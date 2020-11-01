Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hybrid car Advanced vehicle technology

Hybrid car Advanced vehicle technology

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 1 | P a g e [Advanced vehicle technology] University of Baghdad Name: - Saif Al-din Ali -B- s.madi1603@coeng.uobaghdad.edu.iq The fourth stage
  2. 2. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 2 | P a g e TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION 2. Hybrid vehicles 3. Gasoline-electric hybrid cars contain the following parts 4. Vehicle classification 5. Architecture of Hybrid EVs 6. Advantages & Disadvantages
  3. 3. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 3 | P a g e Hybrid Car Abstract : Because of the need to reduce emissions, the world tends to reduce vehicles with internal combustion, and also because of technological development and the development of battery technology. Increasing the capacity of batteries. Now the world is moving towards hybrid vehicles in this research. On vehicle components, fastening methods, classification of vehicles, misfortunes and advantages 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of developing battery-electric, hybrid and fuel cell sources of power generation is to produce environmentally friendly vehicles. These modern developments are sometimes referred to as ‘Clean vehicle technology’ and are being vigorously pursued by motor manufacturers. Despite the increased interest in these types of environmentally friendly vehicles, it is believed that the automotive market will be dominated by internal combustion engines for the next 20 to 40 years. This is attributed to two reasons: • The low energy density of current batteries • The competition for internal combustion engines of innovation can increase the efficiency of combustion engines to reach 30% by 2020 and up to 50% by 2030 Fig(1)
  4. 4. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 4 | P a g e 2. Hybrid vehicles Hybrid vehicles are highly fuel efficient and present the first major step toward fuel cell vehicles. A hybrid vehicle may be defined as one that combines two sources of power, one of which is electricity. In automotive practice, this means combining the engine and fuel supply of a conventional vehicle with the electric motor and battery pack of an electric vehicle, via a common drive train. The efficiency advantages claimed for hybrid vehicles lie in their ability to offer a better range and performance than battery-electric vehicles, whilst using less fuel and producing fewer emissions than a conventionally powered vehicle. In 1997, Japan’s biggest car manufacturer, the Toyota Motor Corporation, began to sell the first mass-produced hybrid car in Japan, the Toyota Prius, which since the year 2000 has also been marketed in Europe and North America. In 1999, the Honda Motor Corporation introduced the futuristic-looking two-seater Honda Insight. Subsequently, a hybrid version of the Civic was made available. The Toyota Prius (Fig.2) is the world's top selling hybrid with more than 3 million units sold by June 2013. Fig.2 The Toyota Prius hybrid car By combining gasoline and electric motor, the Toyota Prius achieves a fuel consumption of 23km/l, a respectable figure for a medium-sized vehicle. Big savings in consumption are made above all in stop-go city traffic, as here the regenerative braking system and highly efficient drive combination really come into their own. In this full hybrid concept, the drive is either from the gasoline engine or from the electric motor, the power trains being linked together by a differential planetary gearbox and by a complex drive management system. This means that, over short distances and at low speeds, drive is possible using just the electric motor. Electric motors work efficiently throughout the engine speed range and produce
  5. 5. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 5 | P a g e high torque on start-up. These factors are very much in their favor. In these respects, they are superior to the combustion engine. In addition, the electric motor works as a dynamo when braking or travelling downhill and charges the on-board battery so that the car does not need an external power source and the mechanical brake is largely redundant because of the electric brake. At present, only around half of the braking energy can be recovered, since the battery cannot store the energy thus generated quickly enough. Super capacitors, which can be charged in seconds, can increase efficiency still further. The cylinder capacity of the gasoline engine can be reduced, as its workload is shared with the electric motor (downsizing). Also, gasoline engines in full hybrid vehicles can operate for the most part within an efficient range, as the engine’s output is distributed either to the drive train or to the generator. The weak points of the full hybrid concept – and this also applies to the wholly electric powered car – are the increased vehicle weight caused by the electrical motor plus batteries and the higher production costs. The success of the Prius may also stem from the fact that Toyota essentially designed the vehicle afresh as a hybrid, and by giving it, for example, a good aerodynamic shape, they latched onto other potential savings in costs that are not part and parcel of the power train system. For the first time in a mass-production vehicle, the air conditioning has an electric compressor that will work even when the engine is switched off. In other words, the Prius went into production as a special car, easily distinguishable from all other conventionally powered models. All other motor manufacturers, however, are focusing on adapted models, which are already on the market and which are not distinguishable simply by looking at them. To be useful , a car must meet certain minimum requirements. The car should be able to: • Drive at least 300 miles (482 km) before re-fueling • Be refueled quickly and easily • Keep up with the other traffic on the road A gasoline car meets these requirements but produces a relatively large amount of pollution and generally gets poor gas mileage. An electric car, however, produces almost no pollution, but it can only go 50 to 100 miles (80 to 161 km) between charges. And the problem has been that the electric car is very slow and inconvenient to recharge. A gasoline-electric car combines these two setups into one system that leverages both gas power and electric power.
  6. 6. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 6 | P a g e In order to represent how much is the share of electric power in an HEV in comparison with the overall power, a hybridization factor (HF) is defined as 𝑯𝑭 = 𝑺𝒖𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝑴𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝑺𝒖𝒎 𝒐𝒇 𝑴𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 + 𝑬𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 3. Gasoline-electric hybrid cars contain the following parts • Gasoline engine- The hybrid car has a gasoline engine much like the one you will find on most cars. However, the engine on a hybrid is smaller and uses advanced technologies to reduce emissions and increase efficiency. • Fuel tank–The fuel tank in a hybrid is the energy storage device for the gasoline engine. Gasoline has a much higher energy density than batteries do. For example, it takes about 1,000 pounds of batteries to store as much energy as 1 gallon (7 pounds) of gasoline. • Electric motor- The electric motor on a hybrid car is very sophisticated. Advanced electronics allow it to act as a motor as well as a generator. For example, when it needs to, it can draw energy from the batteries to accelerate the car. But acting as a generator, it can slow the car down and return energy to the batteries. • Generator– The generator is similar to an electric motor, but it acts only to produce electrical power. It is used mostly on series hybrids. • Batteries–The batteries in a hybrid car are the energy storage device for the electric motor. Unlike the gasoline in the fuel tank, which can only power the gasoline engine, the electric motor on a hybrid car can put energy into the batteries as well as draw energy from them. • Transmission–The transmission on a hybrid car performs the same basic function as the transmission on a conventional car. Some hybrids, like the Honda Insight, have conventional transmissions. Others, like the Toyota Prius, have radically different ones Fig. 3. Arrangement of a HEV with power flow paths.
  7. 7. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 7 | P a g e 4. Vehicle classification On the basis of the degree of hybridization, hybrid electric vehicles can be classified as (1) Micro Hybrid, (2) Mild Hybrid and (3) Full Hybrid 1. Micro Hybrid (μHV): Micro hybrid is the least electrified type of HEV. It is a conventional ICE vehicle with an oversized starter motor of about 3 to 5 kW at 12 V to assist the starting of IC engine. The motor cannot propel the vehicle, but can be used to assists accessories such as power steering and air conditioning. This type EV is generally used for frequent idle-stop or stop-start mode operations. During idling of a μHV, the engine is shut down and during regenerative braking; the motor works as a generator to charge the battery. Regen-braking, 4 however, may not be a standard feature in all μHVs. Micro hybrids usually have a hybridization factor of 5%-10% with an energy savings of about 3%-10% in city driving. μHV design is usually found in light vehicles, and is most suited for urban applications. Example: Mercedes Smart. 2. Mild Hybrid (MHV): This hybrid uses motor of 7-15 kW at 60-200 V. Motor does not alone propel the vehicle but only supports starting of the engine, regen-braking, and also provides supplementary torque when peak power is needed during acceleration. In MHV, the IC engine will be always running, unless the vehicle has stopped or the speed is very low as it is coming to a complete stop. The hybridization factor of mild hybrids is about 10%-30%. Battery size is higher than micro hybrid. Energy savings in city driving is about 20%- 30%. Example: Honda Civic and Honda Insight. 3. Full Hybrid (FHV): A hybrid EV which can move by electricity alone is a full hybrid. Since a FHV can run in only electric mode, it needs a large capacity motor, about 30-50 kW at 200-600 V. Energy saving is of the order of 30%-50%. Example: Toyota Prius Table 1. COMPARISON OF HYBRID LEVELS OF EVS
  8. 8. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 8 | P a g e 5. Architecture of Hybrid EVs Hybrid EVs are popular for their enhanced efficiencies as compared to conventional vehicles. The improved efficiency of HEVs is attributed to the following reasons: 1. Operating ICE optimally independent of vehicle speed 2. Regenerative braking 3. Shutting off the ICE at low speeds to reduce idling loss 4. Minimizing vehicle accessory load and road load Based on the way the energy converters (i.e. IC engine, electric motor etc.) of an HEV are combined to propel the vehicle, many powertrain configurations are possible: i. Series Hybrid (SHEV) ii. Parallel Hybrid (PHEV) iii. Series–Parallel Hybrid (SPHEV) iv. Complex Hybrids (CHEV) v. Fuel Cell Hybrids (FCHEV) vi. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) The major configurations of HEVs are shown in Fig.4 Fig.4 Architecture of Hybrid EVs i. Series Hybrid EVs (SHEV) Series drivetrain is the simplest hybrid configuration. In this design, the electric motor alone delivers the vehicle traction power as the engine is not connected to the drive train. The traction motor is powered by a battery or by an electric generator driven by the downsized IC engine. The generator powers the drive motor when the traction load demand is large or charges the batteries when the motor load demand is small. The motor can also operate as generator during braking and coasting. Series hybrids are the most efficient in driving cycles that require frequent stops and starts such as for delivery vehicles, urban buses and stop and go city driving. The drawbacks of SHEV: (i) needs
  9. 9. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 9 | P a g e separate generator and motor sections (which means increased cost and reduced efficiency due to more systems), (ii) needs large size drive motor rated for maximum power needs such as climbing uphill. However, since series hybrids use a bigger electric machine in the propulsion system, their energy recovery capability is much higher than other HEVs. Example: Nissan e-Power ii. Parallel Hybrid EVs (PHEV) In parallel hybrids, both IC engine and motor are directly connected to the drive system so that they can individually (during low traction power demand) or jointly (during high power demand) propel the vehicle. Most PHEV designs combine the generator and motor into one unit. In parallel drive mode, the supplied torques are added together. When only one of the two drives is in service, the other will be disconnected through a clutch. PHEVs are relatively more compact as they use a smaller battery pack than other hybrids and needs a smaller traction motor. The drawback of PHEV is the need for complex mechanical systems and control algorithms. Example: Honda: Insight and Civic. iii.Series-Parallel Hybrid EVs (SPHEV) Series–parallel hybrids (or power-split hybrids) combine the benefits of both series and parallel architecture. The power-split device divides the output from the engine into mechanical and electrical transmission paths. This design is capable of providing continuous high output power as compared to series or parallel powertrain. They use smaller motors. Series-parallel hybrids can achieve similar operating modes as series hybrid vehicles. However, it requires very complex control system. Example: Toyota Prius. iv. Complex Hybrid EVs (CHEV) The complex hybrids are similar to series-parallel hybrids but use more complex designs depending on the number of motors/generators and their configuration. Motor power flow in these designs is bi-directional as compared to unidirectional flow in the series-parallel hybrid. Example: Ford Escape v. Fuel Cell Hybrid EVs (FCHEV) A fuel cell (FC) HEV is a series hybrid configuration in which fuel cell is the energy conversion system and a battery (or a supercapacitor) is the energy storage system to deliver peak acceleration power. The operating principle of fuel cells is the reverse process of electrolysis in which hydrogen and oxygen gases combine to generate electricity with water and heat as byproducts. FC vehicles are true zero-emissions vehicles as they do not emit any greenhouse gases. Since fuel cells can offer high specific energy but cannot accept regenerative energy, it is usually combined with battery or other storage systems. At present, FCHEV technology is very premature and they are very expensive as compared to other HEVs. Example: Honda Clarity
  10. 10. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 10 | P a g e vi.Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) The basic difference between a standard HEV and a plug-in HEV is shown in Fig. 9. Plug-in hybrid EVs are full-hybrids which use a smaller engine, a larger battery and a larger motor. Batteries of PHEVs can be recharged from any external power source unlike in standard HEVs in which batteries are recharged only by means of the engine driven generator or regen-braking. This feature of PHEV has the advantage of drawing electricity from any resource such as grid power including household supply, autonomous systems or even renewable energy. PHEVs have a shorter all-electric driving range per recharge as against battery EVs, but have a larger all electric range as compared to standard HEVs because the engine-generator drive can assist the system when the batteries are depleted. Also, owing to the large electric motor, PHEVs have higher regen-braking capability compared to traditional HEVs. Fig. 5. Comparison of a standard HEV and a PHEV. a. Engine The engines used in hybrid-electric vehicles are either gasoline or the diesel. For passenger car applications, in-line three- or four-cylinder gasoline engines have so far been chosen. These are relatively smaller and lighter than found in conventional cars of equivalent size, because the engine is subject only to average rather than peak loading. The engines are designed for maximum efficiency and embody modern established technical features, such as variable valve timing and direct injection. A transverse engine mounting is adopted as for conventional powered front-wheel drive cars. For commercial vehicle such as buses, in-line six-cylinder diesel engines are favored for their high thermal efficiency. These engines feature modern high-pressure, direct-injection technology and are mounted transversely at the rear of the chassis b. Battery pack The battery pack, which is smaller than that required for battery-electric vehicles, serves as the energy storage device for the electric motor. High-power battery technologies are therefore being developed for hybrid-electric vehicles. The types of battery used are similar to those for modern battery-electric vehicles, nickel-metal hydride and lithium- based batteries currently being favored. Unlike a battery-electric vehicle, the battery pack of a hybrid-electric vehicle does not require external recharging, because it is maintained in a constant state of charge by output from the engine and by regenerative braking
  11. 11. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 11 | P a g e c. Electric motor The basic units of a hybrid-electric passenger car are necessarily designed to occupy little more under bonnet space than would be the case with a conventional engine car. A compact and high-torque capacity electric motor is therefore required, which is either wholly or partly responsible for driving the wheels, according to whether a series or a parallel hybrid layout is used. A permanent magnet synchronous type of electric motor is typically employed for this purpose d. System controller The hybrid-electric vehicle requires an altogether more complex system controller than a battery-electric vehicle. In fact, it is the key to the successful operation of this type of vehicle. It is responsible for the electronic control of power flow between the mechanical and electrical elements, so that energy consumption is optimized during all aspects of vehicle operation. More specifically, it exercises control over the power flow into and out of the electric moto r, the power output of the engine, the storage of electrical energy and that recovered from regenerative braking, and engine starting procedure. The size, weight and heat dissipation of the module must all be optimized and its reliability demonstrated in extended service. 6. Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages of hybrid vehicles • 25 to 35% lower CO2 emission than regular vehicles • 20% to 35% more fuel efficiency than gasoline powered vehicles • Tax benefits incentives • Regenerative braking recaptures significant amount of energy during braking • Lower fossil fuel dependence •reduced public health risks Disadvantages of hybrid vehicles • Hybrid cars are more expensive than a standard version by about $5000 to $10000 • Poorer handling because less support is available in the suspension and body in order to reduce the weight of the vehicle • Higher maintenance costs • need for fast charging facilities. • long charging time • shorter driving ranges
  12. 12. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 12 | P a g e Table 2 A comparison between the hybrid vehicle and the internal combustion vehicle Description Hybrid car ICE car cost High cost to purchase but economical in the long run Lower cost but not economical Maintenance Maintenance is complicated and expensive due to the many details of the vehicle It has a much lower maintenance cost Driving range Used to move within cities with lower ranges With larger ranges, more carrying capacity Fuel Two types of energy use fuel, gasoline or diesel, and electricity, so you can save less fuel It uses a type of energy fuel, gasoline or diesel, and because of the price of fuel, the operating cost is high pollution Less pollution, less gas emission High pollution due to exhaust gases charging power Lack of charging power stations may be considered negative for the vehicle You do not need to charge
  13. 13. Saif al-din ali Madhi Department of Mechanical Engineering/ College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad 29/6/2020 13 | P a g e REFERENCES 1. Gustaf Lagunoff “ Automotive Hybrid Technology Status, Function and Development Tools” Luleå University of Technology MSc Programmes in Engineering Mechanical Engineering 2. Karan C. Prajapati 1,*, Ravi Patel 2 and Rachit Sagar 3 “Hybrid Vehicle: A Study on Technology” International Journal of Engineering Research & Technology (IJERT) Vol. 3 Issue 12, December-2014. 3. Michael H. Westbrook ” The Electric Car Development and future of battery, hybrid and fuel-cell cars”

