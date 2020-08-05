Recycle Spinning Waste

Cotton recycling prevents unneeded wastage and can be a more sustainable alternative to disposal. Recycled cotton can come from secondhand clothing or from textile waste or leftovers which are then spun into new yarns and fabrics. The majority of recycled cotton is claimed through mechanical recycling. First, fabrics and materials are sorted by color. After sorting fabrics are run through a machine that shreds the fabric into yarn and further into the raw fiber. Recycling Spinning