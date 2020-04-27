Ifm ppp theory

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• PPP theory was propounded by the Swedish renowned classical economist Gustav Cassel in 1918 • Purchasing power of a curr...
When a commodity can be sold in two different markets, its price should be the same in both the markets. It is called Law ...
• Assume 1USD= 50 INR • In the United States, cricket bats sell for $40, while in India they sell for Rs.750 • 1USD = Rs. ...
• Due to decrease in the demand for bats in the US, its price drops to $30 • The increase in demand for the bats in India ...
• Law of one price • Inclusion of non-traded goods • Price Index • Stickiness of goods price • Government interference • L...
Purchasing Power Parity

  1. 1. • PPP theory was propounded by the Swedish renowned classical economist Gustav Cassel in 1918 • Purchasing power of a currency is determined by the amount of goods and services that can be purchased with one unit of that currency • One unit of home currency should have some purchasing power in all countries
  2. 2. When a commodity can be sold in two different markets, its price should be the same in both the markets. It is called Law of One Price. Conditions: • There are no transportation costs • There are no transaction costs • There are no tariffs • There are no restrictions on the movement of goods • There is free flow of information • There is no product differentiation
  3. 3. • Assume 1USD= 50 INR • In the United States, cricket bats sell for $40, while in India they sell for Rs.750 • 1USD = Rs. 50 • 40USD = ? = Rs.2000 • Since 1USD=50 INR, the bat which costs $40 in U.S. Costs only $15 if we buy it in India. • There is an advantage of buying the bat in India, so consumers would be happier to buy the bat in India • American consumers’ demand for Indian Rupees would increase which will cause Indian Rupees to become more expensive • Thus prices in US and India would start moving towards equilibrium
  4. 4. • Due to decrease in the demand for bats in the US, its price drops to $30 • The increase in demand for the bats in India takes price up to INR 1200 • At these levels, we can see that there is Purchase Price Parity between both the currencies • This means that whether we buy the bat in India or in US, it is one and the same thing for the consumer
  5. 5. • Law of one price • Inclusion of non-traded goods • Price Index • Stickiness of goods price • Government interference • Long term

