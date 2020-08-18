Bab 1 pert 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIDEO PEMBELAJARAN KELAS XI OLEH: SAEPUL AZHAR, S.PD,I, M.PD
Membentuk Pribadi Muslim yang Materi: Q.S. an-Nisa / 4: 59; Q.S. al Maidah / 5: 48; dan Q.S. at Taubah / 9: 105 PENDIDIKAN...
Grafis Pembelajaran
Materi: Q.S. An Nisa / 4 : 59 ; Q.S. al Maidah / 5 : 48 ; dan Q.S. at Taubah / 9 : 105 1. Membaca: dengan kaidah Tajwĩd da...
Perhatikan gambar berikut !
‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ََٰٓ‫ي‬ََ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ٱل‬َ‫ا‬ َٰٓ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬َ‫وا‬ُ‫ع‬‫ي‬ِ‫ط‬َ‫أ‬ََ َّ‫ٱّلل‬َ‫وا‬ُ‫ع‬‫ي‬ِ‫ط‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬َ...
Mad Thabi’i diikuti hamzah bukan dalam satu kata PERHATIKAN DENGAN CERMAT TEKS Q.S. AN-NISĀ/4:59 Hamzah berharakat Fathah ...
Arti kata-kata QS. An Nisa:59 ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ََٰٓ‫ي‬=Hai ََ‫ِين‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ٱل‬=orang-orang َ‫ا‬ َٰٓ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬=yang ber...
“Hai orang-orang yang beriman, taatilah Allah dan taatilah Rasul (Nya), dan ulil amri di antara kamu. Kemudian jika kamu b...
Imam al-Bukhari meriwayatkan bertalian dengan turunnya Q.S. an- Nisa/4:59 ini, yakni terkait dengan penolakan para prajuri...
×