Needs and Avenues of Continuous Professional Development

Unit 5: Need and Avenues of Continuous Professional Development Presented by: Khan Sadika Roll No: 16
Unit 5b of BEd training English Pedagogy

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Unit 5: Need and Avenues of Continuous Professional Development Presented by: Khan Sadika Roll No: 16
  2. 2. CONTENTS • Definition of Continuous Professional Development • Two ways of Professional Development: 1. Narrow 2. Broad • Need of Professional Development • Ways for Professional Development
  3. 3. What is Continuous Professional Development • Continuous Professional Development or CPD, is the ongoing process of developing, maintaining and documenting your professional skills. • These skills maybe gained formally, through courses or training, or informally, on the job by watching others.
  4. 4. Conceives CPD as a much deeper, wider & longer term process, in which the professionals enhance not only their knowledge & skills, but also their thinking, understanding & maturity. Narrow View Acquire some specific sets of skills & knowledge in order to deal with some specific new requirements like attending teachers training to handle new textbooks or to use new teachings. Broad View
  5. 5. Appropriate, up to date qualifications Access to new research Opportunities to share expertise Opposition for discipline renewal Additional support Promotions Need of Professional Development
  6. 6. Experts Help Online Communities Informal Talks Individual Reading Avenues for Professional Development 01 03 02 04
  7. 7. Reading Groups Action Research Giving Session Writing 05 07 06 08
  8. 8. Ways for Professional Development 1 Engaging in new professional activities & doing things for the first time. 2 Peer observation or participating in projects in a group with fellow professionals. 3 Exploring different methods, strategies & techniques within the parameters of emerging paradigm 4 Following reflective & explorative practices 5 Forming a local group like English clubs to discuss & take turns to lead sessions.

