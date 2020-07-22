Carlos carlos cuadro descriptivo1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rep�blica bolivariana de Venezuela Vicerrectorado acad�mico Universidad Ferm�n toro Barquisimeto- estado- Lara Integrantes...
Gesti�n de conocimiento Es un concepto aplicado en las organizaciones. Tiene el fin de transferir el conocimiento desde el...
Es potencial. Su valor de uso depende de un conjunto de competencias y capacidades de la entidad que lo ponga en pr�ctica....
Modelos y sistemas de gesti�n Los modelos de gesti�n de calidad se�alan una serie de pautas para llevar a cabo una gesti�n...
empresas. No obstante, si est�n mal planteados pueden ser innecesariamente complejos y robarte tiempo y recursos, haci�ndo...
