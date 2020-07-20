Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFLUENCE OF CHRISTIANITY ON INDIAN ARCHITECTURE ART AND CRAFT Sahibnoor Singh sahibnoorsinghdhindsa@gmail.com
Who brought Christianity to India? Christianity is India's third-largest religion after Hinduism and Islam. Saint Thomas t...
The Saint Thomas Christian community was further strengthened by various Persian immigrant settlers, the Knanaya colonies ...
The early references of Christian art that we see in south India were somewhat Indian because the artisans were local Hind...
In Mughal times Missionaries took advantage of using visual aids for propagating Christianity (Christian Faith) to the Mug...
The very first paintings to reach the Mughal court were large oil paintings of Mother Mary, a religious figure known to th...
The Mughal emperor was moved by the religious sentiments in the European artworks, but had no intention of converting to C...
The 17th century painting Jahangir presents Prince Khurram with turban ornament is a perfect example of art showcasing Mug...
EARLY CHRISTIAN ART AND ARCHITECTURE ◼ Early Christian art and architecture adapted Roman artistic motifs and gave new mea...
INDIAN CHRISTIAN ART AND ARCHITECTURE ◼ There are a large number of items of artistic and architectural significance in th...
ST. Paul’s Cathedral, West Bengal Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa Vallarpadam Church, Kerala ST. Francis Church, Kerala Santa C...
History of Christianity in Kerala : Kerala Tourism
Conclusion Christianity and Christian faith in India developed around 52 A.D. when St. Thomas the apostle comes to Indian ...
References: 1. Medlycott, A. E., “India and the Apostle St. Thomas”, London, 1905. 2. “Who are Jews in India?” - The S. Ma...
Christianity is India's third-largest religion after Hinduism and Islam. Saint Thomas the Apostle is said to have brought Christianity to India who supposedly reached the Malabar Coast (Kerala) in 52 AD. Saint Thomas was one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus according to the New Testament. Local rulers in Kerala gave the St. Thomas Christians various rights and privileges which were written on copper plates.

In Mughal times Missionaries took advantage of using visual aids for propagating Christianity (Christian Faith) to the Mughal emperor Akbar. It was during his time when artists imitated copies of European art specifically related to Christian faith. His successors Jahangir and Shah Jahan also motivated artists to imitate Christian art and to create in a European manner.

The very first paintings to reach the Mughal court were large oil paintings of Mother Mary, a religious figure known to the Muslim world, by her presence in the Quran.

sahibnoorsinghdhindsa@gmail.com

