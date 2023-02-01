Successfully reported this slideshow.
Factors of Social Change.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
Factors of Social Change.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
Society is dynamic and it gets changing continuously. Social change occurs due to various factors
such as demographic, technological, cultural, political, economic and educational. These factors
often act in concert resulting in changes either in a serial manner or something in parallel too

Education
Factors of Social Change.pptx

  1. 1. FACTORS IN SOCIAL CHANGE • Intervening variables rather than as ‘determining’ or ‘causal’ factors.
  2. 2. Factors in social change Physical or environmental Biological & demographic Technological factors Economic factors Cultural factors Political factors Legal factors

