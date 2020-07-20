INFLUENCE OF CHRISTIANITY ON INDIAN ARCHITECTURE ART AND CRAFT

Christianity is India's third-largest religion after Hinduism and Islam. Saint Thomas the Apostle is said to have brought Christianity to India who supposedly reached the Malabar Coast (Kerala) in 52 AD. Saint Thomas was one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus according to the New Testament. Local rulers in Kerala gave the St. Thomas Christians various rights and privileges which were written on copper plates.



In Mughal times Missionaries took advantage of using visual aids for propagating Christianity (Christian Faith) to the Mughal emperor Akbar. It was during his time when artists imitated copies of European art specifically related to Christian faith. His successors Jahangir and Shah Jahan also motivated artists to imitate Christian art and to create in a European manner.



The very first paintings to reach the Mughal court were large oil paintings of Mother Mary, a religious figure known to the Muslim world, by her presence in the Quran.



