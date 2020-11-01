Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 1 | P a g e Study the effect of pressure on a tube of composite materials for different types of fiber arrangement University of Baghdad Name: - Saif Al-din Ali -B- s.madi1603@coeng.uobaghdad.edu.iq The fourth stage
  2. 2. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 2 | P a g e TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 .INTRODUCTION 2 .Material design 3. pipe design and layers 4 .Boundary conditions & mesh 5 .Results 6 .Conclusions
  3. 3. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 3 | P a g e Study the effect of pressure on a tube of composite materials for different types of fiber arrangement Abstract : Two types of fiber arrangement are used with the adhesive with different properties. These materials are combined by the material engineering program within the simulation environment to obtain a hybrid material to form a multi-layer tube in four different angles, then internal pressure is assigned to study the behavior of these materials in terms of the distribution of stresses and the amount of deformation deformed for each article 1. INTRODUCTION A composite material can be defined as a combination of two or more materials (having significantly different physical or chemical properties) that results in better properties than those of the individual components. The constituents retain their identities in the composite; that is, they do not dissolve or otherwise merge completely into each other, although they act in concert. Composites are one of the most widely used materials because of their adaptability to different situations and the relative ease of combination with other materials to serve specific purposes and exhibit desirable properties. The main advantages of composite materials are their high strength and stiffness, combined with low density, when compared with bulk materials. • CLASSIFICATION OF COMPOSITE MATERIALS The composites are classified as mainly two constituents are matrix and a reinforcement • ORGANIC/POLYMER MATRIX COMPOSITE (PMCs) Two main kinds of polymers are thermosets and thermoplastics Fig (2) thermosets and thermoplastics Fig (1) constituents composites
  4. 4. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 4 | P a g e Thermosets have qualities such as a well-bonded three-dimensional molecular structure after curing. They decompose instead of melting on hardening. Thermoplastics have one- or two-dimensional molecular structure and they tend to at an elevated temperature and show exaggerated melting point. Another advantage is that the process of softening at elevated temperatures can reversed to regain its properties during cooling • METAL MATRIX COMPOSITE (MMCs) Metal matrix composites are High strength, fracture toughness and stiffness are offered by metal matrices than those offered by their polymer counterparts. They can withstand elevated temperature in corrosive environment than polymer composites. MMCs are widely used in engineering applications where the operating temperature lies in between 250 ºC to 750 ºC. Matrix materials: Steel, Aluminum, Titanium, Copper, Magnesium and Super alloys. • CERAMIC MATRIX COMPOSITE (CMCs) Ceramics can be described as solid materials which exhibit very strong ionic bonding in general and in few cases covalent bonding. High melting points, good corrosion resistance, stability at elevated temperatures and high compressive strength CMCs are widely used in engineering applications where the operating temperature lies in between 800ºC to 1650ºC • CARBON/CARBON MATRIX COMPOSITE C/Cs are developed specifically for parts that must operate in extreme temperature ranges. Composed of a carbon matrix reinforced with carbon yarn fabric, 3-D woven fabric, 3-D braiding, etc. C/C composites meet applications ranging from rockets to aerospace because of their ability to maintain and even increase their structural properties at extreme temperatures. Advantages: • Extremely high temperature resistance (1930°C – 2760°C). • Strength actually increases at higher temperatures (up to 1930°C). • High strength and stiffness. • Good resistance to thermal shock
  5. 5. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 5 | P a g e • FUNCTIONS OF A MATRIX • Holds the fibers together. • Protects the fibers from environment. • Distributes the loads evenly between fibers so that all fibers are subjected to the same amount of strain. • Enhances transverse properties of a laminate. • Improves impact and fracture resistance of a component. • Carry inter laminar shear • DESIRED PROPERTIES OF A MATRIX • Reduced moisture absorption. • Low shrinkage. • Low coefficient of thermal expansion. • Strength at elevated temperature (depending on application). • Low temperature capability (depending on application). • Excellent chemical resistance (depending on application). • CLASSIFICATION OF COMPOSITE MATERIALS Fig (3) Classification of composites • FIBER REINFORCED COMPOSITES Fibers are the important class of reinforcements, as they satisfy the desired conditions and transfer strength to the matrix constituent influencing and enhancing their properties as desired B -Random fiber (short fiber) reinforced composites A -Continuous fiber (long fiber) reinforced composites Fig (4) Random fiber & Continuous fiber
  6. 6. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 6 | P a g e • LAMINAR COMPOSITES Laminar composites are found in as many combinations as the number of materials. They can be described as materials comprising of layers of materials bonded together. These may be of several layers of two or more metal materials occurring alternately or in a determined order more than once, and in as many numbers as required for a specific purpose. • PARTICULATE REINFORCED COMPOSITES Microstructures of metal and ceramics composites, which show particles of one phase strewn in the other, are known as particle reinforced composites. Square, triangular and round shapes of reinforcement are known, but the dimensions of all their sides are observed to be more or less equal. The size and volume concentration of the dispersed distinguishes it from dispersion hardened materials • FLAKE COMPOSITES Flakes are often used in place of fibers as can be densely packed. Metal flakes that are in close contact with each other in polymer matrices can conduct electricity or heat, while mica flakes and glass can resist both. Flakes are not expensive to produce and usually cost less than fibers. • FACTORS AFFECTING PROPERTIES OF COMPOSITES The type, distribution, size, shape, orientation and arrangement of the reinforcement will affect the properties of the composite’s material and its anisotropy Fig (8) Factors affecting the properties of composites A -Sandwich Composite B - Laminar Composite Fig (5) Laminar composites Fig (6) Particulate reinforced composites Fig (7) Flake composites
  7. 7. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 7 | P a g e • ADVANTAGES • Light in weight and Lower density • High creep resistance • Strength-to-weight and Stiffness-to weight are greater than steel or aluminum • Fatigue properties are better than common engineering metals • Composites cannot corrode like steel • Ease of fabrication of large complex structural shapes or modules- Modular construction • Ability to incorporate sensors in the material to monitor and correct its performance-Smart composites • High resistance to impact damage. • Improved corrosion resistance • LIMITATIONS • High cost of raw materials and fabrication. • Composites are more brittle than wrought metals and thus are more easily damaged. • Transverse properties may be weak. • Matrix is weak, therefore, low toughness. • Reuse and disposal may be difficult. • Difficult to attach. • Difficulty with analysis • Cost can fluctuate. Composite materials applications are widely used in vehicles and aircraft in ships, modern construction, and spacecraft also on trains In this research, ANSYS program was used to create compound material in the middle of the program’s applications, which are mentioned in the following sections The stages of the analysis are : Material designer ACP Static structural
  8. 8. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 8 | P a g e 2. Material design A new application was used in the simulation program, Material Design, where a specific shape of the fibers is chosen to be combined with the applied material to find the complex properties of both materials as the following shapes • Fibers are randomly combined with the adhesive to find the combined properties of both substances, as shown in Figure 9. The materials used are carbon fiber with epoxy • This distribution is a regular type of distribution that is centralized and distributed in controlled proportions. Results are obtained by internal program numerical test 3. pipe design and layers A default dimensions are taken for the discharged type of tube consisting of only a shell. The thickness is added at design, where 4 layers of fiber are added with a thickness of 1.5 mm for each layer, for a total of 6 mm for each tube. The total pipe diameter is 92 mm and the length is 300 mm Fig (9) The first form of the & Characteristics of random composite materials compound Fig (10) The second form of the compound & Properties of materials with uniform distribution Fig (11) pipe diameters
  9. 9. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 9 | P a g e • layers This form of arrangement shown above was used within the ACP (Pre) program. 4. Boundary conditions & mesh • The edges of the shell are fixed and multiple internal pressure applied, For both types of composite materials Fig (14) Analysis Map Fig (13) mesh& Boundary conditions Fig (12) laminate lay- ups
  10. 10. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 10 | P a g e 5. Results • Results of the first type of compound material is random • Results for the second type of materials, which is regular Fig (15) The stress distributed on the layers and respectively Fig (18) Total Deformation Fig (16) Total Deformation Fig (17) The stress distributed on the layers and respectively
  11. 11. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 11 | P a g e We note that the relationship is exponential for both types, but regular results in better results, less distortion 6. Conclusions We note the ability of composite materials to resist stress for both types, but the type with uniform distribution gives better results in terms of deformation, but we note the generation of greater stresses in this type through the table. More than one pressure was calculated to reach the chart. Note that the same pressure generates stresses in the fourth layer of composite materials. This is due to the arrangement of layers. This stress may decrease if the angle of arrangement is changed. Results of the first type of compound material is random NO Pressure )Mpa( Total Deformation (mm) Equivalent Stress layers 1 (Mpa) Equivalent Stress layers 2 (Mpa) Equivalent Stress layers 3 (Mpa) Equivalent Stress layers 4 (Mpa) 1 100 0.56959 520.53 957.365 683.3 1656.7 2 150 0.85439 780 1436 1024 2485 3 175 0.99678 910 16575 1195 2899 4 200 1.139 1041 1915 1366 3313 5 225 1.2816 1171 2154 1537 3727 Results for the second type of materials, which is regular 1 100 0.345 493.7 1007 685.9 1710 2 150 0.518 740 1510 1028 2565 3 175 0.605 863.9 1762 1200 2992 4 200 0.6916 987.39 2014 1371 3420 5 225 0.778 1110 2266 1543 3847 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 0 50 100 150 200 250 TotalDeformation(mm) Pressure (Mpa) Results of the first type of compound material is random Results for the second type of materials, which is regular Fig (19) Pressure changed with deformation Table(1)Results
  12. 12. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 12 | P a g e References:- 1. “Study on energy absorption capacity of carbon fiber tube” Liu Yuhao, Gu Haiming, Ren Jiwei, Wang Xu EPPCT 2018 2. Crushing mechanism of carbon fibre/PEEK composite tubes H. Hamada* and S. Ramakrishna Department of Polymer Science & Engineering, Faculty of Textile Science, Kyoto 3. “Finite element modeling of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) strengthened steel tubes under axial impact “ C R J Batuwitage Queensland University of Technology /S Fawzia Queensland University of Technology /X Liu Queensland University of Technology /Iftekharul Alam Queensland University of Technology 4. Crushing and energy absorption mechanisms of carbon fiber-epoxy tubes under axial impact P.B. Ataabadia, D. Karagiozovab, M. Alvesa,⁎ 5. DAMAGE MODELING FOR CARBON FIBER/EPOXY FILAMENT WOUND COMPOSITE TUBES UNDER RADIAL COMPRESSION José Humberto S. Almeida Jr.a*, Marcelo L. Ribeirob, Volnei Titab, Sandro C. Amicoa

×