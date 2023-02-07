Successfully reported this slideshow.
This presentation is prepared as part of the Course assignment of "Demography, Reproductive Health " for the Master's Degree of Public Health (MPH), Pokhara University and can be used as reference materials for critical review and appraisal of newborn programs of Nepal. The content and facts included in the presentation are as of information available till July 2022 and no conflict of interest is associated with the presentation. The presentation is prepared by Sagar and Sunita.

Review & Critical Appraisal of Newborn Health Programs_DRHN.pptx

  1. 1. Review and Critical Appraisal of Newborn Health Policies and Programs of Nepal Sagar Parajuli Sunita Poudel MPH 2022 School of Health & Allied Sciences Pokhara University
  2. 2.  Introduction to Newborn and Newborn Health  Essential Newborn care services  Danger Signs in Newborn  Global, SEARO and National Status- Newborn Health  Policies & Programs (Brief about programs and guiding policies)  Key Monitoring Indicators  International Practices in Newborn Health  Critical Appraisal; Issues, Challenges and Constraints  Critical Appraisal- Recommendations  Need of investment in Newborn Health  References 2 Content Outlines
  3. 3. • Newborn Infant or Neonates- Children below 28 days of Life (WHO Definition) • Neonatal period- a very crucial period for child’s survival as there is always highest risk of infections and deaths during first week and month of birth. • Essential Newborn care services includes immediate care at birth and continuation of care till neonatal period. 2/7/2023 3 Newborn Health & Newborn Health Care Services
  4. 4. Categorization of Neonatal Period  Perinatal Period  Early-natal period  Late Neonatal period 2/7/2023 4 Newborn Health & Newborn Health Care Services
  5. 5. 5 Components of Essential Newborn Care “High quality universal newborn health care is the right of every newborn everywhere”- WHO • Includes immediate care at birth and essential care during newborn period • Essential Newborn care includes 1. Immediate care at birth- 4 elements 2. Thermal Care 3. Resuscitation when needed 4. Support for breastmilk feeding 5. Nurturing Care 6. Infection Prevention 7. Assessment of Health Problems 8. Recognition & response to danger signs 9. Timely and safely referral when needed
  6. 6. 6 Components of Essential Newborn Care • Major Four Elements of Immediate care at birth , also known as time-bound interventions 1. Immediate and thorough drying 2. Skin to Skin contact 3. Cord clamping (1-3 minutes) 4. Early initiation of breastfeeding • Indicator for monitoring Newborn Health Services, WHO- “the proportion of newborns who received all four elements” • Five essential newborn care- CB-IMNCI Treatment Protocol, added Don't bath baby within 24 hrs
  7. 7. 7 Danger Signs in Newborn World Health Organization listed Danger signs: 1. Not being able to feed or stopped feeding well 2. Convulsion or fitted since birth 3. Fast breathing (Two counts of 60 breaths or more in 1 minute) 4. Chest indrawing 5. High Temperature (37.5 C or more) 6. Low Temperature (35.4 C or less) 7. Yellow soles 8. Movement only when stimulated, or no movement on stimulation 9. Local infection signs: Umbilicus redness, draining of pus, skin boils, ear draining pus Danger Signs
  8. 8. • Global number of newborns deaths declined from 5 million in 1990 to 2.4 million in 2019, but there is always highest risk of deaths during neonatal period. • In 2019, 47% of all under-5 deaths occurred in the newborn period with about one third dying on the day of birth and close to three quarters dying within the first week of life. • Major causes of Newborn Deaths- preterm birth, intrapartum complications, infections and birth defects Source: WHO, 2019 2/7/2023 8 Newborn Health; Global Status
  9. 9. 2/7/2023 9 Newborn Health; Global Status WHO 2020
  10. 10. 2/7/2023 10 Newborn Health; Global Causes of Newborn Death 34.7 24.1 15.2 11.2 6.1 0.6 1.2 1.3 5.6 Global causes of Newborn Deaths, UNICEF 2018 Preterm birth complications Intrapartum related events Sepsis or Meningitis Congenital Pneumonia Diarrhoea Tetanus Injury Others
  11. 11. 53 50 39 33 33 23 21 16 12 99 78 64 48 46 33 32 25 142 118 91 61 54 38 39 28 25 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 NMR IMR U5MR Under-five mortality rate  by 73% Infant mortality rate  by 68% Neonatal mortality rate  by 60% 11 Trend of Under-5 Mortality Rate in Nepal
  12. 12. 42 43 54 61 60 60 63 61 69 72 69 69 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 NFHS 1996 NDHS 2001 NDHS 2006 NDHS 2011 MICS 2014 NDHS2016 NMR as % of U5MR NMR as % of IMR 12 % of NMR among U5MR and IMR
  13. 13. Infection specific to perinatal period 16% Congenital malformations & deformations 7% Sudden neonatal death 6% Hypothermia 4% Other 7% Respiratory & cardiovascular disorder of perinatal period 31% Complications of pregnancy, labor & delivery 31% NDHS, 2016 13 Causes of Neonatal Deaths
  14. 14. 32 30 37 26 12 19 7 7 10 2 5 10 5 Female Male Other Hypothermia Sudden neonatal death Congenital malformations & deformations Infection specific to perinatal period Complications of pregnancy, labor & delivery Respiratory & cardiovascular disorder of perinatal period Percent distribution of neonatal deaths within 0-27 days of birth 14 Causes of Neonatal Deaths by Sex NDHS, 2016
  15. 15. <1 hour 17% 1-23 hours 40% 24-167 hours 22% 7-27 days 21% Percent distribution of neonatal deaths within 0-27 days of birth 15 Time period of Neonatal Deaths NDHS, 2016
  16. 16. Complications of pregnancy, labor & delivery 41% Unspecified cause 54% Congenital malformations & deformations 1% Disorders related to length of gestation & fetal growth 4% Percent distribution of causes of stillbirths 16 NDHS, 2016 Causes of Stillbirths
  17. 17. • Total cases- 21,813 • Among total cases  10.63 % Possible Severe Bacterial Infection cases,  39.91% Local Bacterial Infections (LBI),  3.9% jaundice,  5.9% of low weight or feeding problem • 114 newborn deaths reported (HF+ORC) 17 Treatment of Newborn (0-28 days) cases in FY 077/78
  18. 18. 18 Studies on Newborn Care Program, Nepal • Less than 1% receiving WHO four essential elements of Newborn care • 19.5% skin to skin contact, 68.2% delayed cord clamping • Risk of mortality declined with increase in no of essential elements 1. 50% reduction in risk of mortality on receiving one element also 2. 72% reduction in risk of mortality on receiving four elements
  19. 19. 2/7/2023 19 Factors affecting Neonatal Mortality NDHS, 2016
  20. 20. 2/7/2023 20 Factors affecting Neonatal Mortality Source: Determinants of Neonatal Mortality, Indonesia
  21. 21. 1979 • National Immunization Program (EPI) 1983 • Diarrhea Control Program 1987 • ARI Control Program 1998 • Community Based Integrated Management of Childhood Illness Program- CBIMCI 2005 • Morang Innovative Neonatal Intervention pilot(MINI) • Zinc + Low osmolar ORS for diarrhea treatment 21 Child Survival to Child Health Programs- Major Milestones
  22. 22. 2009 • Community Based Newborn Care Program (CB-NCP) 2011 • Use of Chlorhexidine for cord care 2014 • Community Based Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses- CBIMNCI 2015 • Facility based IMNCI and free newborn care 2016 • Nepal Every Newborn Action Plan 22 Child Survival to Child Health Programs- Major Milestones
  23. 23. 2/7/2023 23 Policies and programs Development
  24. 24. Child Health Programs Newborn Care Services Level I (Newborn corner) HP/PHCC/ Hospital Level II (Special Newborn Care Unit) Hospitals Level III (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) Zonal Hospital and above IMNCI CB- IMNCI HP/PHCC/DH FB-IMNCI DH Referral 24 Newborn and Child Health Services Structure
  25. 25. Level IMNCI Service Newborn Care Service HP (without Birthing Center) Case management protocol Health Post (with birthing center) + Essential newborn care + Resuscitation + Case management (Newborn corner, through SBA) PHCC Case management Focused treatment Emergency Management Level 1 care (Newborn corner, ENC, PMTCT, thermal care, feeding, transfer, growth and nutrition monitoring) Hospital Case management Focused treatment Emergency management Level 2 care (Level 1 care + Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU)+ KMC care) Zonal Hospital and Above Case management Focused treatment Emergency management Level 3 care (NICU) (Level I + Level II + KMC care unit + Ventilation) 25 Services and Level of Care
  26. 26. 26 Vision 90 by 2030 Goal: Improve newborn child survival and ensure healthy growth and development. Objectives: 1. To reduce neo natality mortality and morbidity by promoting essential newborn care services and managing major cause of illnesses 2. To reduce childhood mortality and morbidity by managing major cause of illnesses
  27. 27. • Promotion – Birth preparedness plan – Essential newborn care practices – Postnatal care to mother and newborn • Identification and management – Non-breathing babies – Preterm and Low birth weight babies – Sepsis among young infants (0-59 days) including diarrhea • Management of sick newborn through – New born corner at PHCC – SNCU at district hospital – NICU at zonal hospital and above – Implementing Free Newborn Care Services 27 Newborn Specific Program Interventions
  28. 28.  Free Sick Newborn care packages; Package A, B, and C, Incentives for sick newborn case management, Incentive NRs 300 to health workers for providing all forms of packaged services to be arranged from health facility reimbursement amounts  NICU, SNCU and KMCU Services  Basic Emergency Obstetric & Newborn Care (BEONC) program- Management of complicated pregnancies, resuscitation of newborn  Safe Motherhood Program- From ANC to PNC, women encouraged for 8 ANCs and at least 3 PNCs for monitoring pregnancy, delivery women’s health and newborn health, promoting breastfeeding, immunization, hygiene,  Immunization & Nutrition Program  Equity and Access Program  FCHV Program & PHC-ORC, HF level Interventions 28 Newborn Specific Programs & Provisions
  29. 29. Package Type Treatment and Care services for Health Facility per case management Unit Cost Package 0 - Resuscitation - KMC - Antibiotics as per IMNCI protocol No Cost Package 'A' Medicines- Antibiotics and other drugs as per National Neonatal Clinical Protocol, NS, RL, 5% dextrose, 10% dextrose, 1/5 NS with 5% or 10% dextrose, Potassium chloride, Adrenaline, Buro set, IV Canula Laboratory services- Blood TC, DC, Hb, Micro ESR, CRP, Blood Sugar, blood grouping, Serum Bilirubin (total and direct). Oxygen Supply by hood box /nasal prong X-ray / USG Rs. 1000 29 Free sick newborn care packages
  30. 30. Package Type Treatment & Care Services for Health Facility Unit Cost Package ‘B’ Photo therapy Laboratory Services- Blood culture, RFT (Sodium, Potassium, Urea createnine), Serum calcium Lumber Puncture and CSF Analysis Medicine- Dopamine, Dobutamine, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin, Midazolam, calcium Gluconate, Aminophylene Bubble CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Rs 2000 Package ‘C’ NICU Admission (Must) NICU bedside Ultrasonography (USG) NICU bedside Portable X-Ray Lab: ABG, Magnesium, Chloride, Serum Osmolarity, Urine Specific Gravity , Urine Electrolyte Double Volume Exchange Transfusion, Blood transfusion Medicine: Caffine Mechanical Ventilation Rs 5000 30 Free sick newborn care packages
  31. 31. 31 NICU and SNCU Service Sites
  32. 32. 1. % of institutional delivery 2. % of newborn applied with CHX immediately after birth 3. % of infants (0-2 months) with PSBI receiving complete dose of Inj. Gentamycin 4. % of U-5 children with pneumonia treated with antibiotics 5. % of U-5 children with diarrhoea treated with Zinc+ORS 6. Stock status of 5 key commodities: Zinc, ORS, Gentamycin, Amoxicillin, CHX 7. HMIS Recording- Total Newborn case (HF & ORC), PSBI cases, Local Bacterial Infection (LBI) , jaundice, % with low weight or feeding problem, referred and deaths, FCHV Program-Sick baby, Treated with amoxicillin, Referred HMIS Recording & Reporting HMIS 2.4 IMNCI Register, HMIS 8.4 SNCU NICU Register (Newly added) HMIS 9.3 & 9.4 Reporting (IMNCI & Newborn Care Program) 32 Newborn & IMNCI Program Key Monitoring indicators
  33. 33. • Neonatal Health Strategy (2004) • NENAP (2015-2035) • National Neonatal Clinical Protocol (2016) • Free Newborn Care Guideline (2015) • Nepal Perinatal Quality Improvement Guideline • CBIMNCI Training Package • Comprehensive Newborn Care (Level II) Training Package • Facility Based IMNCI Training Package • Newborn care/ FBIMNCI Mentoring Guideline 2020 • Newborn care services mentoring Guideline 33 Guiding Documents
  34. 34. 34 Guiding Documents- National Neonatal Health Strategy 2003 Goal: “To improve the health and survival of newborn babies in Nepal” Strategic Objectives : • To achieve a sustainable increase in the adoption of healthy newborn care practices and reduce prevailing harmful practices. • To strengthen the quality of promotive, preventive and curative neonatal health services at all levels. Strategic Interventions: Policy, Behavior Change communication, Strengthening Health Care Delivery, Strengthening Programme Management, Research
  35. 35. 35 National Safe Motherhood and Newborn Health Long Term plan Goal: Improved maternal and neonatal survival, especially of the poor and excluded. Key Targets: Reduction of MMR from 539 to 134 per 100,000 by 2017 Reduction of NMR from 39 to 15 per 1000 by 2017 Outputs listed in NSMNH-LTP (2006-2017) 1. Equity and access 2. Services 3. Public Private partnership 4. Decentralization 5. Human Resource Development; SBA strategy 6. Information Management 7. Physical Assets and Procurement 8. Finance
  36. 36. 36 Nepal Every Newborn’s Action plan (NeNap) 2016 Vision: ‘A Nepal in which there are no preventable deaths of newborns or stillbirths, where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth celebrated, and women, babies and children survive, thrive and reach their full potential’ Targets & Goal: Reduce NMR to less than 11 per 1000 live births and stillbirths to less than 13 per 1000 total births by 2035, at national and provincial level. Strategic Approaches: Equitable distribution of health services, Quality for all, Multi-sectoral approach Nine Strategic Objectives
  37. 37. 37 Nepal Safe Motherhood and Newborn Road Map 2030 • Nepal’s Safe Motherhood and Newborn Health (SMNH) Road Map 2030 aims to ensure a healthy life for, and the well-being of, all mothers and newborns. • The Road Map is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce Newborn Mortality Rate (NMR) from the current 21 to less than 12 deaths per 1,000 live births. 5 Outcomes listed Outcome 1- The availability of high quality MNH Services increased, leaving no one behind. Outcome 2- The demand for and utilization of equitable MNH services increased. Outcome 3- The governance of MNH services improved and accountability assured. Outcome 4- M & E of MNH services improved. Outcome 5- Emergency preparedness and response for MNH strengthened.
  38. 38. • Implementation of Free Newborn Care Program in all local, provincial and federal level hospitals • Development of Early childhood development guideline and its orientation • Expansion of SNCUs in district hospitals (35 hospitals) • Capacity building of SNCU/ NICU Staffs (Mos/ Nursing Staffs) through Level II training (10 batches) • Research on Newborn and child health (Provincial level orientation done) • Development of KMC Guidelines and KMC corners (Draft prepared) • CBIMNCI/ FBIMNCI/ Newborn Care coach development and mobilization • Routine Quality Data Assessment (RQDA) • Point of Care Quality Improvement Program (7 provinces) • Prioritization of Newborn and Child Health Programs in Nepal Health Sector Strategy(2022-30) • Mother and Baby Friendly Hospital Initiatives • Scaling up of KMC at institutional level and community level 38 Government Plans for Newborn Health
  39. 39. 39 Helping Babies Breathe and Helping Mother Survive
  40. 40. 40 Critical Appraisal; Issues and Challenges Building Blocks of Health System Issues, Challenges and Constraints Service Delivery Lack of designated SNCU & NICU at Health Facility-combined with other services, No address of SNCU/NICU/KMCU at Health Facility Structure Standards, Lack of assignment of focal person for Newborn services at HFs resulting into lack of ownership and initiations, No CEONC sites in some rural Human Resources Lack of trained Human resources/Coach/Mentor for mentoring sessions at national level, No refresher trainings on time, Frequent HSP transfer resulting into service discontinuation, Information Less IEC materials and A/V contents on Newborn danger signs and management, Newborn care services information Lack of effective Social Behavior Change Communication(SBCC) Strategies
  41. 41. 41 Critical Appraisal; Issues and Challenges Building Blocks of Health System Issues, Challenges and Constraints Medicines & Technologies More Central procurement for Newborn and Child Health Programs Commodities- lack of timely dispatch to local levels, discontinuation of services due to lack of commodities Healthcare Financing Less prioritized budget for newborn care programs Provincial and local government giving less priority to MNH Programs during Annual Work Plan Budgeting (AWPB) Preparation Hospitals more dependent on government budget, Leadership & Governance Lack of regular supportive supervision, monitoring and evaluation Lack of effective referral pathway, mechanism and guidelines Not so expected Public private partnership and stakeholder engagement
  42. 42. 42 Critical Appraisal: Recommendations  Need of Comprehensive Child Health Framework at national level  Creating a pool/cadre of trained human resources and coaches through coach development training for effective and frequent mentoring sessions  Time and again orientation and refresher training to Health Service Providers on updated guidelines, new protocols and policies  Routine Quality Data Assessment is essential for identification of data clerks  Public private partnership and multi-stakeholders engagement: Orienting private clinics and pharmacies for referring cases, as they are first point of contact for most of population, Engaging local stakeholders and policymakers  Coordination & collaboration with EDPs, I/NGOs
  43. 43. 2/7/2023 43 • Reduction of Still birth rates by 30% from 17.6 to 12.4 per 1000 births, leading MMR to 132 per 100,000, NMR to 7 per 1000 live births • 13 Interventions • Neonatal Resuscitation, acute management of third stage labor, Antenatal corticosteroids for preterm labor, antibiotics for preterm premature rupture of membrane, Tetanus Toxoid during pregnancy, Early detection & treatment of HIV in pregnant women • Syphilis detection and treatment, Hypertensive disease case management, diabetes case management, MgSO4 management of pre-eclampsia, Fetal growth restriction identification and management, labor and delivery management, Inducing of labor for pregnancies beyond 41 weeks
  44. 44.  Estimated USD 2-17 ROI for every dollar invested on Newborn despite pessimistic growth projections  For Nepal, estimated economic returns (USD) per dollar invested is 6, while for Bhutwan-17 and India-11  For meeting SDG target of 12 per 1000 live births Nepal needs an annual rate of reduction (ARR) of NMR of 4.8%- Current ARR 4% Source: Investment Case in Newborn Survival in South Asia, UNICEF 2/7/2023 44 Newborn Health & Investment in Newborn Health Care Services: Necessity from Policy to Actions
  45. 45. 2/7/2023 45 Newborn Health & Investment in Newborn Health Care Services: Necessity from Policy to Actions
  46. 46. • https://www.who.int/westernpacific/health-topics/newborn-health • https://www.who.int/teams/maternal-newborn-child-adolescent-health-and-ageing/newborn- health/essential-newborn-care • https://nhssp.org.np/Resources/SD/SMNH%20Roadmap%202030%20-%20%20January%202020.pdf • https://laerdalglobalhealth.com/Resources/news/hbb-hms-nepal/ • https://dhsprogram.com/pubs/pdf/FR336/FR336.pdf • https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2016.00015/full • Investing in Newborn Health South Asia, UNICEF • UNICEF Data portal • World Health Organization Fact sheet 2022 • Nepal Every Newborn’s Action Plan 2006 • Nepal Safe motherhood and Newborn Road Map 2030 • Coverage of WHO’s four essential elements of newborn care and their association in newborn survival • Triple Return on Investment: the cost and impact of 13 interventions that could prevent stillbirths and save lives of mother and babies of South Africa 2/7/2023 46 References
  47. 47. 2/7/2023 47 Thank you!

