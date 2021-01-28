Successfully reported this slideshow.
Getting Started with Data Integration: FME Desktop
Meet the Presenters Christian Berger Daragh Broderick Jovita Chan Kailin Opaleychuk
Company Profile Safe Software Years of solving data challenges 25+ 10,000+ Organizations trusting us worldwide Partners su...
Our Mission To help you maximize the value of your data.
FME® Integration Platform Connect. Transform. Automate. FME Desktop FME Server FME Cloud Build & Run Data Workflows Automa...
Agenda What we’re covering today. ● Reading Data ● Visualizing Data ● Manipulating Data ● Writing Data
Poll Question What area do you find the most challenging?
Reading Data
Connect Data between 450+ systems Extend Capabilities with custom connections, transformers, R & Python Run Workflows loca...
Adding a Database or Web Connection Save connections to resuse
Demo
Q&A
Visualizing Data
Visualizing Our Data ● Visualizing the data in you workspace is crucial to developing successful workspace ● It is also gr...
Where can we see our data? ● Our data can be viewed in the Visual Preview and/or the Data Inspector ● Important terms to k...
Viewing Our Data ● Activating Feature Caching ● Finding the Visual Preview Window
Viewing Spatial Data How does FME visualize Spatial data? ● Graphics View ● Background Maps ● Display Control
Data Inspector ● Finding more information on our Data ● Using the Data Inspector
Q&A
Manipulating Data
Transformers ● Transformers Overview ● Using Transformers ○ Quick Add Menu ○ Setting Parameters ● Understanding Ports & At...
Transform Your Data Use any combination of transformers to address all levels of complexity. ● Restructure, filter, calcul...
Using Transformers ● Adding Transformers to the Canvas ○ Quick Add Menu ○ Quick Connect ● Setting Transformer Parameters ○...
Using Transformers ● Creating Formulas ○ Arithmetic Editor ● Concatenating Values ○ Text Editor ■ FME Functions
Understanding Ports & Attributes ● Port Types ○ Input ○ Output ○ Rejected ● Feature Counts
● Types of Attributes ○ User Attributes ○ Format Attributes ● Exposing Attributes Understanding Ports & Attributes
Q&A
Writing Data
Writing Data ● How well do I know my writer format? (Requirements or dependencies) ● Right Click > Help ● Translation stat...
Reading the Translation Log Red text Important! Blue text Take a look through, are these acceptable? Text Wrap Search the ...
Inspecting the Output ● Writer output ● Inspect from feature cache(s) ● Open the output in a native program to view the ou...
36 Fanout Dataset: New file for each group ▪ A fanout is a way to split output data in the writer based upon the value of ...
Feature Type Fanout on a Geodatabase Versus a Shapefile
Feature Type Fanout Shapefile: the writer creates one shapefile for each Neighbourhood into the same folder Geodatabase: t...
Troubleshooting Checklist Do I have any errors or warnings in the Translation Log? Did I get and output and does it make s...
Tips & Tricks ● Re-run Entire Workspace ● Feature Information Window
We’re all about free resources FME Community ● Ask how-to questions ● Engage with Safers ● Submit ideas for FME Knowledge ...
Thank you! Any more questions? Type them in or raise your hand if you want to ask a question live on the air.
Getting Started with Data Integration: FME Desktop

