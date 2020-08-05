Recycle Spinning Waste

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recycling Spinning Waste Assignments Of Submitted To Submitted By Sumi Akter Department of KMT BUFT 171-018-0-135
Cotton recycling prevents unneeded wastage and can be a more sustainable alternative to disposal. Recycled cotton can come...
Waste types Wastes have further two types: Trash: Impurities from plant body except the fibers. Garbage: Impurities other ...
Wastage Recycling Process • As a consequence of the spinning, weaving and knitting of the cotton and short-staple fiber be...
Waste removal Waste in spinning process can be removed in following sections: Blow room Carding Drawing frame Combing
Recycled Spinning Process
Sources of textile waste Mainly textile waste comes from household sources. The average lifetime of any clothing is deemed...
Recycling methods • Physical recycling • Chemical recycling • Material Recycling Technology • Thermal Recycling Technology...
Recycling Methods Physical Recycling- Physical Recycling Manufacturing waste and post- consumer products are reprocessed i...
Recycling Methods Thermal Recycling Technology: Recycling is intended to recover heat energy generated from the incinerati...
Chemical Recycling Technology Chemical recycling technology: Chemical recycling recovers monomers from waste fibers by pol...
Benefits of Textile Recycling •Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators •Conserves natural resources...
Cotton wastes in spinning mill Broken ends of sliver, lap, web, and filter stripping from draw frame, roving frame, ring s...
Yarn Waste Recycling Machine
Impact of textile waste on environment • This amount of waste has detrimental effects on our environment. While some cloth...
End of the slide Thank you
