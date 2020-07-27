Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FINE STRUCTURE OF LAC OPERON (LACTOSE OPERON)
  2. 2. STRUCTURE OF LAC OPERON The lac operon contains three Gene’s:- lacZ,lacY,lacA. Theses genes are transcribed as a simple mRNA, under control of one promoter. •Gene’s in the lac operon specify proteins that help the cell utilize lactose. Lac Z encodes an enzyme that splits lactose into monosaccharides (single unit sugars ) that can be fed into glycolysis .Similarly,lacY encodes a membrane
  3. 3. • In addition to the three Gene’s the lac operon also contains a number of regulatory DNA sequences .These are regions of DNA to which particular regulatory proteins can bind,controlling transcription of the operon.
  4. 4. • The DNA of the lac Operon contains :CAP binding site , Promoter(RNA Polymerasa binding site );Operator (which overlaps with promoter),lacZ gene,lacY and lacA gene.The activator protein CAP,when bound to a molecule called CAMP,binds to the CAP binding site and promotes RNA polymerase binding to the promoter.The lac repressor proteins binds to the operator and blocks RNA polymerase from binding to the promoter and transcribing the operon.
  5. 5. • The promoter is the binding site for RNA polymerase the enzyme that performs transcription. • The operator is the negative regulatory site bound by the lac repressor protein. The operator overlaps with the promoter and when the lac repressor is bound,RNA polymerase cannot bind to the promoter and start transcription. • The CAP binding site is a positive regulatory site that is bound by catabolite activator protein (CAP).when CAP is bound to this site , it promotes transcription by helping RNA polymerase bind to the promoter.
  6. 6. • The lac Operon of E.coli contains Gene’s involved in lactose metabolism. It’s expressed only when lactose is present and glucose is absent. • Two regulators turn the operon “ON and OFF”. In response to lactose and glucose levels : the lac repressor and catabolite activator protein (CAP). • The lac repressor acts ad a lactose sensor. It normally blocks transcription of the operon but stops acting as a repressor when lactose is present .The lac repressor senses lactose indirectly ,through its isomer allolactose . • Catobolite activator protein (CAP) acts as a glucose sensor .It activates transcription of the operon,but only when glucose levels are low .CAP senses glucose indirectly, through the hunger signal molecule CAMP.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

