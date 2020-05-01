Successfully reported this slideshow.
" ….. we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society, which...
Mandate and Mantra • Application of Space Technology for the benefit of the common man
 India today runs and maintains its own space program  Remarkable benefits are being provided to the common man in timel...
INSAT-1 INSAT-2C,D INSAT-2A,B INSAT-2E INSAT-3B INSAT-4B INSAT-3D INSAT-3E DTH APPLE GSAT-2 INSAT-3A * ONE OF THE LARGEST ...
Video + Audio Teaching-End Class Room-2Class Room-1 Audio TELE EDUCATION EduSat 5 Spot Beams in Ku Band 1 National Beam in...
180 Hospitals  146 Dist/ Rural Hospitals  34 Super Specialty Hospitals Reaching the un-reached AMBULANCE Panel of Docto...
CARTOSAT - 1 PAN - 2.5M, 30 KM, F/A RESOURCESAT-1 LISS3 - 23 M; 4 XS LISS4 - 5.8 M; 3- XS AWIFS - 70 M; 4- XS CARTOSAT-2 P...
November 21, 1963 SLV-3 ASLV TODAY, 2007 PSLV GSLV ARYABHATA 19.04.75 GSAT-2 08.05.03 KALPANA-1 12.09.02 INSAT-2E 03.04.99...
INSAT APPLICATIONS BROADCAST • Television Broadcasting • Direct To Home (DTH) • TV & Radio Networking • Speech Circuits On...
BROADCAST  Television Broadcasting  Direct To Home (DTH)  TV & Radio Networking METEOROLOGICAL  Meteorological Imaging...
AGRICULTURE & SOIL • Crop Acreage & Production Estimation • Soil & Land Degradation Mapping • Watershed Development • Hort...
Prime Minister Space Commission Department of Space VSSC LPSC SDSC SHAR ISACSAC MCF RRSSCs ISTRAC ISRO NRSA PRL NARL NESAC...
BANGALORE • Space Commission • Department of Space and ISRO Headquarters • INSAT Programme Office • NNRMS Secretariat • Ci...
SPACE SCIENCE Trans Lunar Injection Mid Course Correction GTO ETO Lunar Transfer Trajectory Initial Orbit ~ 1000 km Lunar ...
Possible Future Missions  Basically four types of future missions are being envisaged. (These missions are a result of a ...
INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANIZATION INSAT FAMILY ,
Television Broadcasting
Direct To Home (DTH)
TV & Radio Networking

  1. 1. " ….. we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society, which we find in our country. … - Dr. Vikram A. Sarabhai  Frank Admission : Existence of abundant down-to-earth problems of development.  Prudent assertion : Science &Technology being crucial apparatus for development.  Commitment : Science &Technology for socio-economic benefits in preference to display of grandeur. • Military Superiority • Technological Dominance • Display of Grandeur Indian Space Program is very different. Very deeply rooted to the society SPACE POLICY
  2. 2. Mandate and Mantra • Application of Space Technology for the benefit of the common man
  3. 3.  India today runs and maintains its own space program  Remarkable benefits are being provided to the common man in timely & Cost- effective fashion DID IT WORK ?
  4. 4. INSAT-1 INSAT-2C,D INSAT-2A,B INSAT-2E INSAT-3B INSAT-4B INSAT-3D INSAT-3E DTH APPLE GSAT-2 INSAT-3A * ONE OF THE LARGEST DOMESTIC SATCOM SYSTEMS - Ku, C, S BANDS * MULTI-PURPOSE : TELECOM, TV, METEOROLOGY •200 TRANSPONDERS, GLOBAL/DOMESTIC BEAMS EDUSAT (GSAT-3)
  5. 5. Video + Audio Teaching-End Class Room-2Class Room-1 Audio TELE EDUCATION EduSat 5 Spot Beams in Ku Band 1 National Beam in Ku Band 1 National Beam in Ext C Band (6 Channels) Video + Audio
  6. 6. 180 Hospitals  146 Dist/ Rural Hospitals  34 Super Specialty Hospitals Reaching the un-reached AMBULANCE Panel of Doctors Video Conferencing Health Specialist Centre Pathology Cardiology Video Conferencing TELE MEDICINE VIA SATELLITE Referral Hospitals
  7. 7. CARTOSAT - 1 PAN - 2.5M, 30 KM, F/A RESOURCESAT-1 LISS3 - 23 M; 4 XS LISS4 - 5.8 M; 3- XS AWIFS - 70 M; 4- XS CARTOSAT-2 PAN - 1M MEGHA- TROPIQUES SAPHIR SCARAB & MADRAS 2003 2005 2007 IRS-1C/1D LISS-3 (23/70M, STEERABLE PAN (5.8 M); WiFS (188M) INSAT-2E CCD (1KM RESOLUTION; EVERY 30 MNUTESS) INDIAN IMAGING SYSTEMS IMAGING IMPROVEMENTS  1KM TO 1.0 M RESOLUTION  GLOBAL COVERAGE  APPLICATION-SPECIFIC 1999 IRS-P2 LISS-2 IRS-P3 WiFS MOS X-Ray IRS-P4 OCEANSAT OCM, MSMR IRS-1A/1B LISS-1&2 (72/36M, 4 BANDS; VIS & NIR) BHASKARA RS-D1 1979 1982 1988/91 1994 1996 1995/1997 1999
  8. 8. November 21, 1963 SLV-3 ASLV TODAY, 2007 PSLV GSLV ARYABHATA 19.04.75 GSAT-2 08.05.03 KALPANA-1 12.09.02 INSAT-2E 03.04.99 INSAT-3B 22.03.00 INSAT-3A 10.04.03 IRS-1D 29.09.97 RESOURCESAT-1 17.10.03 INSAT-3E 28.09.03 TES 22.10.01 INSAT-3C 24.01.02 IRS-P4 26.05.99 Self reliance in launching Self reliance in building satellites 46+ 6 Spacecraft Missions 10 4 LAUNCHVEHICLE APPLICATIONS 22Launch Vehicle Missions EDUSAT 20.09.04 HAMSAT 05.05.05 CARTOSAT-1 05.05.05 FOUR DECADES OF INDIAN SPACE PROGRAMME CARTOSAT-2 10.01.07 INSAT-4A 22.12.05
  9. 9. INSAT APPLICATIONS BROADCAST • Television Broadcasting • Direct To Home (DTH) • TV & Radio Networking • Speech Circuits On Trunk Routes • VSAT Connectivity METEOROLOGICAL • Meteorological Imaging • Data Collection Platform • Disaster Warning • Tele-health • Tele-education • Emergency Communication OTHERS • Mobile Satellite Service • Search and Rescue • Satellite Navigation DEVELOPMENTAL COMMUNICATION Slide-12
  10. 10. BROADCAST  Television Broadcasting  Direct To Home (DTH)  TV & Radio Networking METEOROLOGICAL  Meteorological Imaging  Data Collection Platform  Disaster Warning OTHERS  Mobile Satellite Service  Search and Rescue  Satellite Navigation  Speech Circuits On Trunk Routes  VSAT Connectivity COMMUNICATION INSAT SYSTEM APPLICATIONS  Tele-health  Tele-education  Emergency Communication DEVELOPMENTAL
  11. 11. AGRICULTURE & SOIL • Crop Acreage & Production Estimation • Soil & Land Degradation Mapping • Watershed Development • Horticulture Mission for North-East WATER • Potential Drinking Water Zones • Command Area Management • Reservoir Sedimentation FOREST, ENVIRONMENT, BIO • Forest Cover & Type Mapping • Forest Fire and Risk Mapping • Biodiversity Characterisation • Environmental Impact Studies DISASTER SUPPORT • Flood Damage Assessment • Drought Monitoring • Land Slide Hazard Zonation OCEAN • Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) • Coastal Zone Mapping LAND • Landuse/Land Cover Mapping • Wasteland Mapping • Urban Sprawl Studies • Large Scale Mapping WEATHER & CLIMATE • Extended Range Monsoon Forecasting • Ocean State Forecasting • Regional Climate Model EARTH OBSERVATION - APPLICATIONS S-13
  12. 12. Prime Minister Space Commission Department of Space VSSC LPSC SDSC SHAR ISACSAC MCF RRSSCs ISTRAC ISRO NRSA PRL NARL NESAC SCL ANTRIX Organisation Chart Slide-
  13. 13. BANGALORE • Space Commission • Department of Space and ISRO Headquarters • INSAT Programme Office • NNRMS Secretariat • Civil engineering Division • Antrix Corporation • ISRO Satellite Centre • Laboratory for Electro-Optic Systems • ISRO Radar Development Unit • ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network • Southern Regional Remote sensing service Centre • Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre CHANDIGARH • Semi-Conductor Laboratory UDAIPUR • Solar Observatory JODHPUR • Western RRSSC AHMEDABAD • Space Application Centre • Physical Research Laboratory • Development and Educational Communication Unit Mt. ABU • Infrared Observatory BHOPAL • Master Control Facility - B MUMBAI • ISRO Liaison office HASSAN • Master Control Facility ALUVA • Ammonium Perchlorate Experimental Plant THIRUVANANTHAPURAM • Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre • Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre • ISRO Inertial Systems Unit MAHENDRAGIRI • Liquid Propulsion Facilities TIRUPATI • National Atmospheric Research Laboratory SRIHARIKOTA • Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR PORT BLAIR • Down Range Station HYDERABAD • National Remote Sensing Agency NAGPUR • Central RRSSC KHARGPUR • Eastern RRSSC SHILLONG • North Eastern-Space Applications Centre LUCKNOW • ISTRAC Ground Station DEHRADUN • Indian Institute of Remote sensing • Northern RRSSC • Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia-Pacific NEW DELHI • DOS Branch secretariat • ISRO Branch Office • Delhi Earth station SPACE CENTRES AND UNITS IN INDIA Slide-17
  14. 14. SPACE SCIENCE Trans Lunar Injection Mid Course Correction GTO ETO Lunar Transfer Trajectory Initial Orbit ~ 1000 km Lunar Insertion Manoeuvre Final Orbit 100 km Polar ASTROSAT Moon at Launch To achieve 100 x 100 km Lunar Polar Orbit. PSLV to inject 1050 kg in GTO of 240 x 36000 km. Lunar Orbital mass of 523 kg with 2 year life time. Scientific payload 55 kg. Expanding the scientific knowledge about the moon, upgrading India’s technological capability and providing challenging opportunities for planetary research for the younger generation CHANDRAYAAN-1 S-20
  15. 15. Possible Future Missions  Basically four types of future missions are being envisaged. (These missions are a result of a thought process within the Indian Scientific community and are not Govt. approved ISRO projects yet)  Follow on mission to Moon: Considered time frame- 2011 (Chandrayaan-2)  Asteroid / Comet flyby mission: Possible time frame- 2015  Mission to Mars :Timeframe- 2019  Human Mission : Timeframe 2020  Missions to other planets (Venus, Mercury…Vision beyond 2020)

