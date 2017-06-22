Transparency Market Research Perfluorocarbons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast ...
Perfluorocarbons, also known as fluorocarbons or PFCs, are man-made organo-fluorine compounds that contain only carbon and...
use in liquid ventilation. Perfluorocarbon-based oxygen carriers (PFBOC) are used to mimic and fulfill some functions of b...
Some of the key players in perfluorocarbon market in medical industry include Alliance Pharma, FluoroMed L.P., Exfluor Res...
• Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting • Tracking current trends/opportunities/ch...
TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments withi...
USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketrese...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perfluorocarbons market

45 views

Published on

Perfluorocarbons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Perfluorocarbons market

  1. 1. Transparency Market Research Perfluorocarbons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024 Single User License: USD 4315.5  Flat 10% Discount!!  Free Customization as per your requirement  You will get Custom Report at Syndicated Report price  Report will be delivered with in 15-20 working days Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90, State Street, Suite 700. Albany, NY 12207 United States www.transparencymarketresearch.com sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Request Sample Buy Now
  2. 2. Perfluorocarbons, also known as fluorocarbons or PFCs, are man-made organo-fluorine compounds that contain only carbon and fluorine. Compounds with prefix perfluoro- are hydrocarbons whose all C-H bonds have been replaced by C-F bonds. Perfluoro-alkanes are very stable because of the strength of the three C-F single bonds, one of the strongest in organic chemistry. Under normal environmental circumstances, they are typically, odorless, colorless, non-flammable, inert gases. PFCs are not found in nature. Fluorocarbons were prepared by reaction of fluorine with hydrocarbon, which is known as direct fluorination. Fluorine can easily break C-C bonds; smaller perfluorocarbons are typically formed by direct fluorination. The large scale production of fluorocarbons was brought about by introduction of the Fowler process. In this process, the source of fluorine used is cobalt trifluoride. Browse Perfluorocarbons Market Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/perfluorocarbons-market.html Mainly, PFCs are used in electronics sector (semi-conductors production) and as refrigerants. Occasionally, they are also used in fire extinguishers and some cosmetics. Moreover, PFC’s physical properties gives them many diverse applications, such as perfluorocarbon tracer, Organic Rankine cycle, liquid breathing, blood substitute, anesthetics etc. Use of PFC Tracer in oil reservoirs is mapping by injecting a PFC down one bore hole and measuring the concentration at neighboring boreholes. This helps geologists to trace an image of the reservoir. Organic Rankine cycle works on the principle of using lower temperatures where heat is converted into useful work, which can itself be converted into electricity. Some such applications are biomass combustion, industrial waste heat, geothermal heat, solar ponds etc. PFC liquids have substantially varying properties; however, they all have high solubility for respiratory gases. In fact, these liquids transport more oxygen and carbon dioxide than blood, which justifies their REPORT DESCRIPTION
  3. 3. use in liquid ventilation. Perfluorocarbon-based oxygen carriers (PFBOC) are used to mimic and fulfill some functions of biological blood. Its target is to provide a substitute to blood transfusion. Fluorocarbons, particularly chlorofluorocarbons, became commonplace in the 20th century, but they are being phased out because of their ozone depletion effects. When PFCs are released in the environment, they are not considered likely to cause harm in their vicinity. But, on a global scale, they are greenhouse gases adding to global warming. A major source of atmospheric perfluorocarbons has been PFCs produced as a by-product of the electrolysis process in the aluminium smelting industry. The OECD and UN Environment Program has run a new Global PFC Group whose chief functions are to raise awareness and share information about (1) scientific insight, (2) risks and hazards, (3) regulatory approaches being taken in different parts of the world. North America accounts for the largest market for artificial blood substitutes market followed by Europe. Discussions were held in 2009 International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM2). The resulting group consented, that in order to lower the levels of perfluorinated sulphonates and perfluorinated carboxylic acids, to think about regulatory tactics and management programs. In North America and Europe, new industrial releases of Perfluoro- octanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluoro-octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) has also fallen dramatically since numerous companies signed up to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program. It is expected that PFCs and its precursors will be eliminated from emissions and products in semiconductor industry in near future. Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Perfluorocarbons market. Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14486
  4. 4. Some of the key players in perfluorocarbon market in medical industry include Alliance Pharma, FluoroMed L.P., Exfluor Research Corporation, F2 Chemicals Ltd., Sanguine Biosciences, Tenax Therapeutics. Some of the key players in perfluorocarbon market in semiconductor industry that have signed up with EPA program are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Conexant, HP Development Company L.P., IBM, Micron Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, etc. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape. The study is a source of reliable data on: • Key market segments and sub-segments • Evolving market trends and dynamics • Changing supply and demand scenarios
  5. 5. • Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting • Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges • Competitive insights • Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs The regional analysis covers: • North America (U.S. and Canada) • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand) • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa) TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.
  6. 6. TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations. Transparency Market Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward- looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 About Us Contact
  7. 7. USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ Browse Market Research Blog : http://Cmfeglobalreports.blogspot.com/

×