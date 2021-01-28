Getting Started with Data Integration: FME Desktop

It's a new year, and there is no better time to get started with data integration. Whether you've just downloaded FME Desktop or have already succeeded at integrating your data, this webinar can teach you FME Desktop basics that can be applied to any project.



Our experts will set you up for success by addressing some of the most common questions we get from new users. With topics like:



- Reading data into FME

- Visualizing data

- Manipulating data

- Writing data out from FME



Plus, with Q&A throughout the webinar (and an extended live Q&A session), you can get help specific to your data integration needs.