Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SAPIENS : A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND – BOOK REVIEW AUTHER - YUVAL NOAH HARARI Submitted by:- 1) Hetvi Patel (17BCH034) 2...
ABOUT AUTHOR • Yuval Noah Harari born on 24 February 1976 is an Israeli historian and a professor in the Department of His...
ABOUT BOOK • Title - Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind • Author - Yuval Noah Harari • Publication date - 2011 (in Hebr...
• We tend to think of mankind as the unique and inevitable masters of this Universe. In reality, we were not the only huma...
THE COGNITIVE REVOLUTION • Harari attributes it to our language–we’re the only species that can imagine and communicate ab...
THE AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION • About 10,000 years ago, we completed the transition from foraging to settle down permanently...
HUMIFICATION OF MANKIND • In discussing the unification of humankind, Harari argues that over its history, the trend for S...
THE SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTION • Since the Cognitive Revolution, humans have sought to understand the universe. However, scienc...
• since we might soon be able to engineer our desires too, the real question facing us is not ‘What do we want to become?’...
REFERENCES • Book - Sapiens a brief history of humankind • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sapiens:_A_Brief_History_of_Human...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind – book review

40 views

Published on

communication skills - 2 assignment

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind – book review

  1. 1. SAPIENS : A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND – BOOK REVIEW AUTHER - YUVAL NOAH HARARI Submitted by:- 1) Hetvi Patel (17BCH034) 2) Arya Shah (17BCH042) 3) Umang Sutariya (17BCH049) 4) Mananr Sutrave (17BCH050) 5) Sahil Yadav (17BCH056)
  2. 2. ABOUT AUTHOR • Yuval Noah Harari born on 24 February 1976 is an Israeli historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. • Harari first specialized in medieval history and military history in his studies from 1993 to 1998 at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He completed his PhD degree at Jesus College, Oxford, in 2002, under the supervision of Steven J. Gunn. From 2003 to 2005 he pursued postdoctoral studies in history as a Yad Hanadiv Fellow. • He is the author of the popular science bestsellers 1. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2014) 2. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2016) 3. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century (2018) • His writings examine free will, consciousness, intelligence and happiness.
  3. 3. ABOUT BOOK • Title - Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind • Author - Yuval Noah Harari • Publication date - 2011 (in Hebrew), 2014 (in English) • Genre - non fiction • Publisher - Harper • Pages - 443 • ISBN - 978-0062316097  Author shares that human history has been shaped by three major revolutions: the Cognitive Revolution (70,000 years ago), the Agricultural Revolution (10,000 years ago), and the Scientific Revolution (500 years ago). These revolutions have empowered humans to do something no other form of life has done, which is to create and connect around ideas that do not physically exist (think religion, capitalism, and politics). These shared “myths” have enabled humans to take over the globe and have put humankind on the verge of overcoming the forces of natural selection.
  4. 4. • We tend to think of mankind as the unique and inevitable masters of this Universe. In reality, we were not the only human species that existed on Earth, and most of our progress happened only in the recent past. In “Sapiens”, Yuval Noah Harari gives a detailed account of human history, presenting the facts and myths of how mankind has dominated the planet, the driving forces shaping our lives and how we can think about our impact on Earth and our collective future. • Harari surveys the history of humankind from the evolution of archaic human species in the Stone Age up to the twenty-first century, focusing on Homo sapiens. He divides the history of Sapiens into four major parts: • The Cognitive Revolution (c. 70,000 BCE, when Sapiens evolved imagination). • The Agricultural Revolution (c. 10,000 BCE, the development of agriculture). • The unification of humankind (the gradual consolidation of human political organisations towards one global empire). • The Scientific Revolution (c. 1500 CE, the emergence of objective science).
  5. 5. THE COGNITIVE REVOLUTION • Harari attributes it to our language–we’re the only species that can imagine and communicate about things that don’t exist. • we elaborate on the vital role of our language/imagined orders in Sapiens’ rise to the top of the food- chain, how our hunter-gatherer lifestyle shaped our biological, psychological and social traits, and why/how Sapiens wrought mass-destruction and extinction to every continent we settled in.
  6. 6. THE AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION • About 10,000 years ago, we completed the transition from foraging to settle down permanently in farms. Farming supposedly gave us a better life, but Harari calls it the biggest fraud in history. Indeed, farming led to more food per unit area (which allowed us to multiply exponentially) but it also led to poorer nutrition, more diseases, much longer working hours and a tougher life for Sapiens and other animals. • we also look at the instrumental role of writing and numbers in helping us to preserve vital data like laws, tax payments, debt and property ownership.
  7. 7. HUMIFICATION OF MANKIND • In discussing the unification of humankind, Harari argues that over its history, the trend for Sapiens has increasingly been towards political and economic interdependence. For the bulk of history, Sapiens lived in isolated pockets, totally ignorant of others’ existence. For centuries, the majority of humans have lived in empires, and capitalist globalization is effectively producing one, global empire. Harari argues principal drivers of this process are : 1. Money 2. Politic 3. Religion
  8. 8. THE SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTION • Since the Cognitive Revolution, humans have sought to understand the universe. However, science brought a massive leap in progress because (a) it admits that any assumption can be proven wrong, and (b) it links observations and mathematical tools into comprehensive theories, which can then be tested and applied to new solutions. • Harari sees this as one driver of early modern European imperialism and of the current convergence of human cultures. Harari also emphasises the lack of research into the history of happiness, positing that people today are not significantly happier than in past eras.
  9. 9. • since we might soon be able to engineer our desires too, the real question facing us is not ‘What do we want to become?’, but ‘What do we want to want?’ Those who are not spooked by this question probably haven’t given it enough thought. The Animal that Became a God • Harari concludes by considering how modern technology may soon end the species as we know it, as it ushers in genetic engineering, immortality, and non-organic life. Humans have, in Harari's chosen metaphor, become gods: they can create species. • Is there anything more dangerous than dissatisfied and irresponsible gods who don’t know what they want?
  10. 10. REFERENCES • Book - Sapiens a brief history of humankind • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sapiens:_A_Brief_History_of_Humankind • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homo_sapiens

×