Gym Facility presentation.pptx

2.
THE PROBLEM
According to research published by Harvard Medical School, the
following was discovered:
• Around 67,000 college students from 100 colleges and
universities showed high rates of stress.
• One out of four students were either diagnosed with or
treated for mental health issues.
• One-fifth of students had thought about suicide and 20%
reported self-injury.
2
3.
SOLUTION
• Fitness centres in colleges
• Gym facility – accessible to all
• Dedicated yoga centre
• Promotion of sports and fitness activities
from college.
3
4.
BENEFITS
• Reduces Risk of an Ailment
• Relieves Stress & Fatigue
• Improves Focus & Attention
• Offers a Chance to form New
Friendships and “Network”
4