Plexiglas sheets

در این مقاله اطلاعات جامعی در خصوص ورق پلکسی گلاس به شما می دهیم

Plexiglas sheets

  1. 1. ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬‫اﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺧﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎف‬ ‫ﻃﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آﮐﺮﯾﻠﯿﮏ‬ ،‫ﻣﺘﺎﮐﺮﯾﻼت‬ ‫ﻣﺘﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﯽ‬ ‫اﺳﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﻼﺳﺘﯿﮑﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻋﯽ‬ ‫واﻗﻊ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫وﯾﮋﮔﯽ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻦ‬ ‫دﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺣﮑﺎﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﯿﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺎري‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺰر‬ ‫و‬‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﺻﻨﺎﯾﻊ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎري‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺎﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎر‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬‫د‬ ‫دﮐﻮراﺳﯿﻮن‬‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺰل‬ ‫اﺧﻠﯽ‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮد‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ﺳﺎزي‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاي‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﮕﺰﯾﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮارد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎري‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺬاب‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫وﯾﮋﮔﯽ‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻠﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎﻓﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎوﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﺷﺎره‬‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫روﻧﻖ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺶ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺶ‬
  2. 2. ‫ﯾﻌﻨﯽ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺎﻧﺪارد‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫اﺑﻌﺎد‬ ‫در‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬122‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬183‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬2‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻠﯿﻤﺘﺮ‬40‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫از‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻠﯿﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ي‬‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎف‬‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎف‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪاﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﺳﻤﺶ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎﻧﮕﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻟﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﺷﺎره‬‫از‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ن‬ .‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﮕﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫رﻧﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ (‫رﻧﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫)ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫در‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﭼﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫دﯾﮕﺮي‬،‫ﺗﺎﺑﻠﻮ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬ ،‫دوﮐﻮراﺳﯿﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻨﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻮح‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫راﻫﻨﻤﺎي‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬ ‫و‬ .‫ﮔﯿﺮد‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫اي‬ ‫آﯾﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬‫اﯾﻦ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫رﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎي‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آﯾﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫واﻗﻊ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺒﺪار‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺴﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺮه‬ ،‫ﻃﻼﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻧﺴﭙﺮﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻت‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫از‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬‫ﻣﻌﺮوف‬ ‫ﺷﻔﺎف‬ ‫رﻧﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎزل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﮕﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ .‫ﺑﮕﺬارد‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫روي‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮاﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎ‬‫ﻋﻮاﻣ‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻠﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﻞ‬‫اﺑﻌﺎد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﺷﺎره‬‫ﯾﻌﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫اﺑﻌﺎد‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬1‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬22‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬1‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ 83‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫اﺑﻌﺎد‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫اﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬‫ﺪ‬122‫در‬91‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬91‫در‬91 .‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪا‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﯿﻌﯽ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪي‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬‫آن‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﯾﺎﺑﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺰاﯾﺶ‬‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻻ‬2‫ﺗﺎ‬50.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻠﯿﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫اوﻟﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻔﯿﺖ‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻت‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻨﺎ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪي‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاي‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوت‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬.‫دارد‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﯾﯽ‬ ‫اﻫﻤﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺬاري‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻻ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﯾﻮاﻧﯽ‬.‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮردار‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻔﯿﺖ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﯾﺮﭼﺎﻧﮓ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾﺮﻻﻧﮓ‬ ،‫ﭼﻮﭼﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺮﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﺠﺎ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮔﻼس‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺼﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﻓﺮادي‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺑﻠﻮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎري‬ ‫ذﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮاﻟﯽ‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺰرﮐﺎري‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺳﺦ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮد؟‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺟﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﻣﺸﻐﻮل‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫دارﻧﺪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺟﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﻬﺮان‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻣﻨﺎر‬ ‫ﺧﯿﺎﺑﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﻮال‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺮات‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﻨ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻮاره‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﺻﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻮان‬ ‫روﺷﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺳﺦ‬ ‫ﮐﺮد؟‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫آﻧﻼﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاي‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺟﻌﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫آﯾﺎ‬ ‫اﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرت‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﯿﺴﺖ‬ !‫ﺑﻠﻪ‬ !‫اﺳﺖ‬"‫ﭘﺎﻣﻨﺎر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬"‫ﺳﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﮔﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻗﺪام‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﯾﻨﻤﺎد‬ ‫داراي‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫دراﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬

