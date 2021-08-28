JST Business Solutions Pvt Ltd

JST Business was established in 2017 to provide IT Managed Services & IT Infrastructure Development for small to medium-sized businesses and government institutions. JST is well known for being an exceptionally flexible service provider, meeting our specific client requirements, as well as driving efficiencies through best practices. With our innovative round-the-clock available support platform focused on Enterprise Service Delivery, JST Business mixed bag of services includes ITFMS, Computer AMC Services, Supply of IT Equipment, Cyber Security Consultant, AMC of Fire Alarm, Surveillance System (CCTV Camera) & IT Support Outsourcing. with existence in the market for 3.10 Years, now majorly dealing with Government Organizations and we are based in Delhi, India. #outsourcing #business #virtualassistant #outsource #virtualassistantservices #marketing #outsourcingservices #bpo #smallbusiness #technology #businessowner #entrepreneur #workfromhome #payroll #digitalmarketing #accounting #hr #freelancer #va #callcenter #businesssupport #virtualassistance #telemarketing #o #humanresources #virtualassistantforhire #work #socialmedia #personalassistant #bhfyp