Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 5145663...
Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 5145663...
Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 5145663...
Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 5145663...
Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 5145663...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carta vc covid 19

18 views

Published on

Boas,..
Prezados,Prezadas
Uma tecnologia de ponta para o covid-19..!!

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Carta vc covid 19

  1. 1. Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 514566302 Assunto: apresenta��o do conceito para um sistema de reconhecimento humano sem toque nem contacto f�sico. Lisboa 2/04/2020 Exm�s Srs. Agradecemos antecipadamente a V/ aten��o para a apresenta��o do conceito para um sistema de reconhecimento humano, sem toque nem contacto f�sico. 1. Introdu��o Com as mais recentes altera��es impactantes verificadas a n�vel mundial, ganham import�ncia os benef�cios para o reconhecimento facial para acesso autorizado, sem necessidade de utiliza��o de chaves, c�digos PIN, cart�es ou impress�es digitais. 2. Apresenta��o da solu��o Com as atuais condicionantes mundiais resultantes das precau��es para a sa�de, o uso do reconhecimento facial no controle de acesso e na gest�o dos tempos de servi�o, cria uma experi�ncia bastante vantajosa, pois realiza-se sem contato. Com tecnologia avan�ada e fun��es pr�ticas, os terminais de reconhecimento de rosto que apresentamos oferecem uma excelente seguran�a e efici�ncia aprimorada ao controle de acesso e acompanhamento de presen�a, tornando-os mais f�ceis do que nunca.
  2. 2. Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 514566302 3. Autentifica��o precisa e eficiente O reconhecimento leva menos de 0.2 segundos. A dist�ncia para verifica��o varia de 30 cm a 100 cm. Excelente desempenho para diferentes condi��es de luminosidade. 4. Vantagens Reconhecimento superior em qualquer ambiente. Taxa de precis�o acima de 99%. Velocidade de reconhecimento em 0,2 segundos. Reconhecimento r�pido em ambientes com reduzida luminosidade, mesmo em escurid�o completa. 5. Seguran�a Seguran�a de n�vel superior. A anti-falsifica��o de rosto garante a seguran�a de acesso. Criptografia de dados para proteger a privacidade dos dados.
  3. 3. Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 514566302 6. Facilidade de opera��o F�cil de gerir e operar. Registo r�pido e f�cil com v�rios m�todos de acesso. Controle remoto via aplicativo m�vel. Configura��es convenientes da Web. 7. Integra��o e extensibilidade Melhor extensibilidade. Liga��o com NVRs, c�meras de rede e esta��es internas de intercomunica��o. E-Home 5.0 (ISUP 5.0). Abundantes op��es de integra��o de terceiros. 8. Esquema t�cnico
  4. 4. Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 514566302 9. Aplica��es Destinado a Escrit�rios, Ind�strica, Armaz�ns, Escolas, Empresas e Institui��es. 10.Solu��o chave na m�o Terminal de reconhecimento de rosto - Design de parede Terminal de reconhecimento de rosto - Projeto de torniquete Port�o de barreira de balan�o (Singles Core) Terminal de reconhecimento de rosto - 3D tof Tudo em um dispositivo facial com cart�o e leitor de QR M�dulo Facial M�dulo Facial 3D 1. Filmes a explicar o funcionamento do sistema
  5. 5. Presta��o de servi�os Voltas e Circuitos, Unipessoal, Lda Sede: Av. Miguel Bombarda n� 36-12 B 1050-165 LISBOA NIF 514566302 Sem outro assunto de momento, ficamos expectantes de um breve contacto para a marca��o de uma reuni�o, com vista a uma apresenta��o detalhada do conceito e das condi��es de entrega do conceito chave na m�o, com servi�o e assist�ncia inclu�dos. __________________________ Sadiq Piarali Tel: Email:

×