anda berhak memanfaatkan platform perdagangan kami dengan teknologi kelas pertama. Anda akan memiliki ikon atau merk dagang Anda sendiri untuk publisitas dari situs pribadi Anda. Pada saat yang sama, Anda juga dapat menikmati berbagai layanan tambahan seperti layanan teknologi, pemasaran dan publisitas, layanan pelanggan dan jasa pengaturan keuangan. Sebuah platform yang profesional akan membantu Anda mengoptimalkan keuntungan bisnis Anda. Toga Capital telah mengembangkan sistem reservasi hotel online pada Agustus tahun 2015, melangkah secara resmi ke pasar reservasi hotel online dengan nilai output tahunan mencapai USD $ 63.52 milyar. Kami memberikan informasi terbaru, paling aman, paling praktis dan paling ekonomis tentang hotel dan akomodasi kepada para wisatawan. TogaGo menyediakan layanan reservasi hotel yang mudah. Akomodasi adalah masalah paling penting selama perjalanan, karena itulah reservasi hotel online dikembangkan oleh TogaGo di banyak pilihan destinasi perjalanan, kapan saja dan dimana saja tanpa batasan waktu dan ruang. Sangat banyak pilihan yang diberikan Toga Go. Untuk memberikan hasil yang lebih baik kepada pemegang saham dan mempersiapkan prospek masa depan yang lebih cerah untuk perusahaan, Toga Capital (Kode Terdaftar: PAIR) resmi terdaftar sebagai daftar perusahaan di pasar saham, OTC Market Group. Turut terdaftar yaitu Dewan Direksi yang telah siap untuk menempatkan pemegang saham sebagai prioritas, dan juga membentuk citra perusahaan sebagai sebuah organisasi yang bertanggung jawab dan taat hukum dengan sistem transparan. Perusahaan kami telah mengembangkan sendiri platform software sosial pada Januari 2016. TogaChat mendirikan sebuah platform komunikasi yang aman dan terpercaya berbasis software yang bertujuan untuk menciptakan budaya komunikasi sederhana, nyata dan aman. Konsep utama kami adalah menyediakan komunikasi yang aman bagi pengguna layanan. Selain itu, TogaChat meluncurkan Program Publisitas Badan Sosial White Label yang memungkinkan agen untuk memiliki pengetahuan lanjutan tentang software, memastikan keamanan chat pribadi dan software sosial meeting dalam perusahaan. Melalui peluncuran TogaChat, Toga Capital mampu menuju pasar media sosial dan merangkul pasar era data besar sebagai penanda berjayanya kerajaan bisnis kami. Selain komunikasi yang aman, TogaChat menyediakan platform besar di mana setiap orang dapat memulai bisnis mereka sendiri, di mana bisnis yang berbeda akan membentuk suatu aliansi, dan tempat di mana orang mendapatkan informasi dan membelanjakan uang mereka. Kami sangat yakin bahwa melalui penelitian dan pengembangan yang konstan, kami mampu memperkuat teknologi dan meningkatkan jumlah platform dan pengguna. Toga Capital Ltd dapat mencapai satu miliar pengguna melalui TogaChat sebelum 2019 (Statistik terbaru di 30 April 2016 menunjukkan jumlah yang menjanjikan yaitu 15 juta pengguna). Sesuai NASDAQ, kami secara bertahap akan menjadi sebuah platform komunikasi yang aman dan terkemuka di dunia.
  5. 5. CATALYST OF CHANGE 5 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Penandatangan Kerjasama Toga Capital LTD dengan VISTAinnova Merchant Banker Pada 17 April 2016, Toga Capital LTD dan VISTAinnova Merchant Banker secara resmi terikat perjanjian dalam bentuk kerjasama. Kedua perusahaan akan membentuk aliansi yang mencapai konsensus umum untuk mencapai tujuan mereka yaitu «kerjasama menguntungkan, pembagian menguntungkan». Orang yang bertanggung jawab atas VISTAinnova, Jim Jaime Edwards akan berupaya untuk membantu Toga Capital LTD (kode terdaftar di OTC: PAIR) masuk dalam daftar NASDAQ. Jim Jaime Edwards memiliki 25 tahun pengalaman dalam membantu banyak perusahaan masuk daftar NASDAQ, yang dianggap sebagai satu catatan yang menonjol. Pada hari yang sama, Toga Capital LTD merasa terhormat dapat memiliki Jim Jaime Edwards sebagai ketua resmi Toga Capital Ltd. Toga Capital yang telah ditingkatkan dan masuk daftar saham pasti dapat membuktikan kemampuannya. Platform jaringan yang inovatif yang dibentuk oleh perusahaan telah memperoleh pengakuan dari pasar modal internasional. Bagi Toga Capital, masuk dalam daftar saham tidak hanya menyediakan para pemegang saham kami suatu platform informasi resmi untuk memahami lebih lanjut tentang kami dan perusahaan, namun lebih penting lagi adalah masuk daftar NASDAQ memungkinkan Toga Capital untuk meningkatkan reputasi perusahaan di bawah pengawasan ketat SEC, memperkuat kepercayaan para pemegang saham.
  6. 6. 6 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital percaya bahwa data akan menjadi bentuk baru ‘‘kumpulan sumber daya’’ dengan nilai besar, sekarang dan di masa depan. Toga Capital berfokus pada pekerjaan terhadap data yang besar dan mengeksplorasi potensi tersebut. Perusahaan ini terus-menerus menggunakan pengembangan teknologi pribadi dan metode inovatif, menciptakan nilai baru bagi pelanggan, pekerjaan yang berbeda, negara dan masyarakat umum. Di masa depan, Toga Capital akan terus berusaha untuk sukses. Menginjakkan kaki di Asia hanyalah satu titik awal, Toga Capital bertujuan terjun ke pasar dunia. Dengan menggunakan teknologi maju dalam data besar, perusahaan akan menciptakan dampak global! Visi • Menciptakan sebuah platform data besar dengan informasi terpadu dan memungkinkan orang untuk mencapai keberhasilan bersama; • Masuk dalam daftar NASDAQ pada tahun 2019. Misi • Menciptakan platform baru yang menghargai tanggapan konsumen; membentuk ulang pola konsumsi tradisional. • Membangun kerajaan bisnis baru; membantu dalam pengembangan usaha baru untuk mendapatkan kekayaan bersama-sama. • Menjamin pendapatan yang aman, stabil dan berjangka waktu lama bagi para pemegang saham. Budaya Kerjasama Kami Kami menjalankan perusahaan dengan platform kerjasama di seluruh dunia untuk berbagi pengetahuan dan kekuasaan. Etika dan Profesionalisme Kami Reputasi dan kredibilitas kami adalah kunci utama kami menuju kesuksesan. Kami mematuhi etika tertinggi dan standar moral yang diakui. Nilai Inti Kami Kepercayaan; Moral; Kualitas; Memegang janji; Efisiensi; Kreativitas; Inovasi; Proaktif. Daya Saing Kami Kami sangat bangga atas keahlian dan dedikasi profesional kami. Belajar adalah proses yang paling penting di segala bisnis. Kami fokus pada daya saing kami. Kami sangat bangga kepada seluruh anggota tim kami. Semangat tim adalah prinsip utama kami.
  7. 7. CATALYST OF CHANGE 7 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. PEMIMPIN Jim Jaime Edwards Merchant Banker Ketua berpengalaman, Direktur Korporasi, CEO dan Perusahaan Advisor Umum Terdaftar 30 tahun yang lalu, Jim Jaime Edwars mendirikan VISTAinnova, LLC. Sejak itu, ia telah menyediakan layanan konsultasi modal untuk perusahaan-perusahaan swasta dan perusahaan terdaftar di seluruh Amerika Serikat, Meksiko, Cina dan Asia Tenggara. Jim dan pengalamannya ‘‘Tim Sumber Daya International’’ biasa dipakai untuk memberikan layanan kepada lebih dari 30 jenis perusahaan. Anggota Jim termasuk Ketua RAIN CRM dan CEO 1st Prestige Wealth Management. VISTAinnova Labs dan VISTAinnova properti Global yang dimilikinya juga memberikan konsultasi profesional dan jasa layanan keuangan bagi pemerintahan dan lembaga-lembaga pembangunan ekonomi pribadi dalam berbagai proyek pembangunan infrastruktur berskala besar. Selain itu, Jim adalah angggota manajemen senior dalam bidang teknologi dan keuangan. Dia adalah CMO dari financing bank, Cal-Mayer Capital dan juga Wakil Ketua Senior Regional dari Integrated Resources yang berharga $USD 16 miliar. Sementara itu, ia juga memegang jabatan yang sama dalam perusahaan financing lain, First Capital. Jim adalah Wakil Preesiden dari Chamber of Commerce bagian Amerika Serikat-Meksiko. TOGA CAPITAL PENGURUS ATASAN togacapital.com Catalyst Of Change 9 Merchant Banker and Managing Director, VISTAinnova, LLC. January 1986 To Present VISTAinnova, LLC. places emphasis on comprehensive Merchant Banking services, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, public stock listings, public stock up-listings, investor relations, international expansion, acquisitions, review of efficient operations and funding. In addition to these services, as a contract CEO Jim takes responsibility for the coordination and sign off regarding legal, accounting, audit and regulatory reporting on U.S. exchanges. VISTAinnova LABS (a Division) is a center seeking to match business idea creation is with technology, software, innovation, entrepreneurship, incubation and acceleration support. In addition to technology, innovation and management strengths VISTAinnova Labs offers support through a network experienced in global markets functioning in English, Mandarin and Spanish CEO, 1ST Prestige Wealth Management Inc. OTC: FPWM 2014 To Present Innovation with software technology, “FinTech”, a mobile app and a new approach to marketing and branding services for an industry consolidation of consumer insurance marketing and sales in China. Chairman of Board of Directors, RainCRM/2015 To Present Automated Marketing and Sales For Individuals and Small Businesses – Smartphone Based. Using “Freemium” model to bring CRM, marketing and sales to unserved individual business people and entities with four or fewer employees. RainCRM is in the seed funding stage of operations. CEO / Director OTC QB: APPL/2015 Functioned as “interim” CEO providing Merchant Banking and coordination of legal, accounting, audit, regulatory filing for Q4 and annual reporting sign off for this U.S. listed, Asia active public listed mining company. Tech Coast Angels, Angel Investor, Mentor, Executive Coach and Corporate Director/January 1998 June 2005 Pioneering member, Angel - early stage investor and Mentor with Tech Coast Angels, active in both Orange County and Los Angeles. TCA has become recognized as one of the larger, pioneer and leading angel investor groups in the United States addressing enterprises driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. Jim has personally invested in and advised over thirty startup and early stage companies and reviewed in excess of 500 technology early startup and early stage companies. Jim remains active as an independent Angel Investor with friendly ties to Tech Coast Angel leadership and members as well as with Angel, Seed Stage and other Early Stage Investors in the Tech Coast, Silicon Valley and New York (Silicon Alley) U.S. Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Cal - Pacific Chapter, Board Member and V.P. Events /January 2013 To Present For the most recent four years, co-creating and co-leading Mexican Businesspeople on business missions to China. Meet annually with leading Mexican and Chinese diplomats, government officials, Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders in technology, business incubators, manufacturing, distribution, textile, automotive, electrical parts, retail and consumable goods. Co-developed this program with a team including an advisor to the President of Mexico. SELECT ADDITIONAL MERCHANT BANKING, FINANCIAL INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Merchant Banker / Co-Chief of Investment Banking, Grant Bettingen, Inc. Member NASD /January 1996 To June 2011 Merchant Banker, Investment Banker and Special advisor to Grant Bettingen, company founder of Grant Bettingen, Inc., a NASD Member Securities Firm. The firm operated with affiliate offices nationwide and with clearing agreements through Bear Stearns & Company (nationwide) and Wedbush & Company (regional – California). This firm currently is operating as Newport Coast Securities and Mr. Bettingen is an investment banking advisor and Board member of the firm. Senior Vice President, CMO, co-owner, Cal-Meyer Investments, Inc./1985 To 1986 Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and co-owner of this leading regional firm in investment grade and pension grade real estate. The operations prioritized acquisition of retail shopping centers and syndication of ownership through multiple partner partnerships and REITS. Senior Regional Vice President, Integrated Resources, Inc. (NYSE: INTG)/1983 To 1985 Senior Regional Vice President (Western U.S.) for this leading, U.S. nationwide investment firm, $16 billion market capitalization. Gave leadership to development of products and sale of investments of over $1 billion annually in western regional territory. Investment products included Energy – Oil & Gas Partnership interests, Cable Company Concessions / License Partnership Interests and Real Estate Partnership interests in residential large complex rentals, commercial office, industrial building and hotel properties. Helped support the creation of the CFP designation through formation of the College For Financial Planning in Colorado. Senior Regional Vice President, First Capital (Owned by famous billionaire investor Sam Zell)/1981 To 1983 Senior Regional Vice President (Northwestern States) based in California in charge of developing broker- dealer syndicates, training brokers and supporting and presenting seminars to large and small investment – client audiences in support of the brokers – sales personnel on the marketing and sale of the firms proprietary real estate partnerships and REITs. The Company was based initially in Coral Gables, Florida and eventually it became headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Investment Banking and Licensed Securities Sales, Hornblower, Weeks, Hemphill – Noyes/1971 To 1974 Worked in San Francisco and New York City offices in the general research, marketing, sale and purchase of listed securities, select partnerships and major commodities. OTHER INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE Jim has been involved in management / leadership roles in multiple companies in multiple industries, especially early stage, high technology (equipment or software). Business Banking, Travel-Leisure and Real Estate subsidiary.
  8. 8. 8 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Saat ini, Toga Capital Sdn Bhd didirikan oleh Michael Toh yang berfokus pada R&D teknologi informasi- komunikasi online dan teknologi informasi, dan telah berupaya untuk mengubah proses tersebut ke dalam pasar yang menguntungkan. Michael Toh memiliki bertahun-tahun pengalaman dalam pengembangan bisnis dan pasar. Ia telah mendirikan Gen Five Global, sebuah perusahaan telekomunikasi yang telah diberi kuasa untuk menjadi distributor Celcom dan memiliki 14 cabang di seluruh Malaysia. Selain itu, Michael Toh adalah wakil dari distributor internasional di Leroy Internasional, dan ia telah membantu Leroy Internasional mencapai rekor penjualan yang signifikan dan jaringan waralaba dalam jangka waktu yang sangat singkat di beberapa negara bagian di Malaysia. Michael Toh adalah lulusan dari Universitas Multimedia. Studi beliau adalah telekomunikasi dalam program teknik elektronik, dan ia juga mendapatkan beasiswa yang diberikan oleh perusahaan listrik negara (AS). Michael Toh percaya bahwa faktor penting untuk meraih sukses adalah percaya terhadap diri sendiri. Michael Toh Kok Soon CEO Lim Jun Hao COO Raymond Chou Chin Siang CFO Edward Ng Boon Chee CMO TIM MANAJEMEN
  9. 9. CATALYST OF CHANGE 9 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital 2015 Tinjauan Toga Capital 2015 Upacara Pembukaan di Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Toga Capital Training Program dan Konferensi di Port Dickson, Malaysia. Toga Capital Wisata Konferensi di Sabah.
  10. 10. 10 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital Wisata Konferensi di Jeju Island, South Korea. Toga Capital Wisata Konferensi di Cambodia. Toga Capital 2015 Program Pelatihan untuk Franchisor dan Pedagang.
  11. 11. CATALYST OF CHANGE 11 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 12th June 2016 Konferensi di Bali, Indonesia. 17th April 2016 Toga Capital LTD dan VISTAinnova Mercant Banker Resmi Menandatangani Kontrak Kerja Sama
  12. 12. 12 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. VISTAinnova didirikan pada tahun 1986, dan telah menjadi pelopor dalam perusahaan dan industri pendanaan modal selama lebih dari 25 tahun. Lingkup bisnis mereka meliputi Cina, South East Asia, Meksiko, dan US Clientele termasuk UKM, perusahaan terdaftar berskala sedang yang bernilai dari 50 juta hingga 2 miliar (mata uang), serta saham seperti OTC dan NASDAQ. Departemen pembiayaan mereka menawarkan berbagai layanan jasa termasuk jasa layanan keuangan untuk pembiayaan awal, pembangunan perumahan, investasi perumahan, proyek percobaan berskala besar, serta pembiayaan untuk pembangunan ekonomi. Profil Perusahaan dan Layanan Perusahaan ini menyediakan layanan profesional bagi perusahaan dan pengusaha guna membantu hubungan merekadenganperusahaan-perusahaanyangberperan,pengembanganperusahaandanpeningkatannilaipasar. Perusahaan ini berkonsentrasi pada permintaan dan keuntungan yang tinggi, seperti layanan jasa keuangan, pengembangan perangkat lunak ponsel, dinas pendidikan, pertanian, sumber daya, dll. VISTAinnova juga menyediakan layanan melalui departemen pembangunan ekonomi dengan memperhatikan kebutuhan sosial dan pembangunan ekonomi, serta memegang sejumlah saham perusahaan mitra kerja mereka. VISTAinnova Ventures membantu mengidentifikasi peluang dan menyediakan layanan pembiayaan bagi perusahaan start-up baru, serta perencanaan strategis dan pendanaan modal. VISTAinnova Las adalah sebuah pusat perusahaan yang tertarik untuk berinovasi dan merubah filosofi perusahaan dengan menggabungkan teknologi, perangkat lunak, tata kelola perusahaan dan praktik terbaik untuk perusahaan. VISTAinnova Global Property bekerjasama dengan Pengembang Properti Cina dan investor untuk menyediakan layanan konsultasi di industri perumahan Amerika Serikat dan Meksiko. VISTAinnova Infrastructure, Industrial & Commercial Venturres bekerjasama dengan mitra bisnis Cina dan investor untuk meningkatkan dana bagi industri di Meksiko industri dan sektor bisnis untuk membangun dan memperluas infrastruktur serta proyek-proyek pribadi. Layanan Pembangunan Ekonomi Mendukung pemerintah, lembaga pembangunan ekonomi dan pariwisata, LSM mengenai pembangunan ekonomi. Layanan VISTAinnova VISTAinnova juga membangun solusi berkelanjutan dengan menggunakan praktik terbaik bagi perusahaan dan bisnis untuk individu, keluarga dan masyarakat. Toga Capital Mitra Strategis VISTAinnova
  13. 13. CATALYST OF CHANGE 13 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Program White Label Program White Label adalah sebuah proyek ketika perusahaan A berkeinginan untuk menawarkan jasa layanan untuk perusahaan B, yang pengembangannya dilakukan oleh perusahaan A tetapi menggunakan logo dan merek perusahaan B. Pada akhirnya, perangkat lunak atau produk yang dikembangkan akan dianggap diciptakan oleh perusahaan B, sementara perusahaan A akan bertanggung jawab terhadap pengelolaan seperti teknologi sains, manajemen risiko, dukungan teknis, promosi pemasaran, layanan pelanggan dan penagihan laporan, dll. Perusahaan White Label profesional akan membantu mitra bisnis untuk mengurangi risiko biaya sementara mereka memperoleh keuntungan bisnis terbesar pada waktu bersamaan. Toga Capital memiliki tim profesional White Label yang membuat desain program khusus berdasarkan kondisi dan situasi masing-masing klien. Pada saat yang sama, Anda akan memiliki konsultan White Label pribadi; konsultan anda akan mendukung Anda sepanjang seluruh proses termasuk pengembangan bisnis, perencanaan pemasaran, dan pelatihan penjualan, serta memberikan dukungan penuh dalam bisnis Anda. White Label juga menyediakan pelatihan untuk pekerja pendukung, Layanan pelanggan, pengembangan pasar, SOP yang akan menjadi cadangan klien ketika ada masalah pada operasi bisnis. Paket pasar adalah salah satu layanan yang paling penting. Tim paket pemasaran yang berpengalaman menerapkan pengalaman mereka sebelumnya untuk menghilangkan kekhawatiran klien tentang perkembangan pasar. Terlepas dari bidang pariwisata, binary options, media sosial, platform penelitian dan pengembangan independen (IR&D) Toga Capital Ltd disesuaikan untuk setiap klien, dengan menggabungkan variasi data dan mengurangi biaya produksi pada waktu bersamaan. Kami bertujuan untuk mendapatkan manfaat jangka panjang dan sangat tertarik dalam pemanfaatan teknologi tinggi, dan kami bangga akan hal tersebut. Menjadi mitra White Label, Anda dapat menikmati teknologi yang paling canggih. Kami terkenal dengan sistem kami yang sederhana dan praktis. Layanan kami mencakup layanan pelanggan 24 Jam, dukungan penuh, dan fungsi pemerintahan lainnya. Satu poin yang layak untuk disebutkan menjadi partner White Label tidak berarti bahwa Anda akan memperbaiki teknologi baru oleh Anda sendiri, tetapi White Label dikhususkan untuk menyediakan layanan berkualitas tinggi. Teknik dan efektivitas adalah inti dari dunia yang selalu berubah ini, bukanlah tugas yang sederhana bagi perusahaan untuk mengejar ketertinggalan dengan mudah. Ini adalah kesempatan besar untuk memenuhi tantangan dengan menjadi partner White Label.
  14. 14. 14 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
  15. 15. CATALYST OF CHANGE 15 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Apanya Data Besar? Data besar, juga dikenal sebagai informasi masa, yang berarti kapasitas informasi terlalu besar yang menyebabkan software yang ada tidak bisa mengatasinya. Akibatnya, perusahaan tidak bisa menguraikan, mengadministrasi, mengelola dan mengatur informasi yang akan membantu mereka dalam perencanaan strategis. Fungsi yang paling menonjol dari data besar dalam pembangunan perusahaan adalah kita memanfaatkan sumber daya terbatas dengan efektif tetapi memperoleh keuntungan maksimal pada saat yang sama. Setelah era data besar, data secara resmi menjadi sama pentingnya dengan aset material dan sumber daya manusia. Dapat diramalkan bahwa Data yang besar menjadi elemen penting untuk meningkatkan daya saing di masa depan. Untuk menjadi sukses di era Data Besar, kita harus sangat akrab dengan teknologi Data Besar, lebih penting lagi, kita harus inovatif dan kreatif, untuk memfasilitasi dan memanfaatkan data internal dan eksternal, sehingga kita dapat mencari peluang bisnis baru dan merubah model bisnis saat ini dan juga meningkatkan tingkat retensi dan kepuasan klien. Tingkat tertinggi pengembangan Data besar - Meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan; Mencapai pengembangan lintas batas.
  16. 16. 16 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Binary Options – Garis Besar • Binary Options, juga dikenal sebagai Digital Options, istilah opsi dan opsi pengembalian tetap. Binary Options yang sebenarnya adalah perkiraan terhadap kecenderungan pergerakan dalam saham, opsi, indeks, atau mata uang asing dalam jangka waktu yang tetap. • Pada tahun 2008, pertama kali Binary Options disetujui untuk pertukaran perdagangan internasional antara bank; serta antara broker dan Bank. Berdasar alasan bahwa transaksi yang berlangsung adalah sederhana dan user-friendly, maka opsi tersebut mudah diambil dan diberlakukan bagi pemula maupun pemain lama yang berpengalaman. • Pada Mei 2008, American Stock Exchange (AMEX) secara resmi meluncurkan versi Eropa dari Binary Options, hal ini diikuti dengan peluncuran resmi transaksional Binary Options oleh Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) berdasar standar normatif Binary Options yang memungkinkan kutipan yang berkelanjutan dan terus-menerus dalam melakukan transaksi. • Pada 3 Mei 2012, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) mengumumkan peraturan yang mengubah Binary Options menjadi alat keuangan. • Pada 8 June 2013, Malta Financial Services Authority (MiFID) memverifikasi bahwa Binary Options berada di bawah lingkup dari The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). • Pada pergantian resesi global pada tahun 2008, sektor keuangan telah mengembangkan Binary Options sebagai turunan produk keuangan yang transparan, mudah diakses, diversifikasi, dan menjanjikan pengembalian yang tinggi guna mengembalikan kepercayaan dari dealer. • Pada tahun 2008, Binary Options berlaku dengan persetujuan AMEX. Pada tahun yang sama, AMEX berada di tingkat pertama di pasar yang secara terbuka menyediakan layanan pertukaran digital options. CBOE juga mensahkan layanan yang relevan di tahun yang sama. • Pasar Cina membutuhkan metode investasi keuangan yang lebih nyaman dan fleksibel seiring dengan perekonomian yang tumbuh dengan cepat. Binary Options menjadi pemimpin dengan transendensi di pasar dengan kekuatannya yang unik. Sekarang, Anda dapat dengan mudah melakukan transaksi Binary Options di pasar mata uang, saham, barang dagangan dan indeks. Mengapa Memilih Binary Options? Sektor Keuangan Tradisional Binary Options Win Win Win Win Win Membutuhkan modal besar Membutuhkan analisa teknik profesional Hanya professional yang dapat menggunakannya. Resiko Tinggi Menggunakan Manipulasi Tidak membutuhkan modal besar Tidak membutuhkan analisa teknik professional Pengunaannya mudah dan user-friendly. Resiko rendah. 100% tanpa manipulasi, adil dan jujur.
  17. 17. CATALYST OF CHANGE 17 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Mengapa Memilih Kami? • Kami berkomitmen menyediakan teknologi transaksi yang inovatif yang sesuai bagi platform transaksi online yang professional dan pasar yang luas. • Kami menyediakan solusi bertransaksi yang integral dan professional bagi broker berkomisi. • Tim kami dibentuk melalui banyak pengalaman professional dari berbagai bidang untuk mendapatkan jaringan platform transaksi baru yang luar biasa. • Kami memiliki teknologi yang inovatif, efisien, dan “manusiawi” Berdasarkan bertahun-tahun pengalaman dalam menciptakan platformWhite Label, dan sikap optimis tentang kecenderungan Binary Options, Togo Capital berinvestasi sepenuhnya dan mandiri dalam penelitian dan pengembangan pembangunan platform Binary Options. Perusahaan ini juga menjadi satu-satunya penyedia platform Binary Options melalui Badan Program White Label. Menjadi mitra Program White Label Binary Options, Anda berhak untuk menggunakan platform transaksi kelas satu, pada saat yang sama Anda dapat menikmati layanan teknologi kami, pemasaran dan publisitas, layanan pelanggan, penyelesaian keuangan dan manajemen lainnya serta layanan menarik lainnya. Sebuah platform yang profesional akan membantu Anda mengoptimalkan keuntungan bisnis Anda. Satu-satunya di Asia yang mampu menyediakan platform transaksi Binary Options White Label dalam 5 tahun mendatang Toga Options secara efektif memecahkan masalah yang dihadapi oleh 95% dari platform transaksi Binary Option di pasar saat ini. Melalui bertahun-tahun pengalaman dalam pengembangan dan manajemen platform keuangan, menciptakan sebuah merek yang unik yang khusus dirancang untuk Program White Label yang sesuai dengan kebiasaan dan selera Asia dalam menggunakan platform transaksi. Sampai sekarang, kami telah menyediakan 5 transaksi platform Binary Options untuk perusahaan yang berbeda. Mempertimbangkan pertumbuhan yang cepat dari industri ini serta besarnya potensi pasar, Toga Options berfokus pada keuangan dan pengembangan jaringan, menyoroti penelitian dan pengembangan perintisan dan platform transaksi Binary Options «paling manusiawi». Oleh karena itu, Toga Options menyediakan proyek kerjasama dengan White Label, menjanjikan pengembalian tertinggi dengan sedikir kerja keras bagi operator. Toga Options adalah pilihan pertama bagi dealer, pemain dan web-surfers yang mencari platform Binary Options. Toga Options dengan bangga menyajikan solusi holistik dan integral untuk memenuhi persyaratan dari semua pihak mengenai pengoperasian platform transaksi online.
  18. 18. 18 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Program Kerjasama White Label Toga Options telah membangun standar sistem pengendalian internal, sistem manajemen berisiko ketat yang menekankan pada manajemen properti investor untuk mengoptimalkan pengembalian mereka dengan kondisi prasyarat dari kelemahan pengendalian risiko. Dalam periode gejolak pasar, kami mendapatkan situasi pasar global terkendali untuk melindungi investasi Anda. Tim riset investasi kami dibentuk oleh para ahli keuangan dan investasi dengan profesionalisme sebagai inti konsep mereka. Perusahaan dan tim ahli bekerja bersama-sama, memberi perhatian lebih sepanjang waktu terhadap tren pasar global dan pembangunan ekonomi. Kami adalah partner yang serius, perhatian, dan terpercaya yang siap membantu Anda membuka landasan kesuksesan hidup Anda. Visi Toga Options adalah menghadirkan jaringan operator di seluruh dunia sebagai platform transaksi Binary Options yang paling menguntungkan. Toga Options memiliki pengetahuan profesional yang penting, mengetahui bagaimana membuat keuntungan melalui platform. Toga Options dibentuk untuk menjaga sektor White Label sebagai bisnis yang terdepan. Kekuatan Platform Kami • Pilihan Aset • Pengarahan Teknis • Informasi Pasar • Kalendar Keuangan dan Ekonomi • Pelatihan Online • Platform Mobile
  19. 19. CATALYST OF CHANGE 19 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Options White Label 2016-2018 Visi dan Misi Visi • Menjadi supplier terbesar untuk Binary Options White Label • Mencapai penghasilan harian sebesar $USD 156 juta pada tahun 2018. • Melatih lebih dari 10 ribu dealer yang luar biasa dan mengembangkan lebih dari 20 White Labels yang independen. • Menyediakan platform transaksi dan layanan yang dikenal luas. Misi • Menyediakan pelatihan agen White Label. • Menyediakan berbagai macam transaksi aset. • Menyediakan proteksi yang resmi dan aman. Konsep • Toga Options berpusat pada profesionalisme kerja dalam menyediakan platform, profesionalisme, layanan, improvisasi, dan konsep bisnis yang berkelanjutan untuk memberikan pengembalian tertinggi kepada mitra kerja kami. Kelebihan dari Toga Options White Label Program • Menggunakan o2o, b2b, b2 sebagai metode pemasaran • Satu-satunya penyedia platform Binary Options di Asia • Mengumpulkan seluruh platform transaksi Binary Options guna meningkatkan total jumlah transaksi. • Mengurangi biaya operasional dan pengeluaran tambahan (sharing teknologi, seleksi aset) • Menjadi pusat transaksi Binary Options pertama di dunia; memenuhi persyaratan pengaturan keuangan dari sebagian besar negara untuk membuat terobosan terhadap hambatan industry - TogaExchange; memulai Binary Options (B.O) Exchange • Sistem Customer Relation Management (CRM) digunakan untuk mengaktifkan komunikasi nasabah yang mudah diakses secara integral dan memungkinkan agen broker untuk berinteraksi dengan pelanggan potensial di saat itu. Sistem manajemen pelanggan memungkinkan pelanggan untuk mendapatkan pemberitahuan terbaru tentang agen broker. • Sistem memberitahukan tentang penjualan, pendaftaran baru, tren pasar, penarikan tunai, real-time trading dan laporan pembayaran yang dibuat oleh pihak ketiga; Manajer dapat menindaklanjuti sistem operasi kapan saja. • Dengan sistem pemasaran yang terintegrasi, sistem rekomendasi yang lebih integral memungkinkan Anda untuk melakukan manajemen perhitungan bagi pelanggan Anda, agen perekrutan dan komisi. Para agen dapat memperkenalkan pelanggan baru untuk bergabung dengan kami secara lebih efektif. • Kami menyediakan sistem dan teknik standar bagi manajemen risiko White Label untuk mengurangi risiko potensial dan untuk mengatasi perubahan pasar yang mendadak. • Sistem akan segera melaporkan produk, pelanggan, dan alat layanan Anda. Sangat mudah dan praktis. • Sistem kami mendukung banyak metode pembayaran yang dibuat oleh pihak ketiga dan mata uang yang berbeda untuk memenuhi persyaratan pelanggan internasional. Perencanaan dan Strategi O2O, B2B, B2C sebagai entry point, merekrut agen melalui modus rantai dan memberikan dukungan pemasaran. Memimpin inovasi, pola kekayaan Unik Merekrut 10.000 broker yang sangat baik dalam 2 tahun. Buat 20 Sukses White Label. dan tekan Volume perdagangan USD156 juta.
  20. 20. 20 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Skema Interface yang Aman dan Professional yang Terhubung ke Segala Sistem Toga Options menyediakan serangkaian skema interface yang profesional • Hubungi tim teknis kami untuk memperoleh skema interface yang sesuai dengan pribadi Anda • Menyediakan solusi dan harga • Bekerja dengan solusi dan menghubungkan setiap interface dengan sistem yang berlaku saat ini • Menciptakan, menguji dan memulai transaksi Fungsi Spesial BOX • 100% transaksi yang transparan, transaksi berpusat pada tanggung jawab atas transaksi P2P Options • Suatu bentuk platform transaksi B-ke-B, B-ke-C dan C-ke-C • Tidak ada bunga margin dan pengawasan untuk menghindari masalah yang timbul dari transaksi tandingan. • Flexibilitas (penciptaan Options dapat dilakukan dengan mengacu pada batas waktu, pembayaran asuransi dan jumlah uang yang diusulkan sistem) • Mampu membuat Options atau memilih Hedging P2P Binary Options • Membuat penggunaan fungsi perdagangan sosial untuk meningkatkan jumlah transaksi P2P • Memberikan Option yang baru bagi pusat transaksi tradisional • Tidak ada batas seleksi aset (seperti mata uang asing, komoditas massal, saham, indeks, dll.)
  21. 21. CATALYST OF CHANGE 21 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Produk andalan kami (http://www.togaoptions.com), broker Binary Options, menyediakan platform saham yang profesional dan aman untuk memungkinkan transaksi online binary options. Transaksi Binary Options telah menjadi cara yang tercepat dan paling efisien untuk mendapatkan keuntungan. Pendirian Toga Options.com bergerak secara koheren dengan kebijakan pasar terbuka yang diluncurkan oleh Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) dalam pasar global Binary Options. Platform Saham Binary Options yang Mudah Diakses dan Layanan Pelanggan Kelas Atas Sebagai sebuah broker Binary Options terkemuka, Toga Options.com menjadi sebuah perusahaan saham online yang inovatif yang menyediakan platform saham Binary Options yang sederhana dan langsung (mata uang asing, komoditas massal, saham dan indeks). Sejak didirikan, pelanggan reguler kami telah meningkat jumlahnya dan kami dapat memberikan kepada mereka sebuah perangkat lunak yang canggih dan layanan. Manajer Akuntan Pribadi Meskipun hanya platform online, kesuksesan kami melibatkan Layanan Pelanggan yang luar biasa serta interaksi pribadi. Manajer akuntan pribadi kami dapat menghubungi pelanggan melalui telepon, online chat, dan email, serta masuk dalam layanan saham melalui alokasi dealer dan trader Binary Options. Pelatihan Bila Anda belajar dari awal mula, Toga Options.com menyediakan Binary Options khusus tentang informasi dan studi pasar, bimbingan, seminar, pelatihan pribadi dan teknik umum lain yang mendukung. Kami memiliki sistem pembelajaran online dengan video pengajaran multi-bahasa untuk membuat proses belajar menjadi lebih mudah dan lebih menarik. Pengalaman Kami merekrut para ahli profesional yang biasa bekerja dalam sektor keuangan. Mereka akrab dan berpengalaman dengan pasar saham, dan juga memiliki keterampilan manajemen risiko yang efisien dan pengetahuan lengkap tentang IT. Dengan platform kami yang berbasis 100% pada Web menunjukkan bahwa kami bisa melanjutkan transaksi apapun dan dimanapun Anda berada, hanya dalam sekejap mata. Anda dapat men-download dan menerapkan perangkat lunak Anda kapanpun, di manapun. Melalui platform langsung dan user-friendly, saham Binary Options menjadi sesuatu yang luar biasa mudah. Melalui platform saham Toga Options.com yang terencana dan tersusun rapi, pengalaman pribadi dalam saham Binary Options akan diperoleh. Jaminan 100% keamanan bagi dealer dan kesempatan yang lebih besar untuk meraih berbagai keuntungan.
  22. 22. 22 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
  23. 23. CATALYST OF CHANGE 23 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Kekuatan dari Toga Options.com • Satu-satunya di Asia yang menggunakan sistem isi ulang kartu prabayar dimana pelanggan Asia telah terbiasa. • Program platform saham melalui handphone memungkinkan download Toga Options.com di App Store dan Google Play, yang memungkinkan pelanggan untuk membuat transaksi Options kapan saja. • Beragam sistem pembayaran TogaPlay didukung Master, Visa, Unionpay, alipay untuk memastikan transaksi aman dalam hitungan detik. • Kursus online melatih bagaimana membuat tansaksi Binary Options untuk membantu pelanggan melakukan transaksi yang efisien. • Teknologi awal tentang ‘‘perkiraan ekonomi’’ yang mengintegrasikan informasi keuangan global dari waktu ke waktu dengan bimbingan dari perwakilan ahli kami tentang arahan bagaimana bermain saham dalam meningkatkan kesempatan meraih keuntungan maksimal • Transaksi documenter awal tentang ‘‘trading pit’’ yang memungkinkan Anda untuk membuat transaksi dokumenter yang mengacu pada para dealer terbaik kami • Terhubung ke Berita Keuangan kelas dunia Bloomberg.com agar pelanggan tetap update dengan berita terbaru perdagangan keuangan sepanjang hari. • 24/7 layanan pelanggan • Memiliki ‘‘indikator sistem’’ yang sering terdengar dalam perdagangan mata uang asing perdagangan • Tersedia berbagai macam bahasa. (Terutama di Asia) Tujuan dari Toga Options.com • Melatih para agen menjadi agen Toga Options White Label • Meningkatkan penjualan • Meningkatkan ragam aset • Membuat dealer tradisional tahu tentang kami dan bergabung dengan kami • Membuka klub dealer di berbagai kota • Meraih target 100 ribu akun pengguna trading • Mengambil bagian dalam forum keuangan internasional • Meningkatkan pelatihan agensi Toga Options.com selalu mengembangkan metode perdagangan baru dan memenuhi permintaan pasar pelanggan Asia Berlangganan Toga Pilihan oleh scanning atas Kode QR
  24. 24. 24 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD.
  25. 25. CATALYST OF CHANGE 25 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Dengan perekonomian pariwisata online yang bernilai 300 miliar dolar, pasar reservasi hotel online mencapai 63.25 miliar dolar. Hasil yang luar biasa tersebut dikarenakan adanya konsep tentang bagaimana cara menghabiskan uang melalui program handphone. Teknologi internet yang semakin maju membuat reservasi online menjadi semakin populer dan mengalami peningkatan dari tahun ke tahun. Integrasi dari ide «web hotel» membuat platform reservasi hotel menjadi bisnis yang luar biasa mengalahkan bisnis lainnya. Kubi Ke Ji (酷峰科技) secara aktif meraih kesempatan yang diusung melalui konsep “Internet’’ + usia, dengan eksplorasi dan pengembangan berkelanjutan, menyadarkan bahwa konsep pemesanan dengan handphone secara spontan dalam perjalanan telah ada dalam genggaman kita. Apa Sajakah Fitur Khusus TogaGo - Aplikasi Reservasi Hotel Online? Mengembangkan mode pemesanan online yang paling umum Dalam proses transformasi dan upgrade perusahaan tradisional, online hotel menjadi pilihan berbiaya terendah, metode pemesanan online yang paling efisien. Kolaborasi dibentuk dengan banyak hotel yang telah berdiri memalui platform reservasi online yang mendatangkan banyak pelanggan. Oleh karena itu, dibuatlah penghubung antara pengguna dan layanan hotel untuk memungkinkan komunikasi dan interaksi. Perusahaan Penghubung dan Pelanggan 连接企业与客户的桥梁白标签 Melalui platform, relasi manajemen dan interaksi langsung dibangun antara perusahaan dengan setiap pelanggan. Operator perusahaan yang memahami lebih baik akan kebutuhan pelanggan, juga mampu mendapatkan masukan dari pelanggan tepat pada waktunya, dan menangkap tuntutan informasi yang selalu berubah guna memenuhi kebutuhan pengguna dalam cara yang mudah. ‘‘Komunikasi dua arah’’yang dibentuk antara hotel dengan pelanggan terbukti dapat mengatasi kelemahan ‘‘komunikasi satu arah’’ dalam pemasaran tradisional. Selain itu, bisnis ini dapat memahami kebutuhan target pengguna dengan bantuan sistem data besar untuk personalisasi desain produk dan layanan. Dengan memegang sumber pelanggan potensial untuk memenangkan pasar, kompetensi jangka panjang dalam industri hotel harus terus dikelola. Operator dapat mengatur sendiri berapa banyak keuntungan yang mereka inginkan dengan cara manajemen mereka sendiri.
  26. 26. 26 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Mengapa Memilih TOGAGO Landasan Pembayaran independen Multifungsi Kartu Prabayar Pilihan beberapa Transaksi Customer Service Profesional Objectif dan Strategi (TOGAGO) Dunia Landasan Travel online terkemuka Meningkatkan visibilitas dan menarik lebih banyak pengguna Membangun tim yang kuat dan layanan pelanggan Anggota mengembangkan mekanisme untuk pembentukan web kuat Meningkatkan jumlah mitra Hotel Merancang aplikasi mobile baru dan meningkatkan stabilitas kinerja Kerjasama dengan media sosial utama
  27. 27. CATALYST OF CHANGE 27 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Kesempatan Bisnis dari Reservari Hotel Online TogaGo Menurut ‘‘Laporan Monitoring Pariwisata Online di Asia Tahun 2015’’, pasar reservasi hotel online membukukan 63.25 miliar dolar, meningkatkan persentasenya dari 28%. Pada tahun 2014, reservasi hotel Meituan (美团) mencapai 45 juta permalam, memperoleh omset $USD 5,5 milyar. Pada Q1 tahun 2015, Meituan hotel meraih omset total $USD 2,2 miliar, memecahkan rekor permalam untuk mencapai 14 juta. Omset bulanan pada bulan Maret telah mencapai $USD 900 miliar dan mencapai 6 juta permalam, menciptakan rekor baru dalam sejarah. Reservasi hotel online telah menjadi platform strategi penting bagi hotel tradisional sebelum mereka berubah dan meng-upgrade hotelnya karena potensi perkembangan pasar yang besar. Perkembangan jaringan handphone yang canggih dan aplikasi handphone telah menempatkan seluruh industri hotel pada lingkungan kompetitif dan membuat peningkatan baru sesuai harapan pelanggan. Perusahaan tradisional berusaha untuk mengoptimalkan peluang penjualan, meningkatkan kualitas layanan, meningkatkan tingkat kepuasan pelanggan dan meningkatkan kompetensi hotel. Karena itulah Toga Capital mengembangkan Aplikasi TogaGo, dan itu menjadi pilihan bisnis pertama. TogaGo.com adalah bagian dari Toga Capital Ltd. Perusahaan memiliki dan mengelola TogaGo, salah satu platform reservasi akomodasi dan hotel online yang tercepat, yang paling efisien dan paling nyaman. Pelanggan TogaGo.com tersebar di seluruh dunia, wisatawan dan pelancong bisnis, semua tertarik untuk membuat pemesanan akoomodasi secara online. TogaGo.com didirikan pada tahun 2015, menyediakan berbagai akomodasi hotel dengan harga yang paling masuk akal, termasuk Homestay dengan layanan Bed & Breakfast dan hotel bintang lima. TogaGo.com berpegang pada konsep internasional, dengan sistem multibahasa yang siap 24 jam bagi pelanggan, yang mencakup lebih dari 135 ribu Hotel dan resor di sekitar 174 negara di dunia. TogaGo.com dengan bangga memberikan layanan profesional, bertanggung jawab, ramah, mudah diakses dan terhubung dengan baik. TogaGo.com menyajikan daftar pilihan reservasi kamar, dan berusaha untuk mendapatkan harga paling ekonomis untuk para pelanggan. Kami berdedikasi untuk membuat perjalanan Anda menjadi lebih baik, lebih mudah dan banyak kegiatan menarik lainnya untuk dilakukan.
  28. 28. 28 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. • Dunia ini telah memasuki “era pariwisata”. • Pariwisata merupakan salah satu industri yang paling mekar yang dihargai $ USD 7 miliar dolar. • Internasional traveling menyumbang 12,5% dari PDB dunia. • Kendurkan regulasi Visa. • penerbangan anggaran Berkembang. • Pariwisata menjadi populer dengan cara santai, membuka untuk umum. • Sistematis dan populer layanan reservasi online global telah membuat     perjalanan mudah dan nyaman. Misalnya, AGODA, BOOKING.COM. • Perjalanan telah menjadi gaya hidup yang umum dan hak dasar individu. 8 Tren Pariwisata
  29. 29. CATALYST OF CHANGE 29 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Konsep Kerjasama TogaGo Membantu wisatawan rekreasi dan bisnis untuk mencari pilihan dengan mudah, membuat pemesanan dan menikmati akomodasi kelas satu. Visi TogaGo.com TogaGo.com menyediakan website dengan informasi yang komprehensif, mudah digunakan dan menyediakan harga yang paling masuk akal. Tujuan kami adalah untuk memberikan cara termudah dan paling praktis dalam mencari dan membuat pemesanan online dalam berbagai akomodasi. Tim manajemen hotel kami dan tim editor konten bekerja sama dengan mitra hotel di kantor lokal, memberikan informasi yang terbuka, banyak kamar hotel yang tersedia dan dengan harga terbaik. Tim layanan pelanggan multi-bahasa kami menyediakan layanan sepanjang hari, mengabdi untuk menyediakan berbagai bantuan dan dukungan bagi pelanggan. Keuntungan bagi Pelanggan Baik Anda berada di kota besar, pantai maupun pedesaan, TogaGo.com memastikan Anda akan mendapat harga yang terbaik Reservasi yang Aman, terjamin dan bertanggung jawab Sistem pemesanan hotel online TogaGo.com merupakan sistem yang aman dan dapat diandalkan dengan tambahan keamanan pada rincian kartu kredit Anda serta informasi pribadi. Kami melindungi privasi Anda dengan standar tertinggi. Sistem pembayaran kami menerima Visa, Master, dan UnionPay. Keuntungan bagi Hotel Kami memiliki catatan reservasi mingguan lebih dari 100 ribu kamar. TogaGo.com menyediakan model manajemen yang ekonomis dan efisien berrdasarkan komisi. Prospek Masa Depan TogaGo TogaGo.com akan meningkatkan reservasi online bagi pesawat, kereta api berkecepatan tinggi dan pelayaran kapal. Tidak hanya membuat reservasi hotel menjadi lebih mudah, TogaGo.com membantu setiap orang untuk memulai bisnis mereka sendiri. Jadilah pemilik rumah TogaGo untuk mendapatkan pendapatan tambahan. Menyewa rumah yang tersedia di TogaGo.com memungkinkan Anda untuk mendapatkan uang tambahan seperti sewa rumah yang lebih murah dibanding Hotel yang akan menarik para wisatawan. TogaGo.com menawarkan layanan pelanggan di seluruh dunia dan meningkatkan masyarakat pengguna. TogaGo.com menyediakan jalur yang mudah dan efisien untuk memungkinkan orang mendapatkan uang dengan menghadirkan ruang untuk jutaan konsumen. Selain itu, TogaGo.com juga akan memajukan sektor bisnis lain seperti taksi online dan loket tiket penjualan yang membuat perjalanan menjadi lebih mudah. Mengapa TogaGo.com • Pemesanan hotel online secara gratis • Beragam pilihan hotel yang diberikan • Tidak ada biaya tambahan; memberikan harga terbaik, layanan yang aman dan nyaman • Sistem pembayaran online yang aman dan terjamin • Lebih dari 135 ribu hotel dan resort di seluruh dunia • Layanan pelanggan sepanjang tahun • TogaGo dalam genggaman, Anda bebas pergi kemana saja • Akses yang mudah
  30. 30. 30 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Memperluas New Wealth Greatest Massa-pasar dan Pasar Modal All sectors of Communication, Contact, Business Platform Endless Posibilities Platform Chat Keuangan Perjalanan Bisnis
  31. 31. CATALYST OF CHANGE 31 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Capital memulai membuat terobosan dalam industri media sosial pada tahun 2016, menyambut era data besar, penelitian dan pengembangan platform media sosial, Toga Chat. TogaChat telah menempa sebuah platform yang aman dan terjamin yang memungkinkan pengiriman pesan menjadi lebih sederhana, praktis dan aman. TogaChat juga menghubungkan pengguna dari seluruh dunia. TogaChat akan mengintegrasikan sumber daya untuk menciptakan sebuah platform media sosial dengan kemungkinan tak terbatas untuk bisnis. Pengguna akan dapat berkomunikasi, terhubung, dan berdagang dalam platform ini. TogaChat juga menyediakan program promosi White Label untuk agensi-agensi. Agensi tersebut dapat mengakses software sosial media yang canggih dan cerdas, yang menawarkan beberapa fungsi terbaru dan paling maju, termasuk pesan aman dan terenkripsi, software untuk pertemuan dan bersosialisasi dalam perusahaan yang akan sangat membantu agensi dalam memperoleh laba usaha terbesar. TogaChat mengintegrasikan data pengguna secara efektif, dan menyediakan informasi yang profesional bagi pengusaha kelas atas maupun bawah guna menciptakan kerjasama yang saling menguntungkan. TogaChat menyatukan berbagai merek besar dan membuat sumber data, pada saat yang sama, masing-masing dapat menggunakan citra merek pihak lain untuk menarik lebih banyak pelanggan, di mana kedua belah pihak mendapat keuntungan yang sama. Perkembangan pesat dari komunikasi selalu disertai dengan serangan hacker, yang mengarah ke kebocoran data. Saat ini, messaging via handphone adalah tren yang tak tergantikan. Tak dapat dibantah lagi bahwa aplikasi chatting umumnya harus nyaman bagi pasar pengguna, namun tetap ada risiko tertentu. TogaChat terbaru adalah sebuah aplikasi chatting yang dapat Anda andalkan. Aplikasi yang aman dan praktis. ‘‘Kami berjanji bahwa TogaChat akan mengenkripsi semua data. Selain itu, Togachat akan terus berimprovisasi dan mengeluarkan fitur bisnis yang lebih dan sangat aman!’’ Misi TogaChat adalah untuk memberikan layanan pesan yang sangat aman. Kita sangat peduli tentang privasi pengguna yang risiko kebocoran datanya harus dikurangi. TogaChat adalah partner chatting terbaik di dalam industri apapun yang Anda jalani. TogaChat menawarkan kepada pengguna sebuah platform yang aman dan terjamin untuk mengungkapkan pesan Anda. Selain itu, TogaChat memiliki serangkaian strategi penanggulangan yang mencegah pencurian data. Aplikasi ini benar-benar dirancang khusus untuk pengusaha dan manajer senior untuk komunikasi kerja sehari-hari. TogaChat telah merilis sebuah paket VIP Premium untuk mendukung dasar yang membutuhkan biaya. Paket TogaChat VIP Premium dibangun berdasarkan paket APP Freemium gratis, yang dirancang khusus bagi individual berkelas. TogaChat telah melangkah ke dalam pasar. Ini adalah sebuah aplikasi yang sangat sederhana yang memungkinkan masyarakat untuk tetap berhubungan secara langsung dengan data dan privasi Anda yang tetap aman.
  32. 32. 32 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Menurut tren pasar media sosial, sebagian besar orang tertarik untuk terbuka, berharap untuk menarik sebanyak mungkin pengguna yang bisa didapatkan. Meskipun demikian,sifatalamiproyekyangmenghasilkankeuntungan tidak sesuai kenyataan. Sementara itu, TogaChat beroperasi sebaliknya, hanya bertujuan untuk sekelompok kecil orang- orang dari masyarakat, dan sesuai dengan nilai-nilai dan proposisi mereka. Hal tersebut tidak hanya mengurangi berbagai macam biaya lanjutan, tetapi juga bisa menjadi sistem pertama yang menguntungkan jika para kelompok pengguna bersedia membayar untuk layanan ini. Aplikasi Mobile yang Inovatif - TogaChat TogaChat menciptakan aplikasi mobile baru yang umum, gratis, menyenangkan, dan user-friendly. Pada akhirnya, aplikasi ini akan menjadi platform media sosial yang melintasi batas, industri dan era! Integrasi efektif data pengguna Memberikan informasi profesional
  33. 33. CATALYST OF CHANGE 33 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. TogaChat Freemium • Pesan yang aman dan terjamin • Poin Reward • Panduan pengguna • Diskon pemesanan hotel online hotel • Permainan online/offline • Pasar saham online gratis • Transaksi keuangan online selama 24-jam • TogaPay • Visa • Master • UnionPay • RenRen Venture • Akun Resmi Weixin • Mengorganisasi acara • Berita dan Informasi • 24-jam layanan pelanggan sepanjang tahun • Stickers – menambah keseruan dalam chatting • Voice call • Video call Gunakan TogaPay untuk menghubungkan berbagai orang dari industri yang berbeda, dan menghasilkan keuntungan di berbagai pihak. Setiap orang dapat bergabung dalam “TogaChat bisnis”. • Instant sharing – Photo, Voicemail, Lokasi • Akun umum – Sebuah proyek kolaborasi yang dirancang khusus untuk orang-orang terkemuka, media, perusahaan dll. Pengguna akun umum dapat mempromosikan merek mereka kepada pengguna TogaChat, yang akan meningkatkan kesadaran dan pengaruh terhadap merk dagang sambil menekan biaya tertentu pada waktu bersamaan. • Nikmati platform yang unik di bawah Toga Capital, kumpulkan diamond TogaChat untuk membuka fungsi Group Chat dan bahkan meningkatkan kapasitas anggota grup. Toga terbaru “TogaChat Bisnis”, merupakan sebuah platform transaksi keuangan. TogaPay memungkinkan Anda untuk melakukan pembayaran dengan sistem yang sangat aman. Selain itu, Anda akan selalu memperoleh berita keuangan terbaru oleh Bloomberg. Gunakan TogaPay untuk bekerjasama dengan berbagai bisnis lainnya, membuka merk baru pasar konsumsi yang memberi manfaat kepada masyarakat, semua orang dapat bergabung dalam ‘‘TogaChat bisnis’’
  34. 34. 34 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Upgrade menjadi Pengguna VIP Premium Users Anda dapat memiliki Aplikasi Pribadi TogaChat Vip dengan menjadi Pengguna VIP Premium Keuntungan menjadi VIP Premium • Menghapus otomatis sesudah pesan dibaca • Chatting pribadi bagi VIP, semua riwayat pesan akan terhapus otomatis setelah pembicaraan terhenti • Fungsi meeting • Dapat bebas menolak dan menerima iklan • Enkrip data dan foto sharing • Membuka aplikasi aktivitas TogaChat – Aplikasi yang menghapus pesan otomatis sesudah dibaca TogaChat adalah aplikasi sosial media yang banyak dipuja oleh pengusaha muda. Nilai jual utamanya terletak pada fungsinya yang unik. Aplikasi ini memiliki fitur menghapus pesan otomatis sesudah dibaca yang merangsang komunikasi sesama pengguna. Pengguna dapat mengirimkan isi pesan yang lebih berani. Muncul beberapa aplikasi media social lainnya yang meniru aplikasi kami. Sangatlah penting untuk membuat fungsi-fungsi baru yang lebih maju untuk menyesuaikan dengan kebutuhan sosial para pengguna usia muda.
  35. 35. CATALYST OF CHANGE 35 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. TogaChat – Aplikasi Meeting Dan Jejaring Sosial Dengan menggunakan TogaChat, perusahaan mampu meningkatkan komunikasi instan antara staf, serta berbagi informasi lain antara tim dan staf lain. Hubungan antara klien, pemasok, dan pihak penting lain- nya dapat dikuatkan, maka nilai bisnis yang lebih besar dapat dirangsang. Ketika konsep “perusahaan jejaring sosial” pertama kali diperkenalkan, yang telah melalui lokalisasi pada saat yang sama, membuat bagian dari fungsi yang ada dapat diintegrasikan sepenuhnya. Hal tersebut mengarah kepada fungsi chat grup yang lebih fleksibel. Aplikasi tersebut dibangun dengan dasar gagasan tentang “Topik diskusi”, oleh karena itu TogaChat berisi fungsi aplikasi seperti chatting, dan sistem meet- ing organisasi dll, dan itu benar-benar sesuai dengan kebiasaan local saat ini. Terinspirasi oleh sistem meeting organisasi domestik yang populer, TogaChat telah membangun sistem serupa untuk platform tersebut, yang membantu para staf untuk bekerja sama secara efektif, serta mem- perkuat pertukaran informasi dan komunikasi internal. Ketika alat media sosial dilengkapi dengan sistem kami, tidak hanya hubungan dalam organisasi yang diperkuat, tetapi juga meningkatkan sensitivitas or- ganisasi menuju transformasi dan tuntutan jaman.
  36. 36. 36 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. BAGAIMANA MEMPEROLEH KEUNTUNGAN YANG LUAR BIASA? MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA Pengembalian keuntungan lebih dari 1000% dalam 2 tahun Dengan membangun sebuah papan kedua dan melalui penggabungan, untuk menjadi papan utama sekarang, yaitu dari OTC ke NASDAQ. PAPAN KEDUA PASAR SAHAM PAPAN UTAMA PASAR SAHAM
  37. 37. CATALYST OF CHANGE 37 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 10 Besar Perusahaan yang Menguntungkan dari Tahun 2009-2015 MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA MODEL KEUNTUNGAN YANG LUAR BIASA SAHAM MENINGKAT 1000% Dari tahung 2009 ke 2015, beberapa nilai saham telah meningkat 10 kali lipat atau 1000 % Sumber: Bespoke Investment Group and FactSet Sumber: FACTSHEET PERUSAHAAN KENAIKAN% SEJAK 3/9/09
  38. 38. 38 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. CONTOH KASUS YANG SUKSES DENGAN MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA Banyak perusahaan Cina yang beralih dari OTC ke NASDAQ
  39. 39. CATALYST OF CHANGE 39 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 10 Besar Saham yang Menguntungkan dalam 20 Tahun terakhir NILAI PASAR TERHADAPAPPLE INC MENCAPAI 23,639 % Apple Inc. mencatat sejarah Nilai saham mereka mencapai 119.30 yang membuatnya menjadi perusahaan pertama yang senilai dengan 70 miliar USD dalam Sejarah Amerika Nilai saham Apple Inc Naik hingga 50,800 Sumber: Factsheet CONTOH KASUS YANG SUKSES DENGAN MODEL BISNIS YANG LUAR BIASA
  40. 40. 40 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Shanghai Stock Exchange IPO di Bursa Efek USA dari pada Mengapa American Stock Exchange? 1) Nilai Pasar Terbesar di Dunia Kapitalisasi Pasar - OTC = US$1.4 Trilyun - NASDAQ = US$5 Trilyun - NYSE = US$16 Trilyun Total US$22.4 Trilyun
  41. 41. CATALYST OF CHANGE 41 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. 2) Investor Keuangan Internasional dari seluruh dunia Investor dari seluruh dunia 3) Margin skala kecil yang lebih aktif dalam bursa saham Amerika lainnya Other Exchanges Small Ups and Down US Stock Exchange More Dynamic or Google atau Apple Inc. menjadi perusahaan pertama di dunia dengan1 Trilyun USD yang terdaftar dalam ASE
  42. 42. 42 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Lebih Aktif – Meningkat lebih dari 80% dalam 5 tahun US$101 Feb2016 Lebih Aktif - FACEBOOK
  43. 43. CATALYST OF CHANGE 43 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. OTC MARKETS diatur oleh SEC Securities & Exchange Commission FINRA Financial Industry Regulatory Authority • Pengungkapan secara Detail • Laporan Berkala • Transparan • Dedikasi Tinggi HARGA SAHAM TINGGI OTC
  44. 44. 44 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. HARGA SAHAM MEDIA SOSIAL NASDAQ Toga Capital Ltd mempunyai target untuk meraih 1 milyar pengguna TogaChat pada tahun 2019, (Jumlah sekarang adalah 150 juta pengguna hingga 3 April 2016) dan menuju daftar NASDAQ, menjadi platform terdepan di dunia dengan komunikasi yang paling aman.
  45. 45. CATALYST OF CHANGE 45 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. A Big Data commerce platform targeting 1 billion users by 2020 ~Jim Jaime Edwards • Pendaftaran yang Gratis dan Mudah • Platform pendaftaran perorangan, otomatis berhak menikmati segala fasilitas seperti TogaChat, Toga Options, Toga University, TogaGo dan platform pihak ketiga yang akan terhubung ke depannya. • Metode pembayaran yang simpel, mudah, dan aman. • Proteksi pengguna yang aman dan terjamin. • Bergabung dengan konferensi besar kapan saja, di mana saja. Keuntungan menjadi Pengguna Toga
  46. 46. 46 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Toga Options • Menyelenggarakan kontes binary options pertama kali. • Merilis iklan TV, koran dan media lain. • Pengguna dapat memperoleh pengalaman dan menjadi saksi lalu mengikuti kontes. • Meluncurkan “Berdagang dengan jujur, dapatkan akomodasi gratis” Program Reward Toga Options • Meningkatkan pelatihan , promosi popularitas dan meningkatkan kualitas para pengguna agensi. • Keahlihan bermain saham. • Meningkatkan saham properti. • Mengambil bagian dalam pameran dan konferensi keuangan. • Meningkatkan Metode Bermain yang Innovatif khususnya didesain bagi pengguna Asia. Rencara Toga Capital TogaGo • Akumulasi point dengan pembelanjaan. • Satu dollar setiap hari untuk progam harga perumahan. • Iklan untuk meningkatkan dampak pasar. • Meningkatkan macam hotel untuk memberikan pilihan terbaik.
  47. 47. CATALYST OF CHANGE 47 TOGA CAPITAL LTD. White Label Toga Capital memiliki tim profesional White Label yang dapat menyesuaikan Program eksklusif White Label dalam proyek-proyek kolaboratif yang terpadu dengan situasi dan kondisi yang berbeda. Program White Label mampu memperoleh proyek bagi kedua pihak dengan obyek data besar, manajemen data besar dan teknologi yang berlaku, yang akan terintegrasi dengan tuntutan praktis yang berlaku. Data besar akan membawa dampak besar bagi perkembangan perusahaan. Selain itu, kami juga menyediakan proyek khusus perusahaan internasional untuk mengatur media sosial internal khususnya untuk perusahaan individual dan masyarakat. Program Jenius dari Toga Apps Toga Capital bekerja dengan pengembang game bisnis atau game software untuk meluncurkan secara bersamaan mobile game yang akan menarik orang-orang untuk membantu mereka dalam publisitas. Perusahaan akan menghubungkan games online dan offline dengan software sosial TogaChat yang dikembangkan sendiri untuk memberi keuntungan bagi kedua belah pihak. Kami memberikan kesempatan kepada pengembang mobile software usia muda dan pemula untuk mengumpulkan modal dana. Program Toga Ambassador TogaChat berencana untuk bekerja dengan penduduk yang terkenal dengan citra sehat dan memiliki popularitas tinggi untuk menjadi juru bicara dari TogaChat. Dalam proyek ini, para juru bicara akan merilis berita terbaru mereka pada platform sosial TogaChat. Kami memperkirakan bahwa masyarakat lain akan tertarik oleh proyek ini hingga menjadi pengguna aplikasi kami. Iklan Toga Banyak tersebar iklan di mana-mana dalam masyarakat modern sekarang. Sekarang ini adalah jaman di mana masyarakat menekankan pada iklan. Toga Capital memungkinkan konsumen untuk mengetahui produk-produk Toga melalui iklan TV, Iklan koran, iklan web, iklan kolam, iklan dinding, iklan cetak, iklan majalah dan metode periklanan lainnya. Menyesuaikan dengan mentalitas konsumen, penjualan tidak akan menjadi masalah beararti. Tidak peduli iklan TV yang ditargetkan pada konsumen, atau iklan cetak yang ditargetkan pada distribusi, tujuan intinya adalah untuk meningkatkan penjualan produk dan membentuk skala ekonomis, dan karenanya bisa mengurangi biaya pengeluaran dan meningkatkan kompetensi perusahaan.
  48. 48. 48 TOGACAPITAL.COM TOGA CAPITAL LTD. Model Publisitas Touring - Toga Roadshow Perusahaan mempublikasikan merk perusahaannya di seluruh dunia menggunakan model publisitas touring. Model publisitas touring adalah cara publisitas yang tercepat, terluas dan paling efektif. Toga Capital akan memilih tempat dengan penduduk tertinggi di dunia seperti pusat perbelanjaan, stasiun kereta api berkecepatan tinggi, bandara, dan distrik komersial untuk mengeksplor komunitas pelanggan terbesar, membawa perusahaan ke setiap negara, bersinar sebagai bintang yang paling terang. Kompetisi Toga Toga Capital memanfaatkan platform sosial software perusahaan TogaChat untuk berintegrasi dengan perusahaan saham Binary Options Toga Options, layanan reservasi hotel TogaGo dan pembicara dengan bisnis lain untuk membuat pelanggan mengambil bagian secara aktif dan untuk menarik pengguna baru. Hal ini memungkinkan para kontestan untuk memahami proyek produk dan juga menarik orang-orang baru untuk bergabung. Program Toga Entrepreneur Kecuali fungi platform tradisional media sosial dan komunikasi lainnya, Toga Chat mendorong pengguna untuk memulai bisnis mereka dan berkolaborasi dengan bisnis lainnya, membangun pasar baru P2P, B2B, C2C, pasar B2C. Dengan menggunakan sistem pembayaran TogaPay, kami berbagi keuntungan, mendapatkan kredit, baik pelanggan maupun pedagang akan mendapatkan prestasi. Program Toga Charity Sebagian dari uang yang dibelanjakan pada produk kami akan disumbangkan untuk amal. Toga Capital akan membuat dana perbaikan, yang terintegrasi dengan pengaruh dari platform pengguna dan pedagang untuk memberi manfaat kepada masyarakat luas.

