Aug. 28, 2022
Gym Facility presentation.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Healthcare

Gym Facility at organization

Gym Facility at organization

Gym Facility presentation.pptx

  1. 1. GYM FACILITY AT NMIMS-B 1
  2. 2. THE PROBLEM According to research published by Harvard Medical School, the following was discovered: • Around 67,000 college students from 100 colleges and universities showed high rates of stress. • One out of four students were either diagnosed with or treated for mental health issues. • One-fifth of students had thought about suicide and 20% reported self-injury. 2
  3. 3. SOLUTION • Fitness centres in colleges • Gym facility – accessible to all • Dedicated yoga centre • Promotion of sports and fitness activities from college. 3
  4. 4. BENEFITS • Reduces Risk of an Ailment • Relieves Stress & Fatigue • Improves Focus & Attention • Offers a Chance to form New Friendships and “Network” 4
  5. 5. FITNESS LEGACY AT NMIMS BANGALORE 5
  6. 6. THANK YOU 6

